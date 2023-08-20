Everyday life is full of problems. Some are as trivial as a warm beer, while others are as threatening as a nurse being unable to find your vein for an IV.

But if there's one thing our species is good at, it's innovation.

So we at Bored Panda put together a new list of clever and creative ways to make the world a better place. The universe can throw at us whatever it likes; nothing stands a chance against human ingenuity."

#1

My Local Library Has A "Library Of Things" For Residents To Borrow Useful Household Items Like Toolkits And Power Washers

My Local Library Has A "Library Of Things" For Residents To Borrow Useful Household Items Like Toolkits And Power Washers

TumainiTiger Report

Board Pan, duh.
Board Pan, duh.
THIS should be common practice. Libraries have become a community hub especially in our rural towns. Some have snowshoes, walking poles etc to borrow

#2

Today The Nurse Used An Infrared Vein Finder To Place An IV

Today The Nurse Used An Infrared Vein Finder To Place An IV

Mochanoodle Report

Board Pan, duh.
Board Pan, duh.
This would have been so great when they were trying to find a vein on my toddler. Poor thing ... this is genius if it works !

To get a better understanding of how such cool projects items come to life, we contacted London-based industrial designer and product visualizer Sam Gwilt, who runs a YouTube channel called Sam Does Design.

First of all, there's lots of sketching. "From research, to concept, to refinement, to manufacturing, designing a product is an iterative process that can take years," Gwilt told Bored Panda in an earlier interview.

"It's important to understand what the markets and mindsets of customers will be like in the next few years (when the product launches)."
#3

This Bridge's Fencing Has Holes In It For Cameras

This Bridge's Fencing Has Holes In It For Cameras

pizzafourlife Report

Gémeaux jumeaux
Gémeaux jumeaux
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, wow, they're literally everywhere

#4

This Elevator Has Buttons For Your Feet, So You Don't Have To Touch The Buttons With Your Hands

This Elevator Has Buttons For Your Feet, So You Don't Have To Touch The Buttons With Your Hands

mmartinez42793 Report

#5

Ballot Bins In Manchester To Encourage People To Not Litter

Ballot Bins In Manchester To Encourage People To Not Litter

_DeanRiding Report

"Once a brief has been set, it's time to design multiple concepts to find the right solution. Sketching, scribbles, and CAD modeling are all useful to refine designs," Gwilt added.

"Each solution will be prototyped to analyse ergonomics and assembly, usually starting with rough card models, progressing to 3D prints, and then finally to full industrial tooling."
#6

This Swing That Lets Parents Swing Together With Their Kids

This Swing That Lets Parents Swing Together With Their Kids

J0N90 Report

#7

Traffic Light With Shining Pole

Traffic Light With Shining Pole

m0rejuice Report

Peruvian Chick
Peruvian Chick
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes please !!! Sometimes sun glare makes it impossible to know the color of the light.

#8

This Vending Machine At The Hospital Selling Healthy And Affordable Meals

This Vending Machine At The Hospital Selling Healthy And Affordable Meals

bartv42 Report

#9

A Sliding Chair To Help Disabled People Go Into The Sea

A Sliding Chair To Help Disabled People Go Into The Sea

sewn_of_a_gun Report

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
54 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So happy more people can enjoy the beach and be immersed in the waves...

Trying to determine whether or not a particular design is good, many turn to the legendary German designer Dieter Rams and his '10 commandments.'

According to him, good design is innovative, makes a product useful, is aesthetic, makes a product understandable, is unobtrusive, is honest, is long-lasting, is thorough down to the last detail, is environmentally friendly, and involves as little design as possible.

Even though Rams came up with his commandments a long time ago and technology has advanced light years since then, many think his principles still apply today.
#10

A Park Bench That Can Fold Into A Table

A Park Bench That Can Fold Into A Table

p50cal Report

#11

Dallas Love Field Airport Offers Free Feminine Hygiene Products

Dallas Love Field Airport Offers Free Feminine Hygiene Products

crazyoldmaurice Report

#12

This Bus Stop Is Facing The Other Way To Prevent People Being Splashed By Curb Water And Dirt

This Bus Stop Is Facing The Other Way To Prevent People Being Splashed By Curb Water And Dirt

birdnerdthethird Report

#13

Table With Hidden Compartment

Table With Hidden Compartment

Flying_Blueberry559 Report

Board Pan, duh.
Board Pan, duh.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would love this but not the dining table . Too many spills here ( kiddos )

"When Dieter Rams defined the 10 principles, he thought that they'd be updated and adapted over time," Gwilt highlighted.

"It's a good starting point; a helpful framework, but it's exciting to see new designers from different backgrounds share their voices for what makes good design."
#14

A Company Made A Pill Bottle With A Timer Showing When It Was Last Taken To Help People With Alzheimer's Or Any Other Thing

A Company Made A Pill Bottle With A Timer Showing When It Was Last Taken To Help People With Alzheimer's Or Any Other Thing

reddit.com Report

Scott Rackley
Scott Rackley
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think they give these to people with real OCD that take medication. I think I read that somewhere, off to research.

