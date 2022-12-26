Whether it is a mistake in the spelling or something strange I took photos of all of the funniest writing errors.

#1 Are You You

#2 Forzen Slice Fish

#3 Was Bom In 2021

#4 We Are Never Ever Gettjng Baek Together, Dream As Jf You Never

#5 Theachthfhgfptnd Cxderhlpalbn (Keyboard Spam?)

#6 Life Is Not Just Adout Survivvl, But Poetry And Distvnce

#7 "Let Food Be Thy Medicine And Medicine Be Thy Food, The Helthy Food Store Yourbrand

#8 Speciae Paety Training Ing

#9 Doirsk 2022 Wino Blows

#10 Awatting Oroers Orgin 1912 Vintage

#11 Heisenherd University Albuoueboue, Nx (Supposed To Be Heisenberg University, Albuquerque, Nx)

#12 Tarasher (Off Brand/Knock Off Thrasher)

#13 Madf In 1968

#14 Follow Your Passon

#15 Nicehike I A Con I Tise Lits Canei Tisoenf

#16 But Al As Sgonr With Manas

#17 Psyche Monkey Ru Ss22 Besuc Font Typesetting Scries Believe In Yous Own Choiccs And Dont Rely On

#18 Champagne (Off Brand/Knock Off Champion W/ Logo Turned Into Mouse)

#19 Sweet Nioeday

#20 Style (Unreadable Stuff)i Am Bacowie Of My Cheical

#21 Playing Those You Hold Wall Is The Sum Of Small Offorts Repas.regrets

#22 Space Wars (Knock Off/Off Brand Star Wars W/ Captain America Shield)

#23 Eejp Sipirt (Probably Means Jeep Spirit)

#24 Tkinh Tkinhing Avotu Tife It Is Important To Meidtate On Maening Of Tife

#25 Love Tails Only Wbsn We Fall To Longs Hays Heater Alnays Belong Seoy Oy

#26 We Mede To Be In Love, Love Feels Light

#27 (Too Much To Write)