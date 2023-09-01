Many retail spaces look the same. I don't know about you, but personally, oftentimes when I walk around the mall, I can't tell which store I'm in unless there's a sign to inform me.

Luckily, this isn't always the case. Some businesses don't think it's enough to just have clientele and invest their resources into making our shopping experience as pleasurable as possible.

Whether they put up balloons to designate produce and help us navigate the aisles or set up A/C-controlled dog houses to provide our pets with a comfortable stay while we go about our business, turns out, there's still creativity in the retail sector.

So we at Bored Panda put together a list of pictures showcasing some of the best solutions to remind you to stay mindful about where you spend your money. If we give it to these folks, maybe their competitors will try to catch up and these practices will become the norm!

#1

This Baby Store Has Different Surfaces To "Road Test" The Strollers

This Baby Store Has Different Surfaces To "Road Test" The Strollers

eyedubb Report

#2

Our Local Shop Grows Its Own Salads And Herbs On Site

Our Local Shop Grows Its Own Salads And Herbs On Site

Bo0ombaklak Report

Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
18 hours ago

This gives a whole new meaning to local food

Generally speaking, retailers should be looking for new local store marketing ideas because direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands are targeting their formerly loyal customers through social channels.

Price and promotion levers that once were used to draw shoppers in have lost their steam as many consumers know that “once in a lifetime,” “Super Saturday,” or friend and family sales are like busses. It's only a matter of time before there is another one.
#3

This Irish Supermarket Has Quiet Evenings For Sensitive People

This Irish Supermarket Has Quiet Evenings For Sensitive People

Smetvrees Report

soulless duck (she/her)
soulless duck (she/her)
Community Member
19 hours ago

I'm not autistic but this sounds really nice. Wish it was everywhere!

#4

They Have Pet Carts In Grocery Stores In Italy

They Have Pet Carts In Grocery Stores In Italy

MerleChi Report

Jessica SpeLangm
Jessica SpeLangm
Community Member
17 hours ago

Note to self....when I visit Italy, make sure to learn how to ask to pet the dogs and cats.

#5

Free Vegetable Leaves For Pets In My Local Supermarket

Free Vegetable Leaves For Pets In My Local Supermarket

Lord_Stahlregen Report

over it already
over it already
Community Member
12 minutes ago

My guinea pigs would eat like kings! They already eat like lords, but this would be fantastic!

#6

This Sporting Goods Shop Has A Pool To Test Aquatic Equipment

This Sporting Goods Shop Has A Pool To Test Aquatic Equipment

Fluxifactor Report

#7

Our Local Supermarket Makes Juice Out Of Unsold Fruits. Literally Zero Waste

Our Local Supermarket Makes Juice Out Of Unsold Fruits. Literally Zero Waste

EduKehakettu Report

#8

Crayola Started A "Choose Your Own Crayon Box" Station In This Office Supply Store

Crayola Started A "Choose Your Own Crayon Box" Station In This Office Supply Store

cuntuckyfriedlicker Report

#9

These Two Different Sets Of Shopping Baskets At A Department Store In Bangkok. For Those That Need Help And Those That Want To Be Left Alone

These Two Different Sets Of Shopping Baskets At A Department Store In Bangkok. For Those That Need Help And Those That Want To Be Left Alone

saksith Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
19 hours ago (edited)

There's far too many pink ones. Bet they never get down to the bottom of the pile.

#10

My Grocery Store Started Selling Overripe Bananas For Cheap With A Recipe For Banana Bread On The Bag

My Grocery Store Started Selling Overripe Bananas For Cheap With A Recipe For Banana Bread On The Bag

WholesomeSwissCheese Report

CommanderDucky - He/Him - cis.
CommanderDucky - He/Him - cis.
Community Member
33 minutes ago

It looks like it has lots of recipes! That is awesome, way better than throwing it all away!

#11

The Body Shop In Stockholm Has This Now. Refillable Shampoos And Other Products

The Body Shop In Stockholm Has This Now. Refillable Shampoos And Other Products

Nyxie27 Report

Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
20 hours ago

This is a great idea that should be more widespread and would work for many products.

