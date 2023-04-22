How do you feel about selfies, pandas? Is your Instagram grid full of flattering pics of your own face that you perfectly captured with the right lighting, angles and filters? Or do you prefer to stay behind the camera and capture your friends and family instead? I’ve never been a huge fan of the selfie myself, but I have to admit, it does have its perks. For example, when asking my partner to take a photo of me, it can be impossible to convey exactly what I’m imagining. The angles will be wrong, he’ll be too close or too far away, and somehow they often end up blurry. If I’m in charge, however, I can capture an image exactly how I want it. And it spares us from quarreling about what makes a “good photo”.

Selfies have been common for quite some time, especially among solo travelers and anyone who was given a Polaroid for Christmas back in the day. But they have likely been around even longer than you would expect. Contrary to the widely circulated rumor that Paris Hilton “invented” the selfie, the man who is actually credited with creating the innovation was American photographer Robert Cornelius, who took the first documented selfie in 1839. The photo was captured via daguerreotype in Philadelphia, and it was a huge game changer in the self-portrait game.