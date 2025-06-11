Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
“No Wonder Tom Brady Divorced Her”: Gisele Bundchen Blasted For Endangering Her Baby While Walking The Dog
Gisele Bundchen walking baby in a carrier while walking the dog, wearing a cap and earbuds outdoors in sunlight.
News

“No Wonder Tom Brady Divorced Her”: Gisele Bundchen Blasted For Endangering Her Baby While Walking The Dog

Gisele Bündchen is under fire after being photographed in Florida on Monday walking her dog while carrying her newborn son—both physically attached to her body in what many fans and experts are calling a dangerously ill-conceived parenting move.

The 44-year-old supermodel, who shared the child with boyfriend and martial instructor Joaquim Valente, had the boy strapped to her chest. But what triggered concern was the black dog tied snugly around her torso in a “hands-free” manner.

Highlights
  • Gisele Bündchen faced backlash for walking her big dog hands-free while carrying her newborn.
  • Experts warn hands-free dog leashes can cause falls or injuries, especially with strong dogs.
  • Gisele’s newborn is her third child, first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, whom she began dating in June 2023.

“Babies are not good air bags Gisele!” one reader wrote.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Gisele Bündchen was criticized for walking her big, black dog hands-free while carrying her newborn son

    Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen posing on the red carpet at a formal event with photographers in the background.

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

    Hands-free leashes, while convenient, remain a controversial way to walk with a dog, especially when the animal is big, strong, and able to pull with force.

    These leashes require the dogs to be well-trained or users risk falls, strains, or injury if the animal gets startled or runs away in a random direction trying to chase something that catches their attention.

    Gisele Bundchen holding her baby wearing a white outfit with I love mom text, facing away from the camera.

    Image credits: Gisele Bündchen

    While the images show the model casually strolling with her canine companion as her baby nestled peacefully against her chest, critics said the setup was a recipe for disaster. 

    “If your dog is dog-reactive, human-reactive, or easily startled, a hands-free lead may not give you the quick response needed to safely manage encounters,” explained Australian dog gear company PK9 Gear.

    “For large, powerful dogs, sudden lunges could cause strain on your lower back, hips, or core.”

    Gisele Bundchen walking her dog while carrying her baby in a front carrier during a sunny outdoor stroll.

    Image credits: BACKGRID/Vida Press

    Experts also point out that multitasking while handling a dog—even something as simple as being distracted by a phone—can reduce reaction time in the event of a surprise pull or encounter. Add a newborn to the mix, and the risk compounds.

    For some viewers, the model was putting her baby at risk of injury if she happened to fall.

    “I could never understand why anyone with a baby insists on strapping it to their chest,” one user argued. “They can’t see where the hell they’re going and could easily trip, leaving the baby squashed underneath them on the ground.”

    Gisele Bundchen cycling outdoors in casual black outfit and cap, dog on leash, raising concerns about baby safety.

    Image credits: MEGA/Getty

    Others warned of the potential dangers of using hands-free leashes by sharing personal anecdotes.

    “I once made a similar mistake. I clipped my old English sheepdog’s flexi-lead to my belt, hopped on my bike, and rode off thinking he would follow me… big mistake. Frank just sat down and yanked me clean off the back of the bike. Lesson learned—painfully,” one user wrote.

    Tweet criticizing Gisele Bundchen for endangering her baby, mentioning Tom Brady and their divorce.

    Image credits: George94041853

    Gisele Bundchen walking her dog while carrying her baby, criticized for endangering the child during the outing.

    Image credits: StragglerPoo

    Another added: “My dad once tried to take a 20-pound poodle on a run using a motorcycle. Then the poodle saw another dog and took off at a 90-degree angle. Flipped my dad and the motorcycle at 25 mph.”

    The baby is the model’s third child, and her first with Valente, whom she began dating in June 2023

    Gisele Bundchen smiling with two children kissing her while holding a guitar in a relaxed home setting.

    Image credits: Gisele Bündchen

    The Brazilian model also shares 15-year-old Benjamin, 12-year-old Vivian, 17-year-old stepson Jack with ex-husband Tom Brady

    Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The split came amid reports of growing tension over Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL—a move Bündchen reportedly viewed as prioritizing football over family.

    Teen football player wearing Spartans jersey embraces woman kissing his cheek on sports field.

    Image credits: Gisele Bündchen

    At the time, fans speculated that Bündchen started cheating on Brady with the martial arts instructor, allegedly having “reached her limit,” in her marriage with the football player.

    According to sources, Brady was “stunned” by the unexpected pregnancy announcement, which Bündchen reportedly delivered to him personally before the media caught wind.

    Insiders have painted Bündchen and Valente’s relationship in a good light, explaining how the model started believing he would be a “great father” after seeing how he treated her kids during their martial arts classes with him.

    “He is patient, playful, and so understanding,” a source said.

    Gisele Bundchen in a close-up portrait with natural makeup and loose hair, highlighting her serious expression.

    Image credits: Gisele Bündchen

    While the model has yet to reveal the first name of her newborn, People Magazine reported his middle name is River, which follows her family tradition of water-themed names for her children, as her daughter Vivian has the middle name Lake and her son Benjamin has Rein.

    Many of her fans defended the photo, calling the outrage a “gross overreaction,” and explaining that hands-free leashes are completely safe when the dog is well-trained.

    “She must really trust that dog!” a user wrote.

    “Leave the baby at home.” Netizens argued the model was putting her son at risk

    Gisele Bundchen walking dog with baby carrier, facing criticism for endangering her baby outdoors.

    Gisele Bundchen walking her dog while carrying a baby, criticized for endangering her child during the walk.

    Gisele Bundchen criticized for endangering her baby while walking the dog, sparking discussion about Tom Brady’s divorce.

    Comment criticizing dog owners for risking their children’s safety by allowing dogs near them while walking outdoors.

    Comment criticizing Gisele Bundchen for allegedly endangering her baby in a carrier while walking the dog.

    Gisele Bundchen criticized for endangering her baby while walking the dog, sparking discussions about parenting safety.

    Gisele Bundchen walking her dog outside while carrying her baby, raising concerns about safety and endangerment.

    Gisele Bundchen walking dog outdoors, criticized for endangering her baby during the walk.

    Gisele Bundchen walking her dog while carrying her baby, criticized for endangering the child during the walk.

    Gisele Bundchen walking her dog outdoors while being criticized for endangering her baby during the walk.

    Gisele Bundchen walking a dog outdoors, wearing sunglasses and casual sporty attire, with greenery in the background.

    Gisele Bundchen walking her dog while carrying her baby, facing criticism for endangering the child during the stroll.

    
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Models are not known for the IQ ? What a ridiculous statement to make, so you’re born with photogenic looks and that means your’re stupid? What an utterly embarrassing comment

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Giselle knows her dog better than 100% of the commenters. German Shepherds are known for their loyalty and trainability. Let's trust her to know how to keep her baby safe. That said, when we rescued a big mutt, we were very careful to supervise when our young grandchildren were there, because we didn't know or train the dog. Man, the grief moms get now when they're doing their best!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    c_devine avatar
    Seedy Vine
    Seedy Vine
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I cared for a large, well-behaved dog for many months until suddenly one day it lunged for a neighbor's puppy, almost killing us both. My arm almost got ripped off. Thankfully I wasn't foolish enough to be carrying a baby at the same time.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
