"When You See It" is a subreddit with 17.3K members, and even though it's 12 years old (which basically makes it a dinosaur on the platform), the online community is still active.

These folks post deceiving pictures that seem normal at first, but have unexpected hidden details somewhere in the frame. And the game is to find them!

So we decided to collect some of their most popular images and invite you on a quest to unearth everything they have to offer. Take out your detective magnifying glass for this. You might need it!

#1

Hidden, I Am

Hidden, I Am

Thandaris Report

#2

Day 33 They Still Suspect Nothing

Day 33 They Still Suspect Nothing

samshitdifferentday Report

#3

He’s Not Mean, Just A Bit Stalky

He’s Not Mean, Just A Bit Stalky

Lord_and_Savior_123 Report

Zophra
Zophra
I am so not on the game tonight. Everything is taking too long to find.

#4

:)

:)

princessegirl Report

bob_the_farmer
bob_the_farmer
once you see it it is so visible lol

#5

We Took This Photo In The Caves Of Branson, Mo Over 2 Years Ago. We Never Noticed Our Unexpected Guest Untill Now!

We Took This Photo In The Caves Of Branson, Mo Over 2 Years Ago. We Never Noticed Our Unexpected Guest Untill Now!

_Space_Bones_ Report

#6

What A Weird Piglet. Wait

What A Weird Piglet. Wait

candiedyamz Report

Francois
Francois
If you cannot see ut, try to rotate 180

#7

Always Watching

Always Watching

MisterA5 Report

Ditto
Ditto
Is that a chihuahua? Who am I kidding of course it is!

#8

Peek A Boo?

Peek A Boo?

loopylee90 Report

Zophra
Zophra
Please help me? What am I supposed to see?

#9

That's How Camouflage Works

That's How Camouflage Works

SirMalcolmK Report

The Phantom Stranger
The Phantom Stranger
Brain is refusing to believe this one is real. Gotta be Photoshop.

#10

When That One Friend Doesn’t Get It

When That One Friend Doesn’t Get It

laleah89 Report

#11

Find The Cat

Find The Cat

Ethanzap02 Report

#12

Watch Your Step

Watch Your Step

skane110 Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
I'm partially colourblind and once sat on my parents dog because he was too similar to the colour of the sofa. He wasn't impressed!

#13

When You See It: Architecture Edition

When You See It: Architecture Edition

callofspacey Report

#14

When You See It... Oh No

When You See It... Oh No

s0ftbAc0n Report

The Phantom Stranger
The Phantom Stranger
Wow! TY Burrell is using a really old phone!

#15

This Was Taken By A Friend Of Mine. He Didn't Know He Was Under Surveillance Until He Looked At The Pic Later

This Was Taken By A Friend Of Mine. He Didn't Know He Was Under Surveillance Until He Looked At The Pic Later

pbcbmf Report

#16

I Thought It Was A T Rex

I Thought It Was A T Rex

yungkapisyung Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
But, really, it could be a t-rex that looks like someone in the middle of a handstand thing.

#17

When You See It

When You See It

NastyNessticles Report

#18

When You See It

When You See It

StarlightSocialist Report

Ditto
Ditto
the cat is staring into my soul! (again if u can't see its in between the handle hole)

#19

I Woke Up In The Middle Of The Night And Couldn’t Find My Friend

I Woke Up In The Middle Of The Night And Couldn’t Find My Friend

ubun09 Report

#20

Find The Real Hamster!

Find The Real Hamster!

hamsters- Report

Ditto
Ditto
Lmao, bottom left below the pink plush

#21

I See What You've Been Doing All Day

I See What You've Been Doing All Day

Archetype557 Report

Ditto
Ditto
(cats in the amazon box)

#22

Sometimes You’re In The Right Place At The Right Time

Sometimes You’re In The Right Place At The Right Time

Man_Waffles87 Report

Ditto
Ditto
"I told you the park would be a success!"

#23

Basketball Gammmmmm

Basketball Gammmmmm

ooferboiz Report

The Phantom Stranger
The Phantom Stranger
Guess I'm getting too old. I get the joke; I just don't see why people find it so obsessively funny. (Hey you kids--get off of my lawn!)

#24

Easter Was Great

Easter Was Great

giesentheking Report

Ditto
Ditto
I mean this isn't really creepy imo, of course there's gonna be a human in there

#25

Hint: It's Not In The Circle

Hint: It's Not In The Circle

tklemons120 Report

#26

Guy Loses His Wallet And Orders All New Cards!

