People Share The Most Genius Solutions To Everyday Problems, Here’s 142 Of The Most Interesting (New Pics)
Everyday life is full of problems. Some are as trivial as a warm beer, while others are as threatening as a nurse being unable to find your vein for an IV.
But if there's one thing our species is good at, it's innovation.
So we at Bored Panda put together a new list of clever and creative ways to make the world a better place. The universe can throw at us whatever it likes; nothing stands a chance against human ingenuity."
My Local Library Has A "Library Of Things" For Residents To Borrow Useful Household Items Like Toolkits And Power Washers
THIS should be common practice. Libraries have become a community hub especially in our rural towns. Some have snowshoes, walking poles etc to borrow
Today The Nurse Used An Infrared Vein Finder To Place An IV
This would have been so great when they were trying to find a vein on my toddler. Poor thing ... this is genius if it works !
To get a better understanding of how such cool projects items come to life, we contacted London-based industrial designer and product visualizer Sam Gwilt, who runs a YouTube channel called Sam Does Design.
First of all, there's lots of sketching. "From research, to concept, to refinement, to manufacturing, designing a product is an iterative process that can take years," Gwilt told Bored Panda in an earlier interview.
"It's important to understand what the markets and mindsets of customers will be like in the next few years (when the product launches)."
This Bridge's Fencing Has Holes In It For Cameras
This Elevator Has Buttons For Your Feet, So You Don't Have To Touch The Buttons With Your Hands
Ballot Bins In Manchester To Encourage People To Not Litter
"Once a brief has been set, it's time to design multiple concepts to find the right solution. Sketching, scribbles, and CAD modeling are all useful to refine designs," Gwilt added.
"Each solution will be prototyped to analyse ergonomics and assembly, usually starting with rough card models, progressing to 3D prints, and then finally to full industrial tooling."
This Swing That Lets Parents Swing Together With Their Kids
Traffic Light With Shining Pole
Yes please !!! Sometimes sun glare makes it impossible to know the color of the light.
This Vending Machine At The Hospital Selling Healthy And Affordable Meals
A Sliding Chair To Help Disabled People Go Into The Sea
Trying to determine whether or not a particular design is good, many turn to the legendary German designer Dieter Rams and his '10 commandments.'
According to him, good design is innovative, makes a product useful, is aesthetic, makes a product understandable, is unobtrusive, is honest, is long-lasting, is thorough down to the last detail, is environmentally friendly, and involves as little design as possible.
Even though Rams came up with his commandments a long time ago and technology has advanced light years since then, many think his principles still apply today.
A Park Bench That Can Fold Into A Table
Dallas Love Field Airport Offers Free Feminine Hygiene Products
This Bus Stop Is Facing The Other Way To Prevent People Being Splashed By Curb Water And Dirt
Table With Hidden Compartment
I would love this but not the dining table . Too many spills here ( kiddos )
"When Dieter Rams defined the 10 principles, he thought that they'd be updated and adapted over time," Gwilt highlighted.
"It's a good starting point; a helpful framework, but it's exciting to see new designers from different backgrounds share their voices for what makes good design."
A Company Made A Pill Bottle With A Timer Showing When It Was Last Taken To Help People With Alzheimer's Or Any Other Thing
I think they give these to people with real OCD that take medication. I think I read that somewhere, off to research.
Some Elevators In Japan Have An Umbrella Icon That Lights Up If It's Raining Outside
The Mall Of America Parking Ramps Have Parking Availability Lights To Let People Know If There's A Spot Available
i thought these were everywhere (we have them in a lot of shopping centres in australia)
This Bar Has A Chilled Strip To Keep Your Drinks Cold
Gwilt himself thinks a good design must first and foremost form an innate connection between the user and the product.
"Someone needs to look at the product, and instantly understand what it is and how it can benefit them," he said. "The goal is to design a product that is understandable and desirable. It should integrate neatly with the existing lifestyle of the customer, and improve it for the better."
This Mall Has An Area To Wash Your Hands Without Having To Enter The Bathroom Area
This Playground Has A Sign So Hearing And Deaf Kids Could Play Together
Toilet With An Integrated Sink
Foldable Bus Seats So That You Could Rest Your Legs And The Seats Won't Get Dirty
A Stand For Bikers To Hold On To While Waiting For The Traffic Lights In Sweden
This Carousel In Hong Kong Has A Sea Turtle Mounted To The Floor For Disabled Children
This Heated Bench With A Wireless Charging Pad For Your Phone At A Bus Stop In South Korea
In Rotterdam, We Have Free Public Bike Repair Stations
This Light Attached To The Lamp-Post Projects A Picture On The Ground To Show Where The Sidewalk Is In Case Of Snowfall
This Breathable Mattress My Infant Son Uses To Prevent Suffocation
Australian Company Introduces Glow-In-The-Dark Highway Paint Technology
This Airport Has Exercise Bikes That Charge Your Cellphone
The Airport Escalator Automatically Sterilizes Handrails
This Phoneless Phone Booth For Private Mobile Conversations
Sadly, the people who most need to use them are also least likely to do so.