19 Never-Before-Seen Gifts That Will Make Everyone Else’s Presents Look Boring By Comparison
We all have that one friend who supposedly "has everything" or the picky relative who returns your thoughtful presents before the wrapping paper even hits the floor. Instead of panicking and grabbing another generic gift card that screams "I forgot you existed until 4 PM today," why not aim for absolute chaos and delight?
We scoured the weirdest corners of the internet to find items that actually have personality. From edible planets to journals for the lazy, these bizarre finds are guaranteed to make you the undisputed winner of the holiday exchange while everyone else's scented candles get ignored.
This post may include affiliate links.
Your Updo Will Look Remarkably Like A Bear's Lunch When You Secure It With The Salmon Claw Clip Instead Of A Boring Elastic Band
Review: "So cute and unique! And such a great price." - Matt Hart
Ignoring Your Mother's Advice About Playing With Your Food Is Highly Encouraged When Using The Building Brick Electric Waffle Maker To Construct A Syrup-Filled Skyscraper
Review: "My nieces and nephews loved this gift. They varied in ages from 3 to 16 and they all have fun playing with their food! " - jodi
Sticking Gum To The Wall Usually Lands You In Detention But The Gumball Machine In A Frame Turns Your Sugar Habit Into A Piece Of Modern Art
Review: "Terrific gift idea! It worked like a charm and made a great impression." - Carlos Aizprúa
Staying Out Of The Kitchen Is Actually Against The Rules When You Fill The Pickleball Paddle Snack Tray With Delicious Appetizers
Review: "Super cute. Great quick present for a house warming. The small “ball” does not move or come off, fyi." - Savvy Shopper
Hoping A Baby Dinosaur Hatches From The Egg Shaped Aromatherapy Candle Is Futile But The Soothing Scent Is A Decent Consolation Prize
Review: "Very beautiful candle." - Stephanie
Jimmy Buffett Would Certainly Approve Of The Way The Insulated Margarita Tumbler Keeps Your Frozen Concoction From Melting In The Sun
Review: "No nice, easy to hold, easy to pour, spill and sweat prohibited. Strays cold, easy and comfortable to drink from. Good hand, mouth feel. Washes nicely, WILL buy another and see what else is new." - Birdie's mom
If you have managed to scroll this far without adding at least three items to your own cart, you possess the self-control of a monk in a donut shop. We fully endorse turning your "gift hunting" expedition into a "treat yourself" spree because, let’s be honest, you probably deserve that waffle maker more than your cousin does.
Resisting The Urge To Take A Huge Bite Out Of The Mini Onigiri Ceramic Vases Is The Hardest Part Of Owning These Adorable Rice Ball Receptacles
Review: "So tiny and cute! They make me smile every time I see them on my window ledge." - Colleen M. Polak
You Can Look Your Doctor In The Eye And Honestly Say You Only Had "One Cup" Today While Holding The Glass Coffee Pot Mug In Your Trembling Hand
Review: "My husband and I have a wedding anniversary coming up and I purchased this coffee cup as one of his gifts. It's easy to hold, perfect size, good quality and light weight. You can do hot or cold temperature coffee and it's easy to drink from. He loves it!" - Charlene Fletcher
Laziness And Nostalgia Collide In The One Line A Day 5-Year Journal For Anyone Who Wants To Document Their Life Without Writing A Whole Manifesto Every Night
Review: "I received this as a gift a year before and it helped make journaling a habit. I gifted this to a friend." - Medale
Visions Of Staplers In Jell-O Will Dance In Your Head While Reading The Night Before Christmas At Dunder Mifflin Instead Of That Boring Poem About Sugar Plums
Review: "I've had my eye on this book for a while and was super excited to snag it while on sale. Gave it to my husband for Christmas season and he LOVES it. It feels like a brand new episode that we got to enjoy for Christmas. Love that it is written by Kevin (Brian B.) and the illustrations are pretty adorable too." - Amanda
Everyone Will Know Exactly Whose Yogurt Is Off-Limits Once You Build A Three-Headed Security Guard With The Fridge Magnet Character Construction Kit And Its Mix-And-Match Limbs
Review: "The grandkids loved it, and even mixed it in with their school pictures to make creatures of each other! Lots of giggles amid the creativity. Glad to have bought it." - M A R
Reenacting That Steamy Scene From Ghost Requires Way Less Clay And Much Pointier Fingers With The Mini Pottery Wheel Sitting On Your Desk
Review: "I ordered this item for my little cousin. She loves to do craft projects. I can already forsee her making some lovely creations. From the Info on the box I'm sure she will enjoy this." - Ms Amanda
Removing The Pool Ladder To Trap Your Family Members Is A Totally Valid Strategy In The Sims Board Game Provided You Can Speak Enough Simlish To Justify The Chaos
Review: "Fun game. Wife approved." - Tyler Jarrett
We promise we aren't just making these up as we go along, although the line between "genius invention" and "fever dream" is getting a little blurry. If you haven't found the perfect item to confuse and delight your loved ones yet, keep going because the weirdest and most wonderful finds are still coming up.
Every Time You Take A Bite Of The Flat Croissant Korean Snack A French Pastry Chef Somewhere Drops Their Whisk In Horror
Review: "It's a yes from me. These are very delicious. They are similar to croissants, lightly sweet, and buttery. I was worried that they would be hard and crispy, but they are just slightly crispy on the outside and have a nice chew to them. They are similar to palmier cookies. They are light and not too heavy. They're really wonderful. Have them with ice cream, you won't regret it!" - RD
Telling People You Ate An Alligator For Lunch Is A Weird Flex But Totally Possible With The Wild Game Exotic Meat Sticks And Their Variety Of Strange Proteins
Review: "I haven’t tasted these- they are a gift. But I’m so excited about the flavors! I can’t wait to give them to my boyfriend." - Ashley
Organizing The Miniature Volumes Inside The Anxiety Bookshelf Is Significantly Cheaper Than A Therapy Session And Requires Way Less Talking About Your Feelings
Review: "Over all a great gift. My wife absolutely loves it. Comes with more book options than can actually fit on the shelves with a great variety of classic and contemporary titles! She had a lot of fun organizing and reading titles. When she feels stressed, she shakes it...feels anxious and spends an hour re-organizing the books. Great quality and she loved how realistic it looks." - Mike Dean
Finding Out Which Of Your Friends Is A Pathological Fibber Is The Main Event Of The Liar's UNO Card Game Since You Have To Call Out Bluffs To Avoid Drawing Extra Cards
Review: "Very cool tin and very quality cards. Really easy game to learn. Fun to play! Great for all ages! The tin is durable. Great use of my money!" - Kayla Mom
There Is No Crying In Baseball Or First Aid When You Patch Yourself Up With These Baseball Band Aids Instead Of Just Rubbing Dirt On The Wound
Review: "Very cute for a baseball kid." - Debbie
Marvel Villains Aren't The Only Ones Who Get To Consume The World Thanks To These Planet Gummy Balls And Their Fruity Liquid Cores
Review: "Delish candy. Came fast and not expired." - Casandra Stimac