Guy Loses His Wallet And Orders All New Cards!

ThroughTheRoses Report

#27

The 8 In The 8

The 8 In The 8

bockus Report

C L
C L
Look at the white space inside the diamonds

#28

Inspiring Confidence Everywhere They Go!

Inspiring Confidence Everywhere They Go!

DetailFactory Report

#29

When You See It

When You See It

studlychris Report

Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
The shadows have much more fun I guess

#30

Took Me A Second

Took Me A Second

GhostA737 Report

#31

When You See It

When You See It

s0ftbAc0n Report

The Phantom Stranger
The Phantom Stranger
There's some bitter irony here in the fact that she's wearing a shirt that says Irwinland ..

#32

When You See It

When You See It

horsthorsthorst Report

#33

When You See It

When You See It

DoctorDeuterium Report

#34

Well Damn

Well Damn

cicerothecowpuncher Report

#35

Nearly Shit My Self When I First Saw It

Nearly Shit My Self When I First Saw It

sudzy101 Report

#36

When You See It

When You See It

Lemmons71 Report

#37

Words

Words

ihatetheloginscreen Report

#38

Spot The Eyes Of My Creature

Spot The Eyes Of My Creature

SupMilo Report

#39

There Is Nothing But Wheat In This Pic. Definitely No Dogs

There Is Nothing But Wheat In This Pic. Definitely No Dogs

bhavv Report

Ditto
Ditto
Reminds me of that scene in a Dog's Purpose and now I'm crying again

#40

Someone’s Not Supposed To Be Here

Someone’s Not Supposed To Be Here

King_Fat_Sacc Report

Headless Horseman
Headless Horseman
On the contrary, that person is exactly where they belong.

#41

Find Cat

Find Cat

angela4design Report

#42

When You See It

When You See It

_69269_ Report

#43

I Guess It Can't Fix Everything

I Guess It Can't Fix Everything

reddit.com Report

The Phantom Stranger
The Phantom Stranger
They tried this on an episode of Mythbusters. Although I have to say, this guy did a nicer job that Tory and Grant(RIP).

#44

World’s Longest Gummy Worm

World’s Longest Gummy Worm

lunardune_17 Report

#45

When You See It

When You See It

s0ftbAc0n Report

#46

It Just People Dancing You Horn Dog

It Just People Dancing You Horn Dog

Defeaten Report

#47

A Friend's Parents Gave Her This Card For Christmas

A Friend's Parents Gave Her This Card For Christmas

detrimentaloptimist Report

Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
In case you wondered this says: "Ania! This is not a present, just an addition, mum."

#48

Hmmm

Hmmm

Tannnerrr Report

Anike
Anike
Bottom right. Taking a leak, eh?!😂

#49

Watching Some Movies

Watching Some Movies

ToxicRodeo Report

#50

Searched My Small Apartment For My Cat.... Finally Found Him 30 Minutes Later

Searched My Small Apartment For My Cat.... Finally Found Him 30 Minutes Later

reddit.com Report

#51

That's It. Mail Is Canceled

That's It. Mail Is Canceled

pixerella Report

Anike
Anike
Burn the mailbox!!!!!

#52

Also..tommy Chong

Also..tommy Chong

fozzymunky Report

#53

What Are They Suggesting Here?

What Are They Suggesting Here?

reddit.com Report

#54

Someone Likes The New Fish Tank

Someone Likes The New Fish Tank

jcoop_9614 Report

#55

A Classic

A Classic

Boffo1 Report

#56

When You See It

When You See It

reddit.com Report

LALALand
LALALand
My brain hurts....someone throw me a clue please?!

#57

My Girlfriend Creeped Me Out With This One

My Girlfriend Creeped Me Out With This One

HarmsWayChad Report

#58

Nothing Creepy Here

Nothing Creepy Here

lifesakrust Report

#59

Hol Up

Hol Up

Murph_0308 Report

SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
LOL yep! Why would a LIGHTsaber cast a shadow?

#60

Pouty Kid Is Pouty

Pouty Kid Is Pouty

chickenbiscuit9998 Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Is that a clear sign of needing the exorcist or not

#61

Dos Mirónes - Took This Shot For A Client. Learned Later I Wasn't Alone

Dos Mirónes - Took This Shot For A Client. Learned Later I Wasn't Alone

Adub024 Report

LuckyL
LuckyL
Is there someone behind the chair? or what am I looking at?

#62

Hmmmm

Hmmmm

angiepepa Report

