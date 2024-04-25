ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes you see a product so bizarre, you think “who even buys this?” Well, guess what, there is a decent chance you just got yourself pranked by one of the best in the business. 

The “Obvious Plant” Instagram page, run by comedy-lover and prankster Jeff Wysaski, is dedicated to creating and placing fake items in stores to confuse, scare and delight customers. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts below. Bored Panda reached out to Jeff via email and will update the article when he gets back to us. 

More info: Instagram | Facebook | ObviousPlant.com

#1

#2

#3

editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where can I find this? I need Beach (or whatever that word might be) Crystals.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
#4

jamesstevenson_1 avatar
james stevenson
james stevenson
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great. They've got crabs. Wait! Isn't crabs a... OH DEAR GOD NO!!!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

#6

Obvious Plant Fake Products

Obvious Plant Fake Products

obviousplant Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

War Thunder has ruined me. That is an M48 Patton American medium tank, and in fact does not shoot missiles but rather HEATFS shells. Also gun barrel droopy

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

joannabennett avatar
SparkDragon
SparkDragon
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you, Sandra! You and Anthony are here for us (that is, until you join the robot uprising and enslave all of us puny humans, but hey, nobody's perfect)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

#71

#72

#73

#74

#75

#76

#77

#78

#79

#80

#81

gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We can see Gru's mother in that image, which therefore explains the minion

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#82

#83

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

