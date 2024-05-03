31 Futurama Characters If They Were From Some Old ’80s Sci-Fi Movie, Designed By AI
As we are all probably aware, the current artificial intelligence technologies provide us with ways to do many things we never thought we could. Enhancing our current entertainment is one of these things. Now, people can recreate their favorite media pieces by reworking some things or reimagining them in a completely different way compared to how they were originally created. For instance, a person reimagining animated Futurama characters as dark 80s sci-fi movie characters, which look, let's just say, quite different from the original but no less interesting.
More info: YouTube
This post may include affiliate links.
Professor Farnsworth
Philip J. Fry
Leela
If you clicked on this article, you likely know that Futurama is an American animated science fiction sitcom. It was created by cartoonist, writer, producer, and animator Matt Groening, who created other animated shows such as Disenchantment and, of course, The Simpsons.
Futurama series follows Philip J. Fry, who was revived after being cryogenically preserved for 1,000 years on December 31, 2999, and his adventures working at the interplanetary delivery company “Planet Express” along with one-eyed mutant Leela and robot Bender.
Throughout its run, the series received quite a lot of critical acclaim:
- Nominated for 17 Annie Awards, winning 9 of them;
- Nominated for 12 Emmy Awards, winning 6 of them;
- Nominated 4 times for Writers Guild of America Awards, winning for 2 of them;
- Nominated for a Nebula Award;
- Received Environmental Media Awards for 2 episodes;
- Was ranked as one of the top 60 greatest TV cartoons of all time by TV Guide.
And that’s just to name a few.
Hermes Conrad
The Robot Devil
Cubert J. Farnsworth
While Futurama experienced some movement between networks since its initial release in 1999, this didn’t majorly affect the show’s success, as it is still airing (granted, with some breaks between switches) until this day, now on Hulu.
Well, the show’s success and popularity are not only proved by its accolades but by the love from fans as well. The AI recreation of the show's characters in dark 80s sci-fi might be one of these expressions of this love. While, yes, technically artificial intelligence does the majority of work here, it's still the thought that counts. And to have that thought, you must be quite a fan of the show, right?
Amy Wong
Nibbler
Scruffy
If you’re wondering about the subject matter of these exact AI pictures (dark 80s sci-fi), well, as we already acknowledged, Futurama is a sci-fi series. So, in a way, it makes sense to use AI images in this way, doesn’t it? Only for these images, the “dark” interpretation was added, which means that they contain themes that are considered dark -- pain, fear, and death. As for the 80s vibe, we can guess it's maybe liked by the creator.
Actually, the images of the Futurama characters in this list aren’t the only instance somebody has recreated them with AI. For instance, some people recreated these characters as real people, which kind of provides an interesting view of them, as it is one thing to see a character drawn in animation and another to imagine them in real life. And, well, with AI, we can do it way more easily than we ever could before.
What do you think? Which character was reimagined the best? Share your thoughts with us in the comments, and don't forget to upvote!