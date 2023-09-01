116 Genius Stores That Surprised Customers With Their Creativity (New Pics)
Many retail spaces look the same. I don't know about you, but personally, oftentimes when I walk around the mall, I can't tell which store I'm in unless there's a sign to inform me.
Luckily, this isn't always the case. Some businesses don't think it's enough to just have clientele and invest their resources into making our shopping experience as pleasurable as possible.
Whether they put up balloons to designate produce and help us navigate the aisles or set up A/C-controlled dog houses to provide our pets with a comfortable stay while we go about our business, turns out, there's still creativity in the retail sector.
So we at Bored Panda put together a list of pictures showcasing some of the best solutions to remind you to stay mindful about where you spend your money. If we give it to these folks, maybe their competitors will try to catch up and these practices will become the norm!
This Baby Store Has Different Surfaces To "Road Test" The Strollers
Our Local Shop Grows Its Own Salads And Herbs On Site
This Irish Supermarket Has Quiet Evenings For Sensitive People
I'm not autistic but this sounds really nice. Wish it was everywhere!
They Have Pet Carts In Grocery Stores In Italy
Note to self....when I visit Italy, make sure to learn how to ask to pet the dogs and cats.
Free Vegetable Leaves For Pets In My Local Supermarket
My guinea pigs would eat like kings! They already eat like lords, but this would be fantastic!
This Sporting Goods Shop Has A Pool To Test Aquatic Equipment
Our Local Supermarket Makes Juice Out Of Unsold Fruits. Literally Zero Waste
Crayola Started A "Choose Your Own Crayon Box" Station In This Office Supply Store
These Two Different Sets Of Shopping Baskets At A Department Store In Bangkok. For Those That Need Help And Those That Want To Be Left Alone
My Grocery Store Started Selling Overripe Bananas For Cheap With A Recipe For Banana Bread On The Bag
It looks like it has lots of recipes! That is awesome, way better than throwing it all away!
The Body Shop In Stockholm Has This Now. Refillable Shampoos And Other Products
This is a great idea that should be more widespread and would work for many products.
These Shopping Carts In German Store Have A Built-In Magnifying Glass
All Supermarkets Should Do This
A Grocery Cart That Attaches To A Wheelchair To Provide Greater Independence While Shopping
My boyfriend's mom would love this! She is disabled but always insists on helping with grocery shopping. Inclusivity, we live for it!
This Store In Poland Allows You To Buy Frozen Dumplings And Veggies In Bulk And Weight Them Instead Of Prepackaged Boxes
Canidae Kibble Refill Station. First Time I've Seen Zero Waste Pet Food Refills
I Was Handed This At A Furniture Store. You Can Plant This Paper Embedded With Seeds, And It Will Grow Into Flowers
This Sports Store Has A Mini Obstacle Course So You Can Test Your Hiking Shoes
Men's Restroom In A Grocery Store Had A Selection Of Free Diapers
My Local Supermarket Has These Yellow Sockets So The Shopping Cart Doesn't Roll Away When Stowing Your Shopping Into Your Car
So many nearby supermarkets have sloping car parks. This would be a huge help if they do it right.
Supermarket Trolleys In Sweden Have A Map Of The Supermarket
Need one for IKEA. Especially one that shows the shortcuts between entrance and exit.
A Locking, A/C-Controlled Dog House In The Middle Of A Shopping Center Available For Use While You Eat And Shop
I would never be worried about forgetting my dog... but I WOULD be worried about the fleas / worms / viruses the last dog left behind... and the potential - however unlikely - that someone could break in and steal him. My dog is like my kid; I would take on the world for that dog!
This Checkout Has No Candy For Parents With Kids
IMHO, none of the checkouts (in the USA specifically) should have candy, OR any beverages, at the checkout. It should ONLY be the registers to pay for your items. If you want any snack, beverage, or magazine, then go to that aisle and get it there.
This Store Labels Where You Are In Sickness Cycle
This Shopping Cart Has A Spot For Kids To Stand On While Their Parents Pushes
The Grocery Store I Shop At Repacks The Unbroken Eggs And Sells Them At A Reduced Price
OR... here's a novel idea....don't place the cartons of eggs on the shelves in such a way that they are so easily broken.
My Shopping Bag Has A Printed Holiday Pattern, So It Can Be Reused As A Wrapping Paper
This Shopping Cart Has A Calculator Attached
This Stall For Your Dog Outside A Supermarket In Copenhagen
Just like the other posting, I'm not sure how I feel about this. It seems like a person could easily forget to retreive their dog when they are done shopping. Then what happens to the dog?
In This Grocery Store, Cashiers Hangs Up Flags At Their Registers To Indicate The Languages They Speak
The Vegetable Shops Here Shows A Picture Of The Farmer
We love you Japan, but you don’t need to shrink wrap everything in plastic
This Store In Japan Automatically Calculates Your Total When You Place Your Basket In The Area Using RFID Tags On The Products
That technology is coming. It'll be here sooner than you think.
Recently, My Local Supermarket Added This "Bag Wall" Near The Main Entrance. This Is For People Who Forgot Their Shopping Bag
Do you have to put back the bag you borrowed when you leave the store? Or is this for people to keep who don't have their own bags?
You Can Print Out A Short Story At My Local Coffee Shop. Read While You Wait
I feel like a better option in this day and age would be to airdrop (or similar) a PDF to your phone instead. No paper waste.
This Luggage Store Has An Airplane Set Up For Customers To Test Their Carry-Ons And Underseater Bags
A Non-Muslim Section At A Grocery Store In Dubai
These Mini Display Tents
This Grocery Store Has An Aisle Specifically For Reuniting With Lost Spouses
My husband would love that. He'd be like "meet me in the lost spouse aisle in 5 minutes." LMAO
"Blind Dates With A Book" Prevent You From Judging A Book By Its Cover
This Store Allows You To Build Your Own Pens
This Store Turns Their Old Gift Cards Into Free Guitar Picks For Customers
In Norway, The Packed Meat Has A "Thermometer" That Tells You How Many Days Are Left, Until It's No Longer Safe To Eat It
Knee-Activated Water Taps At A Supermarket In Italy
This Store Sorts Avocados By Ripeness
This Dutch Grocery Store Offers Samples Of All Their Toilet Paper In Their Restrooms
This Store Has A Dog Parking Spot
Dressing Room Mirror Allows You To Adjust The Lighting, Type And Brightness
This Grocery Store Has A Bigfoot Statue That They "Hide" Around The Store So Children Can Find It And Report It's Location To An Employee
This Shoe Shop Has An Area To Test Your New Shoes. It Also Has LEGO For Testing
I like this one more than the other shoe tester. At least this one has lose gravel and bark. That's a little more realistic than "stones firmly attached to a wooden surface".
My Supermarket Dedicated A Checkout To Old People Talking To Cashiers To Avoid Annoying Other Customers
The New Supermarket Near Me Has Frozen Prepared Foods In Bulk
My Local Grocery Store Has Free Fruits To Snack On While You Shop
This Mall Has A Room Specifically For Breastfeeding
Or, ya know, people should be able to breastfeed wherever they want.