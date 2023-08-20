So we at Bored Panda put together a new list of clever and creative ways to make the world a better place. The universe can throw at us whatever it likes; nothing stands a chance against human ingenuity."

But if there's one thing our species is good at, it's innovation.

Everyday life is full of problems. Some are as trivial as a warm beer, while others are as threatening as a nurse being unable to find your vein for an IV.

#1 My Local Library Has A "Library Of Things" For Residents To Borrow Useful Household Items Like Toolkits And Power Washers

#2 Today The Nurse Used An Infrared Vein Finder To Place An IV

To get a better understanding of how such cool projects items come to life, we contacted London-based industrial designer and product visualizer Sam Gwilt, who runs a YouTube channel called Sam Does Design. First of all, there's lots of sketching. "From research, to concept, to refinement, to manufacturing, designing a product is an iterative process that can take years," Gwilt told Bored Panda in an earlier interview. "It's important to understand what the markets and mindsets of customers will be like in the next few years (when the product launches)."

#3 This Bridge's Fencing Has Holes In It For Cameras

#4 This Elevator Has Buttons For Your Feet, So You Don't Have To Touch The Buttons With Your Hands

#5 Ballot Bins In Manchester To Encourage People To Not Litter

"Once a brief has been set, it's time to design multiple concepts to find the right solution. Sketching, scribbles, and CAD modeling are all useful to refine designs," Gwilt added. "Each solution will be prototyped to analyse ergonomics and assembly, usually starting with rough card models, progressing to 3D prints, and then finally to full industrial tooling."

#6 This Swing That Lets Parents Swing Together With Their Kids

#7 Traffic Light With Shining Pole

#8 This Vending Machine At The Hospital Selling Healthy And Affordable Meals

#9 A Sliding Chair To Help Disabled People Go Into The Sea

Trying to determine whether or not a particular design is good, many turn to the legendary German designer Dieter Rams and his '10 commandments.' According to him, good design is innovative, makes a product useful, is aesthetic, makes a product understandable, is unobtrusive, is honest, is long-lasting, is thorough down to the last detail, is environmentally friendly, and involves as little design as possible. Even though Rams came up with his commandments a long time ago and technology has advanced light years since then, many think his principles still apply today.

#10 A Park Bench That Can Fold Into A Table

#11 Dallas Love Field Airport Offers Free Feminine Hygiene Products

#12 This Bus Stop Is Facing The Other Way To Prevent People Being Splashed By Curb Water And Dirt

#13 Table With Hidden Compartment

"When Dieter Rams defined the 10 principles, he thought that they'd be updated and adapted over time," Gwilt highlighted. "It's a good starting point; a helpful framework, but it's exciting to see new designers from different backgrounds share their voices for what makes good design."

#14 A Company Made A Pill Bottle With A Timer Showing When It Was Last Taken To Help People With Alzheimer's Or Any Other Thing

#15 Some Elevators In Japan Have An Umbrella Icon That Lights Up If It's Raining Outside

#16 The Mall Of America Parking Ramps Have Parking Availability Lights To Let People Know If There's A Spot Available

#17 This Bar Has A Chilled Strip To Keep Your Drinks Cold

Gwilt himself thinks a good design must first and foremost form an innate connection between the user and the product. "Someone needs to look at the product, and instantly understand what it is and how it can benefit them," he said. "The goal is to design a product that is understandable and desirable. It should integrate neatly with the existing lifestyle of the customer, and improve it for the better."

#18 This Mall Has An Area To Wash Your Hands Without Having To Enter The Bathroom Area

#19 This Playground Has A Sign So Hearing And Deaf Kids Could Play Together

#20 Toilet With An Integrated Sink

#21 Foldable Bus Seats So That You Could Rest Your Legs And The Seats Won't Get Dirty

#22 A Stand For Bikers To Hold On To While Waiting For The Traffic Lights In Sweden

#23 This Carousel In Hong Kong Has A Sea Turtle Mounted To The Floor For Disabled Children

#24 This Heated Bench With A Wireless Charging Pad For Your Phone At A Bus Stop In South Korea

#25 In Rotterdam, We Have Free Public Bike Repair Stations

#26 This Light Attached To The Lamp-Post Projects A Picture On The Ground To Show Where The Sidewalk Is In Case Of Snowfall

#27 This Breathable Mattress My Infant Son Uses To Prevent Suffocation

#28 Australian Company Introduces Glow-In-The-Dark Highway Paint Technology

#29 This Airport Has Exercise Bikes That Charge Your Cellphone

#30 The Airport Escalator Automatically Sterilizes Handrails

#31 This Phoneless Phone Booth For Private Mobile Conversations

#32 These Bins In Sweden Show You What To Recycle

#33 This Hands-Free Sunscreen Machine That Rotates As It Sprays Your Body With Sunscreen

#34 In Finland, There Are Buttons To Thank The Bus Driver

#35 My Dryer's Door Opens From The Top And Side

#36 My Hospital Has A Fake LED Window On Their Ceiling

#37 Fan Pull Chains That Have A Light Bulb And Fan Blades At The End To Indicate Which Chain To Pull

#38 This Dimly-Lit Restaurant Has Menus That Light Up When They Are Opened

#39 Supermarkets In Singapore Use Digital Price Tags

#40 This Bottle Has A Little Screen Telling You How Hot The Beverage Inside Is

#41 This Bathroom Lock Also Works As An Accessory Tray

#42 UK Supermarket Has A Tag You Can Add For Carts With Wonky Wheels

#43 A Phone Holder For Selfies

#44 This Crossing With Lights On The Ground That Turns Green/Red

#45 3-Way Water Fountain. For Refilling, Sipping, And Pets

#46 The Mirror In My Hotel Room Doesn't Fog Up In The Center

#47 Why Aren't These In Every Bar And Restaurant

#48 I Got A Waterproof Cast On My Ankle Today

#49 My Hotel Room Had A White Noise Machine Installed In The Wall

#50 These "Glow In The Dark" Stair Stickers At My Work

#51 Cups With Lids At A Club

#52 Puking Sink At An Old German Bar

#53 This Japanese Movie Theater's Large-Sized Drink Has Straw Holes For You And Your Date

#54 This Spoon With An Indent So It Doesn't Slip Into The Bowl

#55 Automated Snack Vendor, Tokyo

#56 CVS Has Magnifying Glasses Throughout The Medicine Aisle So You Can Read What The Medicine Packaging Says

#57 The Elevator In This Japanese Apartment Has A Container With Food, Water, And Portable Toilet In Case Of Malfunction