#12

These Shopping Carts In German Store Have A Built-In Magnifying Glass

These Shopping Carts In German Store Have A Built-In Magnifying Glass

HothHanSolo Report

baby frog
baby frog
Community Member
6 minutes ago

i would need this. i do have great vision, it's just that tiny print is harder with dyslexia. so the larger the better for me!

#13

All Supermarkets Should Do This

All Supermarkets Should Do This

IcrapRainbows Report

#14

A Grocery Cart That Attaches To A Wheelchair To Provide Greater Independence While Shopping

A Grocery Cart That Attaches To A Wheelchair To Provide Greater Independence While Shopping

Latida2828 Report

CommanderDucky - He/Him - cis.
CommanderDucky - He/Him - cis.
Community Member
26 minutes ago

My boyfriend's mom would love this! She is disabled but always insists on helping with grocery shopping. Inclusivity, we live for it!

2
2points
reply
#15

This Store In Poland Allows You To Buy Frozen Dumplings And Veggies In Bulk And Weight Them Instead Of Prepackaged Boxes

This Store In Poland Allows You To Buy Frozen Dumplings And Veggies In Bulk And Weight Them Instead Of Prepackaged Boxes

Sh1n1ngM4n Report

Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
18 hours ago

Love it! Less waste and saving money with bulk shopping

#16

Canidae Kibble Refill Station. First Time I've Seen Zero Waste Pet Food Refills

Canidae Kibble Refill Station. First Time I've Seen Zero Waste Pet Food Refills

chloemarissaj Report

Ladedah
Ladedah
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Great idea... until there is a dog food safety recall and nobody knows their lot number...

#17

I Was Handed This At A Furniture Store. You Can Plant This Paper Embedded With Seeds, And It Will Grow Into Flowers

I Was Handed This At A Furniture Store. You Can Plant This Paper Embedded With Seeds, And It Will Grow Into Flowers

Beastlysolid Report

Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
18 hours ago (edited)

Yeah... the issue with these has always been that you have no idea what you're actually planting, and something in there could be native to one area but invasive in another.

#18

This Sports Store Has A Mini Obstacle Course So You Can Test Your Hiking Shoes

This Sports Store Has A Mini Obstacle Course So You Can Test Your Hiking Shoes

bogzaelektrotehniku Report

ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Every Decathlon store has these.

#19

Men's Restroom In A Grocery Store Had A Selection Of Free Diapers

Men's Restroom In A Grocery Store Had A Selection Of Free Diapers

HydroMagnet Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Τhey're not potty trained yet?? 🤔😅

#20

My Local Supermarket Has These Yellow Sockets So The Shopping Cart Doesn't Roll Away When Stowing Your Shopping Into Your Car

My Local Supermarket Has These Yellow Sockets So The Shopping Cart Doesn't Roll Away When Stowing Your Shopping Into Your Car

Bainshee Report

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
36 minutes ago

So many nearby supermarkets have sloping car parks. This would be a huge help if they do it right.

#21

Supermarket Trolleys In Sweden Have A Map Of The Supermarket

Supermarket Trolleys In Sweden Have A Map Of The Supermarket

caspii2 Report

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Need one for IKEA. Especially one that shows the shortcuts between entrance and exit.

#22

A Locking, A/C-Controlled Dog House In The Middle Of A Shopping Center Available For Use While You Eat And Shop

A Locking, A/C-Controlled Dog House In The Middle Of A Shopping Center Available For Use While You Eat And Shop

karmagheden Report

Ladedah
Ladedah
Community Member
51 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would never be worried about forgetting my dog... but I WOULD be worried about the fleas / worms / viruses the last dog left behind... and the potential - however unlikely - that someone could break in and steal him. My dog is like my kid; I would take on the world for that dog!

#23

This Checkout Has No Candy For Parents With Kids

This Checkout Has No Candy For Parents With Kids

KrazoaSpirit Report

Jessica SpeLangm
Jessica SpeLangm
Community Member
17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

IMHO, none of the checkouts (in the USA specifically) should have candy, OR any beverages, at the checkout. It should ONLY be the registers to pay for your items. If you want any snack, beverage, or magazine, then go to that aisle and get it there.

#24

This Store Labels Where You Are In Sickness Cycle

This Store Labels Where You Are In Sickness Cycle

herdenitz Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No. No no no. I thought only the top shelf would be full of useless junk, but closer inspection reveals not a single real medication on the whole display.

