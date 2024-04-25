ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes you see a product so bizarre, you think “who even buys this?” Well, guess what, there is a decent chance you just got yourself pranked by one of the best in the business.

The “Obvious Plant” Instagram page, run by comedy-lover and prankster Jeff Wysaski, is dedicated to creating and placing fake items in stores to confuse, scare and delight customers. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts below. Bored Panda reached out to Jeff via email and will update the article when he gets back to us.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | ObviousPlant.com