“They Were Planning On Asking If My Brother Could Stay With Me”: Parents Get Upset When Their Oldest Adopts A Dog, Because Their Youngest Is Allergic

Ask any dog owner, and they’ll tell you that their fur baby is a member of the family. The bond between a dog and their human parents is incredibly strong, and the idea of breaking that bond would shatter the heart of any pup lover. So when one person’s parents demanded they give up their beloved husky who they just adopted, they had to put their foot down.

Unfortunately, dog allergies afflict many people around the world

As a dog lover and dog owner myself, I cannot possibly imagine life without my fluffy baby. The only scenario I can imagine where I wouldn’t have a pup around is if I were allergic to them, which is sadly many people’s reality. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, allergies to cats and/or dogs affect somewhere between 10 and 20% of the world’s population. Some people are even allergic to various other pets with fur, such as rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, ferrets, and horses, or pets with feathers, such as parrots and parakeets. But as the AAFA explains on their site, people with pet allergies aren’t actually allergic to pet’s hair, fur or feathers itself, but rather “the protein that is found in the pet’s dander (dead skin cells) saliva, and urine.”

“The hair, fur, or feathers collect the dander,” they go on to explain. “It can also carry other allergens like dust mites, mold, and pollen. When those proteins get into your airways, eyes, nose, mouth, or on your skin, it triggers allergy symptoms.” Some of the most common symptoms those afflicted by pet allergies experience are swelling and itching of the eyes and nose, stuffy nose, sneezing, runny nose, postnasal drip, redness of the eyes, coughing, hives, sleep disruption, fatigue, itchiness of roof of mouth and throat, and irritability. But thankfully for those who still want to be around animals or have a pet of their own, there are ways to stay healthy.

However, there are ways those with allergies can mitigate their symptoms while being around pets

The AAFA recommends that those with pet allergies utilize nasal rinses, nose sprays, eye drops, antihistamines, decongestants, leukotriene modifiers, cromolyn sodium, allergy shots, and/or feeding their cats allergen-reducing food. When it comes to mitigating dog allergy symptoms specifically, Healthline suggests making certain lifestyle changes such as setting up pet-free zones in your home, bathing your dog weekly, removing items that attract dander such as carpets and curtains, using HEPA purifiers to reduce airborne allergens, keeping the dog outside as much as possible, using a trial period when introducing a new pet to the family and of course, adopting only allergy-friendly breeds.

According to the American Kennel Club, no dog is 100% allergen free, but there are certain breeds that those with allergies have had much more luck with. Some of the best breeds for allergy sufferers are Afghan hounds, American hairless terriers, Bedlington terriers, bichon frise, Chinese crested, coton de tulear, giant schnauzers, Irish water spaniels, Kerry blue terriers, maltese, miniature schnauzers, Peruvian inca orchids, poodles, Portuguese water dogs, and standard schnauzers. Meanwhile, some of the least allergy-friendly breeds are basset hounds, Boston terriers, bulldogs, doberman pinschers, German shepherds, labrador retrievers, pugs, saint bernards and Siberian huskies.

Dogs and their owners share an incredibly strong bond that would be devastating to break

It’s extremely unfortunate for anyone to be allergic to dogs, whether they love them or not. It’s uncomfortable, inconvenient and, if they are a dog lover, sad that they won’t be able to choose from any breed they like or adopt a fur baby without worrying about their own health. However, asking someone to give up their beloved pet is unreasonable. Dogs and their owners share an incredibly strong bond, as, according to Pet Honesty, 95% of dog parents consider their fur babies members of the family. 90% report having “strong, intimate” bonds with their canine companions, and 86% would be willing to pay any cost necessary if their pet required extensive veterinary care. In fact, 87% of dog owners even say that they have experienced “profound mental and physical health benefits” since welcoming a dog into their family, and 98% say that their fur babies have positively impacted their well-being, improve their moods and reduce their loneliness or stress.

It’s safe to say that having Bradley in their life has certainly made an impact on this dog owner. While the addition of this family member may have made it impossible for another to live with them, we can only hope that, over time, their parents will come to respect their decision to adopt a pup. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below. How would you react if someone asked you to give up your beloved fur baby for a family member? Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing how important dogs are to their owners, look no further than right here!