#25

This Shopping Cart Has A Spot For Kids To Stand On While Their Parents Pushes

This Shopping Cart Has A Spot For Kids To Stand On While Their Parents Pushes

zOneNzOnly Report

Dan Flo
Dan Flo
Community Member
47 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here in Sweden, some stores have a small car attached to the stroller that two kids can sit in. A bit bulky to push around but my kids loved it.

#26

The Grocery Store I Shop At Repacks The Unbroken Eggs And Sells Them At A Reduced Price

The Grocery Store I Shop At Repacks The Unbroken Eggs And Sells Them At A Reduced Price

Corr521 Report

Jessica SpeLangm
Jessica SpeLangm
Community Member
17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OR... here's a novel idea....don't place the cartons of eggs on the shelves in such a way that they are so easily broken.

#27

My Shopping Bag Has A Printed Holiday Pattern, So It Can Be Reused As A Wrapping Paper

My Shopping Bag Has A Printed Holiday Pattern, So It Can Be Reused As A Wrapping Paper

zuckerbooger Report

#28

This Shopping Cart Has A Calculator Attached

This Shopping Cart Has A Calculator Attached

BigCarBill Report

Brooklyn Roffman
Brooklyn Roffman
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It should have a button to auto calculate tax

#29

This Stall For Your Dog Outside A Supermarket In Copenhagen

This Stall For Your Dog Outside A Supermarket In Copenhagen

Flixen01 Report

Jessica SpeLangm
Jessica SpeLangm
Community Member
17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just like the other posting, I'm not sure how I feel about this. It seems like a person could easily forget to retreive their dog when they are done shopping. Then what happens to the dog?

#30

In This Grocery Store, Cashiers Hangs Up Flags At Their Registers To Indicate The Languages They Speak

In This Grocery Store, Cashiers Hangs Up Flags At Their Registers To Indicate The Languages They Speak

spicyfishtacos Report

#31

The Vegetable Shops Here Shows A Picture Of The Farmer

The Vegetable Shops Here Shows A Picture Of The Farmer

keebler980 Report

sofacushionfort
sofacushionfort
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We love you Japan, but you don’t need to shrink wrap everything in plastic

#32

This Store In Japan Automatically Calculates Your Total When You Place Your Basket In The Area Using RFID Tags On The Products

This Store In Japan Automatically Calculates Your Total When You Place Your Basket In The Area Using RFID Tags On The Products

killingwave Report

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That technology is coming. It'll be here sooner than you think.

#33

Recently, My Local Supermarket Added This "Bag Wall" Near The Main Entrance. This Is For People Who Forgot Their Shopping Bag

Recently, My Local Supermarket Added This "Bag Wall" Near The Main Entrance. This Is For People Who Forgot Their Shopping Bag

icedragonj Report

Jessica SpeLangm
Jessica SpeLangm
Community Member
17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you have to put back the bag you borrowed when you leave the store? Or is this for people to keep who don't have their own bags?

#34

You Can Print Out A Short Story At My Local Coffee Shop. Read While You Wait

You Can Print Out A Short Story At My Local Coffee Shop. Read While You Wait

goalie841 Report

Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like a better option in this day and age would be to airdrop (or similar) a PDF to your phone instead. No paper waste.

#35

This Luggage Store Has An Airplane Set Up For Customers To Test Their Carry-Ons And Underseater Bags

This Luggage Store Has An Airplane Set Up For Customers To Test Their Carry-Ons And Underseater Bags

nosmokingz0ne Report

Francois
Francois
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But every airline has different rules for cabin luggage sizes.

#36

A Non-Muslim Section At A Grocery Store In Dubai

A Non-Muslim Section At A Grocery Store In Dubai

Bnmakr1 Report

#37

These Mini Display Tents

These Mini Display Tents

spotter_300 Report

#38

This Grocery Store Has An Aisle Specifically For Reuniting With Lost Spouses

This Grocery Store Has An Aisle Specifically For Reuniting With Lost Spouses

TheRoofIsNotMyChild Report

Jessica SpeLangm
Jessica SpeLangm
Community Member
17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My husband would love that. He'd be like "meet me in the lost spouse aisle in 5 minutes." LMAO

#39

"Blind Dates With A Book" Prevent You From Judging A Book By Its Cover

"Blind Dates With A Book" Prevent You From Judging A Book By Its Cover

andromedat Report

Pink Princess
Pink Princess
Community Member
19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A bookstore near me has this as well

#40

This Store Allows You To Build Your Own Pens

This Store Allows You To Build Your Own Pens

reddit.com Report

#41

This Store Turns Their Old Gift Cards Into Free Guitar Picks For Customers

This Store Turns Their Old Gift Cards Into Free Guitar Picks For Customers

SnowboardingEgg Report

FeelingFrisky
FeelingFrisky
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because everyone needs a guitar pick!

