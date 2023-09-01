So we at Bored Panda put together a list of pictures showcasing some of the best solutions to remind you to stay mindful about where you spend your money. If we give it to these folks, maybe their competitors will try to catch up and these practices will become the norm!

Whether they put up balloons to designate produce and help us navigate the aisles or set up A/C-controlled dog houses to provide our pets with a comfortable stay while we go about our business, turns out, there's still creativity in the retail sector.

Luckily, this isn't always the case. Some businesses don't think it's enough to just have clientele and invest their resources into making our shopping experience as pleasurable as possible.

Many retail spaces look the same. I don't know about you, but personally, oftentimes when I walk around the mall, I can't tell which store I'm in unless there's a sign to inform me.

#1 This Baby Store Has Different Surfaces To "Road Test" The Strollers

#2 Our Local Shop Grows Its Own Salads And Herbs On Site

Generally speaking, retailers should be looking for new local store marketing ideas because direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands are targeting their formerly loyal customers through social channels. Price and promotion levers that once were used to draw shoppers in have lost their steam as many consumers know that “once in a lifetime,” “Super Saturday,” or friend and family sales are like busses. It's only a matter of time before there is another one.

#3 This Irish Supermarket Has Quiet Evenings For Sensitive People

#4 They Have Pet Carts In Grocery Stores In Italy

#5 Free Vegetable Leaves For Pets In My Local Supermarket

#6 This Sporting Goods Shop Has A Pool To Test Aquatic Equipment

#7 Our Local Supermarket Makes Juice Out Of Unsold Fruits. Literally Zero Waste

#8 Crayola Started A "Choose Your Own Crayon Box" Station In This Office Supply Store

#9 These Two Different Sets Of Shopping Baskets At A Department Store In Bangkok. For Those That Need Help And Those That Want To Be Left Alone

#10 My Grocery Store Started Selling Overripe Bananas For Cheap With A Recipe For Banana Bread On The Bag

#11 The Body Shop In Stockholm Has This Now. Refillable Shampoos And Other Products

#12 These Shopping Carts In German Store Have A Built-In Magnifying Glass

#13 All Supermarkets Should Do This

#14 A Grocery Cart That Attaches To A Wheelchair To Provide Greater Independence While Shopping

#15 This Store In Poland Allows You To Buy Frozen Dumplings And Veggies In Bulk And Weight Them Instead Of Prepackaged Boxes

#16 Canidae Kibble Refill Station. First Time I've Seen Zero Waste Pet Food Refills

#17 I Was Handed This At A Furniture Store. You Can Plant This Paper Embedded With Seeds, And It Will Grow Into Flowers

#18 This Sports Store Has A Mini Obstacle Course So You Can Test Your Hiking Shoes

#19 Men's Restroom In A Grocery Store Had A Selection Of Free Diapers

#20 My Local Supermarket Has These Yellow Sockets So The Shopping Cart Doesn't Roll Away When Stowing Your Shopping Into Your Car

#21 Supermarket Trolleys In Sweden Have A Map Of The Supermarket

#22 A Locking, A/C-Controlled Dog House In The Middle Of A Shopping Center Available For Use While You Eat And Shop

#23 This Checkout Has No Candy For Parents With Kids

#24 This Store Labels Where You Are In Sickness Cycle

#25 This Shopping Cart Has A Spot For Kids To Stand On While Their Parents Pushes

#26 The Grocery Store I Shop At Repacks The Unbroken Eggs And Sells Them At A Reduced Price

#27 My Shopping Bag Has A Printed Holiday Pattern, So It Can Be Reused As A Wrapping Paper

#28 This Shopping Cart Has A Calculator Attached

#29 This Stall For Your Dog Outside A Supermarket In Copenhagen

#30 In This Grocery Store, Cashiers Hangs Up Flags At Their Registers To Indicate The Languages They Speak

#31 The Vegetable Shops Here Shows A Picture Of The Farmer

#32 This Store In Japan Automatically Calculates Your Total When You Place Your Basket In The Area Using RFID Tags On The Products

#33 Recently, My Local Supermarket Added This "Bag Wall" Near The Main Entrance. This Is For People Who Forgot Their Shopping Bag

#34 You Can Print Out A Short Story At My Local Coffee Shop. Read While You Wait

#35 This Luggage Store Has An Airplane Set Up For Customers To Test Their Carry-Ons And Underseater Bags

#36 A Non-Muslim Section At A Grocery Store In Dubai

#37 These Mini Display Tents

#38 This Grocery Store Has An Aisle Specifically For Reuniting With Lost Spouses

#39 "Blind Dates With A Book" Prevent You From Judging A Book By Its Cover

#40 This Store Allows You To Build Your Own Pens

#41 This Store Turns Their Old Gift Cards Into Free Guitar Picks For Customers

#42 In Norway, The Packed Meat Has A "Thermometer" That Tells You How Many Days Are Left, Until It's No Longer Safe To Eat It

#43 Knee-Activated Water Taps At A Supermarket In Italy

#44 This Store Sorts Avocados By Ripeness

#45 This Dutch Grocery Store Offers Samples Of All Their Toilet Paper In Their Restrooms

#46 This Store Has A Dog Parking Spot

#47 Dressing Room Mirror Allows You To Adjust The Lighting, Type And Brightness

#48 This Grocery Store Has A Bigfoot Statue That They "Hide" Around The Store So Children Can Find It And Report It's Location To An Employee

#49 This Shoe Shop Has An Area To Test Your New Shoes. It Also Has LEGO For Testing

#50 My Supermarket Dedicated A Checkout To Old People Talking To Cashiers To Avoid Annoying Other Customers

#51 The New Supermarket Near Me Has Frozen Prepared Foods In Bulk

#52 My Local Grocery Store Has Free Fruits To Snack On While You Shop

#53 This Mall Has A Room Specifically For Breastfeeding

#54 This Board In An Italian Supermarket Shows You What Fruit Is Available At Different Times Of The Year. This Would Be Useful In All Supermarkets

#55 A Slide In A Clothes Store