“No Wonder Tom Brady Divorced Her”: Gisele Bundchen Blasted For Endangering Her Baby While Walking The Dog

Gisele Bündchen is under fire after being photographed in Florida on Monday walking her dog while carrying her newborn son—both physically attached to her body in what many fans and experts are calling a dangerously ill-conceived parenting move.

The 44-year-old supermodel, who shared the child with boyfriend and martial instructor Joaquim Valente, had the boy strapped to her chest. But what triggered concern was the black dog tied snugly around her torso in a “hands-free” manner.

“Babies are not good air bags Gisele!” one reader wrote.

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Hands-free leashes, while convenient, remain a controversial way to walk with a dog, especially when the animal is big, strong, and able to pull with force.

These leashes require the dogs to be well-trained or users risk falls, strains, or injury if the animal gets startled or runs away in a random direction trying to chase something that catches their attention.

Image credits: Gisele Bündchen

While the images show the model casually strolling with her canine companion as her baby nestled peacefully against her chest, critics said the setup was a recipe for disaster.

“If your dog is dog-reactive, human-reactive, or easily startled, a hands-free lead may not give you the quick response needed to safely manage encounters,” explained Australian dog gear company PK9 Gear.

“For large, powerful dogs, sudden lunges could cause strain on your lower back, hips, or core.”

Image credits: BACKGRID/Vida Press

Experts also point out that multitasking while handling a dog—even something as simple as being distracted by a phone—can reduce reaction time in the event of a surprise pull or encounter. Add a newborn to the mix, and the risk compounds.

Hands-free lashes have a risky reputation, especially when used with big dogs

For some viewers, the model was putting her baby at risk of injury if she happened to fall.

“I could never understand why anyone with a baby insists on strapping it to their chest,” one user argued. “They can’t see where the hell they’re going and could easily trip, leaving the baby squashed underneath them on the ground.”

Image credits: MEGA/Getty

Others warned of the potential dangers of using hands-free leashes by sharing personal anecdotes.

“I once made a similar mistake. I clipped my old English sheepdog’s flexi-lead to my belt, hopped on my bike, and rode off thinking he would follow me… big mistake. Frank just sat down and yanked me clean off the back of the bike. Lesson learned—painfully,” one user wrote.

Image credits: George94041853

Image credits: StragglerPoo

Another added: “My dad once tried to take a 20-pound poodle on a run using a motorcycle. Then the poodle saw another dog and took off at a 90-degree angle. Flipped my dad and the motorcycle at 25 mph.”

The baby is the model’s third child, and her first with Valente, whom she began dating in June 2023

Image credits: Gisele Bündchen

The Brazilian model also shares 15-year-old Benjamin, 12-year-old Vivian, 17-year-old stepson Jack with ex-husband Tom Brady.

Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The split came amid reports of growing tension over Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL—a move Bündchen reportedly viewed as prioritizing football over family.

Image credits: Gisele Bündchen

At the time, fans speculated that Bündchen started cheating on Brady with the martial arts instructor, allegedly having “reached her limit,” in her marriage with the football player.

According to sources, Brady was “stunned” by the unexpected pregnancy announcement, which Bündchen reportedly delivered to him personally before the media caught wind.

Insiders have painted Bündchen and Valente’s relationship in a good light, explaining how the model started believing he would be a “great father” after seeing how he treated her kids during their martial arts classes with him.

“He is patient, playful, and so understanding,” a source said.

Image credits: Gisele Bündchen

While the model has yet to reveal the first name of her newborn, People Magazine reported his middle name is River, which follows her family tradition of water-themed names for her children, as her daughter Vivian has the middle name Lake and her son Benjamin has Rein.

Many of her fans defended the photo, calling the outrage a “gross overreaction,” and explaining that hands-free leashes are completely safe when the dog is well-trained.

“She must really trust that dog!” a user wrote.

“Leave the baby at home.” Netizens argued the model was putting her son at risk

