I've seen a lot of Simpsons, Family Guy, and Disney "in real life" posts and thought it would be fun to see what the principal characters from Futurama would look like.

Using a mix of AI and Photoshop, I've crafted photos as close to the essence of each character as possible, with some artistic license to resolve issues where a 2D cartoon doesn't quite translate to a 3D human (or alien, or robot).

