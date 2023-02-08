Employee Is Told To Still Come Into Work After Losing His Dog, Cries All Day At His Desk To Show How Horrible His Boss Is

It’s not an exaggeration to say that a pet is a part of one’s family. So it goes without saying that a person’s dog passing away is a legitimate reason for needing some time off. Unfortunately, Reddit user Crafty_Editor_4155 didn’t find any sympathy from his boss, so he was ordered to show up for work after his dog died.

The OP complied, but decided to make sure his manager understood their mistake. He shared the experience and aftermath on the Malicious Compliance subreddit, where it quickly went viral as other users shared sympathy and similar experiences.

This man found that his dog had passed away and, naturally, wanted to grieve

Image source: Jessica Johnston (not the actual photo)

His boss really didn’t feel like it was important and decided to tell him to come to work that day

OP complied with the boss, but had no intention of staying silent

Image source: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

Image source: Crafty_Editor_4155

Commenters agreed with the OP’s malicious compliance and courage to be open about their emotions

Others shared similar stories about authority figures that didn’t respect pets