#15

Some Elevators In Japan Have An Umbrella Icon That Lights Up If It's Raining Outside

Some Elevators In Japan Have An Umbrella Icon That Lights Up If It's Raining Outside

5_Frog_Margin Report

#16

The Mall Of America Parking Ramps Have Parking Availability Lights To Let People Know If There's A Spot Available

The Mall Of America Parking Ramps Have Parking Availability Lights To Let People Know If There's A Spot Available

Meet_your_Maker_LL Report

ʇɐɹlıɯɐɥ ɔıʇǝɥʇɐd ǝl
ʇɐɹlıɯɐɥ ɔıʇǝɥʇɐd ǝl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i thought these were everywhere (we have them in a lot of shopping centres in australia)

#17

This Bar Has A Chilled Strip To Keep Your Drinks Cold

This Bar Has A Chilled Strip To Keep Your Drinks Cold

kr5228 Report

BlueSioux
BlueSioux
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My drinks aren't going to be there long enough to warm up!

Gwilt himself thinks a good design must first and foremost form an innate connection between the user and the product.

"Someone needs to look at the product, and instantly understand what it is and how it can benefit them," he said. "The goal is to design a product that is understandable and desirable. It should integrate neatly with the existing lifestyle of the customer, and improve it for the better."
#18

This Mall Has An Area To Wash Your Hands Without Having To Enter The Bathroom Area

This Mall Has An Area To Wash Your Hands Without Having To Enter The Bathroom Area

bigmeechum Report

zak
zak
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is terrible for the people who (out of embarrassment) say "I just need to wash my hands" when they actually need to use the toilet 😅

#19

This Playground Has A Sign So Hearing And Deaf Kids Could Play Together

This Playground Has A Sign So Hearing And Deaf Kids Could Play Together

reddit.com Report

Taffy
Taffy
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's so sweet ❤️

#20

Toilet With An Integrated Sink

Toilet With An Integrated Sink

Paleresolidessedetur Report

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen this in Japan... so clever and efficient!

#21

Foldable Bus Seats So That You Could Rest Your Legs And The Seats Won't Get Dirty

Foldable Bus Seats So That You Could Rest Your Legs And The Seats Won't Get Dirty

Meeshamoosha Report

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Canada needs this but our transit funding is too cheap.

For more awesome designs, fire up our earlier publications on genius solutions to everyday problems here, here, and here.

If, however, you'd like to see the opposite, check out these 50 designs that are so bad, it's hard to believe someone came up with them.
#22

A Stand For Bikers To Hold On To While Waiting For The Traffic Lights In Sweden

A Stand For Bikers To Hold On To While Waiting For The Traffic Lights In Sweden

medmik Report

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The floor is lava! Don't touch it!

#23

This Carousel In Hong Kong Has A Sea Turtle Mounted To The Floor For Disabled Children

This Carousel In Hong Kong Has A Sea Turtle Mounted To The Floor For Disabled Children

cuttyranking Report

Scott Rackley
Scott Rackley
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You could easily design that to go up and down as well

#24

This Heated Bench With A Wireless Charging Pad For Your Phone At A Bus Stop In South Korea

This Heated Bench With A Wireless Charging Pad For Your Phone At A Bus Stop In South Korea

Lezbi_Nerdy Report

BlueSioux
BlueSioux
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heated benches would be great for the homeless who can't or won't go to a shelter

#25

In Rotterdam, We Have Free Public Bike Repair Stations

In Rotterdam, We Have Free Public Bike Repair Stations

SummumRex2 Report

#26

This Light Attached To The Lamp-Post Projects A Picture On The Ground To Show Where The Sidewalk Is In Case Of Snowfall

This Light Attached To The Lamp-Post Projects A Picture On The Ground To Show Where The Sidewalk Is In Case Of Snowfall

Some_Guy_From_Sweden Report

Board Pan, duh.
Board Pan, duh.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This would be handy here in Canada !

#27

This Breathable Mattress My Infant Son Uses To Prevent Suffocation

This Breathable Mattress My Infant Son Uses To Prevent Suffocation

smzt Report

#28

Australian Company Introduces Glow-In-The-Dark Highway Paint Technology

Australian Company Introduces Glow-In-The-Dark Highway Paint Technology

CryptoStunnah Report

Peruvian Chick
Peruvian Chick
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great idea !! But I also agree with the aliens thing :/

#29

This Airport Has Exercise Bikes That Charge Your Cellphone

This Airport Has Exercise Bikes That Charge Your Cellphone

analogHedgeHog Report

mYst17
mYst17
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think these should be adopted everywhere

#30

The Airport Escalator Automatically Sterilizes Handrails

The Airport Escalator Automatically Sterilizes Handrails

YaBoiiSpoderman Report

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Prefer this over chemicals.

#31

This Phoneless Phone Booth For Private Mobile Conversations

This Phoneless Phone Booth For Private Mobile Conversations

PG_Gargle_Blaster Report

Rachel Ainsworth
Rachel Ainsworth
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly, the people who most need to use them are also least likely to do so.

