Every parent wants what’s best for their kid, bottom line. Name included. So no doubt they will be choosing it carefully, with time to reflect, think of alternatives and ask for feedback from people whose opinion they trust. Or so we think.

Well, this hilarious Facebook group with a whimsical name “That name isn't a tragedeigh, it's a murghdyrr” shows what happens when things take a very different direction. For one reason or the other, the result is a bunch of crazy, funny, and somewhat bizarre names that got shared on this group. They make us not only question the value our names carry, but also appreciate the one we have.

Scroll down though the hilarious collection below and be sure to check out our previous article with more names from “That name isn't a tragedeigh, it's a murghdyrr.”

#1

Name

Johanna Avera

DC
DC
Community Member
1 hour ago

... is that some radio alphabet that goes so? Alphabet, Bluejeans, Cinderella, Droughtcrotch, ...?

#2

Name

Kenz Stephenson

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is peighnful

#3

Name

Caro S

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
1 hour ago

Or just Joy or Angel?

#4

Name

Bella Hough

tHeBoRdEsTpAnDa
tHeBoRdEsTpAnDa
Community Member
1 hour ago

Imunique... I'm... unique... *sigh*

#5

Name

Marie GrassRope

Viktor
Viktor
Community Member
1 hour ago

They probably went through a list and kept saying ‘maybe’. At some point it started sounding good. Reminds me of the Friends episode where Ross and Rachel discuss names and kept saying ‘veto’ until one of them said that ‘veto’ starts sounding like a good option.

#6

Name

Group member

RedPepper
RedPepper
Community Member
1 hour ago

Translation: my child is the opposite of a miracle.

#7

Namename

Megan Johnson

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yamajesty? Yajoking!

#8

Name

Caitlin Brandsma

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

He will not be two faced, he will be six faced.

#9

Name

Group member

RedPepper
RedPepper
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Worm" for a nickname

#10

Name

Group member

Anna Te
Anna Te
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sounds like the stuff you spray in smelly cars.

#11

Name

Kitty Quinn

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

This has got to be a joke right? Or did her parents want her growing up and causing premature ejaculation in men?

#12

Name

Bailey Graye Wilkie

Anna Te
Anna Te
Community Member
1 hour ago

Glark Cable

#13

Name

I saw this on tiktok and i just had to share… Yes… it's all one first name.
Angelica Rocafuerte

Angelica Rocafuerte Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

I think the Ah should be pronounced Aargh!

#14

Name

Lizzey Kelly

Ellinor
Ellinor
Community Member
1 hour ago

In summer, her Ice cream will melt a lot faster than anyone

#15

Name

Roxanne Louise Phillips-Moore

ScarletRos
ScarletRos
Community Member
1 hour ago

They are exactly the names I would imagine a “mommy blogger” would give her children.

#16

Namename

Jacquelyn Watkins

RedPepper
RedPepper
Community Member
1 hour ago

Is it an invitation to have a lick of the cake? Because I'm tempted

#17

Name

Jackie Yates

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sugar Sweet Diabetic Coma is her full name.

#18

Name

Emily Carter

Eline
Eline
Community Member
47 minutes ago (edited)

"Keigh~Vynn" . Or. "N-amber-three Veecktymm"

#19

Name

Em De Losa

Amy E
Amy E
Community Member
1 hour ago

Languages and spellings have morphed throughout existence!

#20

Name

Kara Dawn Walker

KJ
KJ
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Thank the stars their partner wasn't into sailing in college.

#21

Name

Charity Mann

Eline
Eline
Community Member
43 minutes ago (edited)

Sorry but..."zakarot". 'The Carrot"....

#22

Name

Christina Sylva Davis

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Have a neb why don't you? If you have another son will he be called Butcher's? Having a neb where I am from means having a look.

#23

Name

Christina Horne

RedPepper
RedPepper
Community Member
1 hour ago

Because Symphony is too common nowadays

#24

Name

Delaney Lewis

#25

Name

Barbara M. Weltsek

Donna Leslie
Donna Leslie
Community Member
1 hour ago

Just wrong!

#26

Name

Lizzy Rebecca

Emerald Joanna
Emerald Joanna
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Plankton Mudd...do these people know what plankton & mud actually are? Might as well call your child Amoeba Dirtt.

#27

Name

Meghan Friedman

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

They deserve some respect for not going by the obvious Disney themed party.

