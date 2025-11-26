ADVERTISEMENT

The pandemic ushered in a new way to buy food. Nowadays, many people order dinner and groceries through apps instead of going out. In fact, 28.2% of Americans say they use food delivery apps at least once a week. Sometimes, delivery workers can pass for comedians with how witty they get when communicating with customers.

Bored Panda has found the funniest and weirdest interactions between delivery drivers and and their customers, and we've put them here in one place for you to enjoy. Truly, who hasn't received a text from their delivery person that says they've been arrested or got a confirmation photo of their delivery with their kitty in it?