#32

These Bins In Sweden Show You What To Recycle

These Bins In Sweden Show You What To Recycle

helloitsduke Report

#33

This Hands-Free Sunscreen Machine That Rotates As It Sprays Your Body With Sunscreen

This Hands-Free Sunscreen Machine That Rotates As It Sprays Your Body With Sunscreen

relytyler11700 Report

Cee
Cee
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perfect. Not having to worry about whether or not you need Mississippis is priceless

#34

In Finland, There Are Buttons To Thank The Bus Driver

In Finland, There Are Buttons To Thank The Bus Driver

_Goat_Juice_ Report

#35

My Dryer's Door Opens From The Top And Side

My Dryer's Door Opens From The Top And Side

pm_me_your_taintt Report

#36

My Hospital Has A Fake LED Window On Their Ceiling

My Hospital Has A Fake LED Window On Their Ceiling

TheGrimReefah Report

#37

Fan Pull Chains That Have A Light Bulb And Fan Blades At The End To Indicate Which Chain To Pull

Fan Pull Chains That Have A Light Bulb And Fan Blades At The End To Indicate Which Chain To Pull

bailee77499 Report

Funhog
Funhog
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They look a bit like Xs & Os (hugs & kisses).

#38

This Dimly-Lit Restaurant Has Menus That Light Up When They Are Opened

This Dimly-Lit Restaurant Has Menus That Light Up When They Are Opened

nerragton Report

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I get the eebiejeebies when I'm in a restaurant that dark.

0
#39

Supermarkets In Singapore Use Digital Price Tags

Supermarkets In Singapore Use Digital Price Tags

Unknownb101 Report

mYst17
mYst17
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damn I didn't expect something from my country to appear here! Never thought much about these tags to be honest

#40

This Bottle Has A Little Screen Telling You How Hot The Beverage Inside Is

This Bottle Has A Little Screen Telling You How Hot The Beverage Inside Is

bogzaelektrotehniku Report

#41

This Bathroom Lock Also Works As An Accessory Tray

This Bathroom Lock Also Works As An Accessory Tray

zOneNzOnly Report

mYst17
mYst17
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Smart way to ensure you dont forget your valuables

#42

UK Supermarket Has A Tag You Can Add For Carts With Wonky Wheels

UK Supermarket Has A Tag You Can Add For Carts With Wonky Wheels

qwerty11055 Report

#43

A Phone Holder For Selfies

A Phone Holder For Selfies

santiagozky Report

#44

This Crossing With Lights On The Ground That Turns Green/Red

This Crossing With Lights On The Ground That Turns Green/Red

Diban977 Report

#45

3-Way Water Fountain. For Refilling, Sipping, And Pets

3-Way Water Fountain. For Refilling, Sipping, And Pets

405freeway Report

#46

The Mirror In My Hotel Room Doesn't Fog Up In The Center

The Mirror In My Hotel Room Doesn't Fog Up In The Center

Your_Ozone Report

Pauly Donahue
Pauly Donahue
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would like to choose my frame size

#47

Why Aren't These In Every Bar And Restaurant

Why Aren't These In Every Bar And Restaurant

samirpx Report

#48

I Got A Waterproof Cast On My Ankle Today

I Got A Waterproof Cast On My Ankle Today

funkikomedina Report

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the cool, new technology! So stylish...- getting gladiator sandal-like vibes...

#49

My Hotel Room Had A White Noise Machine Installed In The Wall

My Hotel Room Had A White Noise Machine Installed In The Wall

sublimeman40 Report

Cee
Cee
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As someone that cannot sleep in silence, this is absolutely amazing

0
#50

These "Glow In The Dark" Stair Stickers At My Work

These "Glow In The Dark" Stair Stickers At My Work

Sloth_Luvs_Chunk Report

#51

Cups With Lids At A Club

Cups With Lids At A Club

ksanyee Report

#52

Puking Sink At An Old German Bar

Puking Sink At An Old German Bar

Archer0s Report

#53

This Japanese Movie Theater's Large-Sized Drink Has Straw Holes For You And Your Date

This Japanese Movie Theater's Large-Sized Drink Has Straw Holes For You And Your Date

cuycuy Report

#54

This Spoon With An Indent So It Doesn't Slip Into The Bowl

This Spoon With An Indent So It Doesn't Slip Into The Bowl

SuchNerdy Report

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love it - such an easy fix! Why wasn't it invented sooner?

0
#55

Automated Snack Vendor, Tokyo

Automated Snack Vendor, Tokyo

Humvee13 Report

#56

CVS Has Magnifying Glasses Throughout The Medicine Aisle So You Can Read What The Medicine Packaging Says

CVS Has Magnifying Glasses Throughout The Medicine Aisle So You Can Read What The Medicine Packaging Says

skeletor760 Report

#57

The Elevator In This Japanese Apartment Has A Container With Food, Water, And Portable Toilet In Case Of Malfunction

The Elevator In This Japanese Apartment Has A Container With Food, Water, And Portable Toilet In Case Of Malfunction

frenchhorn_empire Report

#58

In Belgian Train's Toilets, There Is A SOS Button Close To The Ground In Case People Fall And Can't Get Up

In Belgian Train's Toilets, There Is A SOS Button Close To The Ground In Case People Fall And Can't Get Up