#28

Name

Group member

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

I remember being Bubbleteen years old.

#29

Name

Jayden Romine

RedPepper
RedPepper
Community Member
1 hour ago

How will they name their second child? They already have exhausted all possibilities!

#30

Name

Group member Report

Mark Stewart
Mark Stewart
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm not sure what I should be more offended by, the name or 'tooken'.

#31

Name

Becki Clingan Report

#32

Name

Bri Paige Report

#33

Name

Nikki Parker Report

Jack Holt
Jack Holt
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh honestly....

#34

Name

Tabatha Lynn Vanderhoff Report

#35

Name

Michelle Kuppen Report

Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
1 hour ago

Good name for an adult movie actress

#36

Name

Jenna Calhoun Report

James016
James016
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Ira is fine.

#37

Name

Group member Report

Mark Stewart
Mark Stewart
Community Member
1 hour ago

Probably something like Knutmegg.

#38

Name

AG Palmer Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

And here are my daughters, Strumpet and Trollop.

#39

Name

Michelle Ferrell Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

My real name is Nathanieleigh.

#40

Name

McKenzǐe Szarmach Report

James016
James016
Community Member
42 minutes ago

You think you know him..

#41

Name

Allie Munroe Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
51 minutes ago

I think they had a stroke

#42

Name

Emersyn Ruby Report

Luna W.
Luna W.
Community Member
46 minutes ago

They should just stop having kids...

#43

Name

Erica Crain Report

Donna Leslie
Donna Leslie
Community Member
1 hour ago

Line monitor? But why?

#44

Name

Christine Peymani Report

Bob Bobbs
Bob Bobbs
Community Member
1 hour ago

Bright light?

#45

Name

Mati Senerchia Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Genuinely not watched it. Did Arya turn out to be a bad one?

#46

Name

Carlee Mooney Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Which one to chose? That's a Jylemma!

#47

Name

Catarina Aguiar Rodrigues Report

Emerald Joanna
Emerald Joanna
Community Member
1 hour ago

Brutal honesty: rename your son something that you can spell & say properly

#48

Name

Hilary Boyer Report

xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
3 minutes ago

NO!

#49

Name

Lily Mottershead Report

#50

Name

Group member Report

Boreddd🇺🇦
Boreddd🇺🇦
Community Member
49 minutes ago

People are really out there naming their kids Capri Sun🤦‍♀️

#51

Name

Carrie Ann Report

Donna Leslie
Donna Leslie
Community Member
1 hour ago

???

#52

Name

In a buy sell trade group I’m in…her kid’s names are Ridge and English

Casey Lynn Bass Report

xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
1 minute ago

I saw the "Billy Bob" and "Charlene" first and thought this seems okay... but then I realised...

#53

Name

Group member Report

Donna Leslie
Donna Leslie
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nope, definitely not for the name, but the reasoning behind doesn't matter. Sounds like you're going to raise her strong anyway, so all the strength and resilience will be from you, not her name.

#54

Name

Micaela Elizabeth Report

#55

Name

Jak Cox Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Is Heaven -Leigh a stripper by any chance?

#56

Name

“Styles Jett”… like Harry’s private plane???

Megan Marie Report

#57

Name

Lemony Snicket Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Eigh Lieghke the use of igh in eighvery naighme.

#58

Name

Britny Naté Bassett Report

Amy E
Amy E
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Like...like Drew?

#59

Name

Belinda Emilyy Report

#60

Name

Izzy Jones Report

Eline
Eline
Community Member
22 minutes ago

His brother is rocket raccon.

#61

Name

Annette Ritchie Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Asking for a friend, is there such a thing as a sex fruit?

#62

Name

Group member Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

I bet she keeps people juessing.

#63

Name

Erica Hopper Bonnette Report

Madre_Dr4gnZFly
Madre_Dr4gnZFly
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Lasso

#64

Name

Lillie Alicea Report

#65

Name

Becky Antioco Report

#66

Name

Charlotte Chambers Report

Madre_Dr4gnZFly
Madre_Dr4gnZFly
Community Member
23 minutes ago

"Sem$n Dem0n"?? Future trauma for the kid, I'm sure.

#67

Name

Lynne Jaeger Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago

I mean....if I gave birth on a plane I'd be tempted to name the kid Sky or Skyler too.

#68

Name

So close yet so far away....

Jacob Johnson Report

#69

Name

Larissa Siverly Report

