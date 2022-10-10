People In This Facebook Group Are Sharing Hilariously Unfortunate Names Parents Actually Give Their Children, Here Are 95 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)
Every parent wants what’s best for their kid, bottom line. Name included. So no doubt they will be choosing it carefully, with time to reflect, think of alternatives and ask for feedback from people whose opinion they trust. Or so we think.
Well, this hilarious Facebook group with a whimsical name “That name isn't a tragedeigh, it's a murghdyrr” shows what happens when things take a very different direction. For one reason or the other, the result is a bunch of crazy, funny, and somewhat bizarre names that got shared on this group. They make us not only question the value our names carry, but also appreciate the one we have.
Scroll down though the hilarious collection below and be sure to check out our previous article with more names from “That name isn't a tragedeigh, it's a murghdyrr.”
I saw this on tiktok and i just had to share… Yes… it’s all one first name.
They are exactly the names I would imagine a “mommy blogger” would give her children.
Plankton Mudd...do these people know what plankton & mud actually are? Might as well call your child Amoeba Dirtt.
I'm not sure what I should be more offended by, the name or 'tooken'.
Brutal honesty: rename your son something that you can spell & say properly
In a buy sell trade group I’m in…her kid’s names are Ridge and English
Nope, definitely not for the name, but the reasoning behind doesn't matter. Sounds like you're going to raise her strong anyway, so all the strength and resilience will be from you, not her name.
“Styles Jett”… like Harry’s private plane???
So close yet so far away....