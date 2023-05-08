Man Asks Internet For Input Whether He Was Wrong To Say It’s Weird For Girlfriend To Be Around Her Dog Naked

Sometimes it’s hard to tell who the real top dog is in a relationship.

In today’s story, a person recounted how he started a fight which may even have led to a breakup after he accused his nudist girlfriend of some truly odd stuff, deciding that it’s weird of her to hang around her dog naked.

Find out who went to the doghouse by reading on.

Sometimes a person is so different from their partner that they simply can’t comprehend their lifestyle

A 33 y.o. poster wanted to know if he’s a jerk for being uncomfortable with his nudist girlfriend and her dog

He mentioned to her how he finds it strange that she cuddles the dog and doesn’t mind it resting its head on her thighs, for example

The GF blew up at him, kicking him out and ceasing contact with him, likely simply breaking up with him

In this story, the original poster (OP), going by the ironic name of Nakeddogg, was questioning whether he’s the jerk for being uncomfortable with his girlfriend’s nakedness around her (female) dog.

Being a dedicated nudist, she’s very into the lifestyle, even having researched communes that she could live in. She’s also got a very close bond with the dog, having had it ever since it was a puppy.

She cuddles and plays with the dog, but he thinks it’s inappropriate for the girlfriend to be naked while doing so, as it’s weird “because there’s no barrier between them.”

He was quiet about it for as long as he could, but when he finally caved and brought it up, it sparked a huge fight between them. The girlfriend asked him to leave and later on he even tried to reach out to the GF’s friend for support, but the friend took her side.

In the comments by OP, each of which have gotten at least a whopping 1000 downvotes, he attempted explaining himself with the previous “barrier” question.

He also mentions instances in which his GF is lying on the floor with the dog and playing with it or cuddling it, while it has its head resting on her thigh. He points to these things as also being “weird”, saying that it’s weird to be naked if people have other options.

This story sheds light on how people’s lack of knowledge about nudism can create uncomfortable situations. As with any lifestyle that isn’t in the public consciousness very often, this lack of education and acceptance creates a stigma about the nudist lifestyle.

To gain more perspective about nudism, Bored Panda reached out to Nick and Lins of Naked Wanderings. They’re a crazy (in the good sense of the word) naturist couple in their 30s, traveling around the world looking for the best places to get naked and learn more about the lifestyle.

Just in case you were wondering, naturism is the practice of non-erotic social nudity in private and in public, and the cultural movement related to it, often interchangeably used with “nudism.”

Asked about the topic at hand, they had this to say: “We think it’s absolutely ridiculous and honestly, it’s the first time we’ve heard about a case like this.” According to them, there’s loads of couples with one partner into nudism and the other one not so much, but calling it bestiality is just insane.

Their best tip for nudists with a reluctant spouse is to gather some info on the web (like on their website) about nudism and present it to their partner. They even have a blog post specifically for this situation with loads of helpful info.

Nick And Lins’s story started out unexpectedly, thanks to the spa and wellness scene in Europe. It may be surprising, but most of the dirt and debris in spa centers’ filters comes from bathing suits, which are often not allowed due to hygiene reasons.

They enjoyed the freedom and comfort of being naked so much, they started looking for more opportunities and were completely sold on it soon.

“There are so many benefits, comfort, body confidence, embracing vulnerabilities, health, you name it. And soon you realize that the only cons are either religious or conformist,” they clarify.

Almost everyone believes that bodies should be hidden and concealed from other people, but they can’t really give a good reason that isn’t religious or a cultural stereotype.

The couple has some good advice for people interested in the lifestyle, telling it by way of anecdote which is too good not to share in full:

“Everyone knows this dream where you need to give a presentation and then you realize that you’re naked in front of a clothed crowd. Why on earth would you actually do that in real life? Well, at a nudist place, the crowd will also be naked. And there isn’t a crowd anyway, because nobody is looking at you.”

Being naked is liberating. It makes you feel vulnerable, as you can’t hide your flaws, but the same goes for everyone else. This makes you realize that you’re not very different from others and that each body is unique, which majorly improves confidence.

The comforts of nudism shouldn’t be ignored too, they say. They’re currently in a nudist resort in Phuket, Thailand, where it gets above 95 Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) throughout the day, so being naked helps to beat the sweat and humidity.

The poster was ridiculed in the community, with more than 9k upvotes and above 2.8k comments on the post. He was judged to be the jerk and a big laughing stock, with people facepalming at him for being too uneducated and “jealous of a dog.” Share your thoughts down below!

The community judged the poster to be a jerk and a clown, laughing at him for being jealous of a dog