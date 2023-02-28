I've seen a lot of Simpsons, Family Guy, and Disney "in real life" posts and thought it would be fun to see what the principal characters from Futurama would look like.

Using a mix of AI and Photoshop, I've crafted photos as close to the essence of each character as possible, with some artistic license to resolve issues where a 2D cartoon doesn't quite translate to a 3D human (or alien, or robot).

#1

Philip J. Fry

Philip J. Fry

#2

Turanga Leela

Turanga Leela

#3

Bender Bending Rodriguez

Bender Bending Rodriguez

#4

Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth

Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth

#5

Doctor John Zoidberg

Doctor John Zoidberg

#6

Amy Wong

Amy Wong

#7

Hermes Conrad

Hermes Conrad

#8

Zapp Brannigan

Zapp Brannigan

#9

Kif Kroker

Kif Kroker