#42

In Norway, The Packed Meat Has A "Thermometer" That Tells You How Many Days Are Left, Until It's No Longer Safe To Eat It

In Norway, The Packed Meat Has A "Thermometer" That Tells You How Many Days Are Left, Until It's No Longer Safe To Eat It

vegakiri Report

Ael
Ael
Community Member
17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's clever, but a bit of waste of resources. Just don't buy so much meat that you forget it.

#43

Knee-Activated Water Taps At A Supermarket In Italy

Knee-Activated Water Taps At A Supermarket In Italy

4t0m77 Report

Dan Flo
Dan Flo
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah... "knee" activated.. 😏 Unfortionatly, we all know there will be at least one guy...

#44

This Store Sorts Avocados By Ripeness

This Store Sorts Avocados By Ripeness

eeltech Report

#45

This Dutch Grocery Store Offers Samples Of All Their Toilet Paper In Their Restrooms

This Dutch Grocery Store Offers Samples Of All Their Toilet Paper In Their Restrooms

IrrerPolterer Report

#46

This Store Has A Dog Parking Spot

This Store Has A Dog Parking Spot

reddit.com Report

#47

Dressing Room Mirror Allows You To Adjust The Lighting, Type And Brightness

Dressing Room Mirror Allows You To Adjust The Lighting, Type And Brightness

H2DotNet Report

#48

This Grocery Store Has A Bigfoot Statue That They "Hide" Around The Store So Children Can Find It And Report It's Location To An Employee

This Grocery Store Has A Bigfoot Statue That They "Hide" Around The Store So Children Can Find It And Report It's Location To An Employee

SergieKravinoff Report

#49

This Shoe Shop Has An Area To Test Your New Shoes. It Also Has LEGO For Testing

This Shoe Shop Has An Area To Test Your New Shoes. It Also Has LEGO For Testing

Fresh_Asuna Report

Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like this one more than the other shoe tester. At least this one has lose gravel and bark. That's a little more realistic than "stones firmly attached to a wooden surface".

#50

My Supermarket Dedicated A Checkout To Old People Talking To Cashiers To Avoid Annoying Other Customers

My Supermarket Dedicated A Checkout To Old People Talking To Cashiers To Avoid Annoying Other Customers

LilMilox Report

Flora
Flora
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never thought of this to be only meant for old people... Much more like "yes it is OK to have an interaction with a human no matter your age" or else I'm an old person too! 😁

#51

The New Supermarket Near Me Has Frozen Prepared Foods In Bulk

The New Supermarket Near Me Has Frozen Prepared Foods In Bulk

sprachkundige Report

Louby Of Morrowind
Louby Of Morrowind
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where is this, I would love to shop here

#52

My Local Grocery Store Has Free Fruits To Snack On While You Shop

My Local Grocery Store Has Free Fruits To Snack On While You Shop

Butterknubs Report

#53

This Mall Has A Room Specifically For Breastfeeding

This Mall Has A Room Specifically For Breastfeeding

bittucker Report

Lantana Howell
Lantana Howell
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or, ya know, people should be able to breastfeed wherever they want.

#54

This Board In An Italian Supermarket Shows You What Fruit Is Available At Different Times Of The Year. This Would Be Useful In All Supermarkets

This Board In An Italian Supermarket Shows You What Fruit Is Available At Different Times Of The Year. This Would Be Useful In All Supermarkets

VeryLazyLewis Report

#55

A Slide In A Clothes Store

A Slide In A Clothes Store

Mikexp3 Report

#56

Our Grocery Store Has A DIY Breakfast Bundle

Our Grocery Store Has A DIY Breakfast Bundle

tsunaminoai Report

Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017