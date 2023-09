Many retail spaces look the same. I don't know about you, but personally, oftentimes when I walk around the mall, I can't tell which store I'm in unless there's a sign to inform me.

Luckily, this isn't always the case. Some businesses don't think it's enough to just have clientele and invest their resources into making our shopping experience as pleasurable as possible.

Whether they put up balloons to designate produce and help us navigate the aisles or set up A/C-controlled dog houses to provide our pets with a comfortable stay while we go about our business, turns out, there's still creativity in the retail sector.

So we at Bored Panda put together a list of pictures showcasing some of the best solutions to remind you to stay mindful about where you spend your money. If we give it to these folks, maybe their competitors will try to catch up and these practices will become the norm!