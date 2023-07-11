“Be Safe, Girl”: Man Advises That A Woman Run When Her Date Goes To The Bathroom

Going into a first date, it’s best to keep an open mind. You might be shocked by how fantastic they look or how eloquently they speak, as social media can’t always do us justice. On the other hand, you may have seen stunning photos of this person on Instagram, but what if they have terrible table manners?

Once we start seeing red flags on a first date, it becomes almost impossible to ignore them. But even if we somehow don’t spot them all, it’s nice when someone does. Below, you’ll find a note that one concerned observer slipped Twitter user @Hadia_S while she was on a coffee date, as well as some of the reactions readers have shared.

While on a first date, this woman was surprised to receive a warning from someone who had been observing her

Later, she tweeted a photo of the note, as well as some of the red flags she picked up on

Love them or hate them, first dates are a necessary step in finding love

As exhausting as dating can be, it’s something that almost all of us justify doing in an attempt to find “the one.” Or at least someone who we enjoy spending time with, genuinely connect with and perhaps can even see a future with. So we get on the apps, we plan our Friday evenings around getting dinner or drinks and we hope and pray that we’ll find a spark with someone. According to Her, the average straight woman will kiss 15 men, experience two long-term relationships and have her heart broken twice before settling down with a partner. And when it comes to first dates, we’re quick to decide whether or not we’re interested in planning another.

According to Top 10, over 50% of people know after only a few minutes of a first date if they want a second one or not. And as far as why we often don’t want to give someone the chance to redeem themselves on a second date, Deanna Cobden at Dateworks says some of the most common reasons we don’t get second dates are: coming across as unavailable, not being genuine, being rude, not talking enough prior to the date to get to know each other, oversharing, being boring, dragging out the date too long, not making it clear we were interested, or we simply just didn’t have chemistry with the other person.

But it’s always important to be on the lookout for red flags

When it comes to looking for red flags when dating, there are countless ones that might send you running (or inspire someone to leave you a note warning you to run for the hills). Relationship coach Tara Blair Ball says some of the red flags we should be on the lookout for when meeting up for a first date are poor listening skills and someone who doesn’t ask questions. If it doesn’t feel like they’re interested in what you’re saying or about you as a person, why would you want to keep chatting? On the other hand, Tara says if they only ask questions, it can be a red flag too because it makes it impossible for you to learn anything about them.

Some of the other red flags Tara warns daters to be on the lookout for are not having any long-term goals, having poor hygiene, or someone you have nothing in common with. “Yes, opposites can attract, but ideally you have to have the important things in common,” the relationship coach explains. “This may be a similar upbringing, cultural background, values, beliefs and goals.” You might also be put off if the person is overly negative or has poor manners. Complaining about the server taking too long, having to wait in line for the restroom, not being able to find parking, the meal costing too much, etc. There’s no need to surround yourself with that kind of negativity. And if they have poor manners when interacting with anyone else around you, they’ll be likely to direct that towards you soon enough.

If something feels off, there’s no need to try again with a second date

Being selfish is another huge red flag Tara warns daters to be cognizant of. “A healthy relationship is one where there are equal parts giving and receiving,” she says. “There is no hope for a healthy relationship if it’s always one person doing all the work and the other simply reaping the benefits.” It can also be a bad sign if a person has no restraint. Sharing openly may seem like a good thing, but trauma dumping on a first date might show a lack of boundaries. Anyone who doesn’t follow through with plans, acts passive-aggressive or seems distracted probably doesn’t deserve a second date either. “You shouldn’t have to beg for someone’s undivided attention,” Tara says. “And if you aren’t having it on date number one, what makes you think you’ll get it later on?”

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Have you ever had someone intervene to warn you of red flags on a date? Or have you ever had to give someone else a similar note? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing red flags on a first date, we recommend checking out this piece next!

Many readers applauded the man for looking out for Hadia, despite not knowing her

Others, however, thought it wasn’t his place to intervene

