The pandemic ushered in a new way to buy food. Nowadays, many people order dinner and groceries through apps instead of going out. In fact, 28.2% of Americans say they use food delivery apps at least once a week. Sometimes, delivery workers can pass for comedians with how witty they get when communicating with customers.

Bored Panda has found the funniest and weirdest interactions between delivery drivers and and their customers, and we've put them here in one place for you to enjoy. Truly, who hasn't received a text from their delivery person that says they've been arrested or got a confirmation photo of their delivery with their kitty in it?

#1

To My Driver On 28 July, Thank You For This Gem Of A Drop Off Photo

Text message from delivery driver showing a cat holding a hand near a doorstep with food bags nearby at night

Ok-Search1752 Report

15points
POST
gingersnapiniowa avatar
Gingersnap In Iowa
Gingersnap In Iowa
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This happens at my house with GrubHub and Amazon delivery.

1
1point
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Gone

    Funny text message exchange between a delivery driver and customer about being hungry and food delivery status.

    reddit.com Report

    14points
    POST
    zalezhang avatar
    Leaf of Kale
    Leaf of Kale
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe this would be classified under theft

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Why Does The Delivery Guy Sound So Stressed

    Text messages between delivery driver and customer discussing food delivery confusion and instructions from actual delivery drivers.

    Report

    14points
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well... that escalated quickly. Maybe he's being chased by giant delivery driver--eating frogs or something.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    Fix

    Text message from DoorDash with a funny delivery driver meme about having your food and coming to find you.

    ObsidianNebula Report

    14points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He showed a particular set of skills.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #5

    Messages Between Wife And DD Driver Who Saw Our “Congrats It’s A Girl” Yard Sign

    Text message exchange with delivery driver James joking about delivering a pregnancy test months ago followed by a funny reply.

    Busterchow Report

    14points
    POST
    #6

    Wish I Could Have Tipped More

    Funny delivery driver messages with owl and pirate memes showing waiting and order on the way for food delivery humor.

    SpiritalBullfrog Report

    13points
    POST
    #7

    Delivery Driver Made Us Laugh

    Notification from delivery driver about a scary clown in the window, showing funny messages from actual delivery drivers.

    ZarlisRahn Report

    13points
    POST
    alishanatzel avatar
    Ashlisha
    Ashlisha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is on the orderer. Who expects their clown to grab the order at the door?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    My Postmates Driver Muster Texted Me Nom Nom Nom

    Text message from delivery driver saying they will be there in about 5 mins with a funny nom nom nom included.

    dommdeangelis Report

    12points
    POST
    #9

    My Uber Eats Delivery Driver Decided To Be Smart

    Text message exchange showing a funny Uber Eats delivery driver message about landing a helicopter on a building.

    iamalishajo Report

    12points
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would you like a side of sarcasm with your food today? What a legend 😂

    0
    0points
    reply
    #10

    That's Some Dedication Right There

    Text message from delivery driver joking about being arrested and asking to contact support for another dasher assignment.

    lmaonade_stand Report

    12points
    POST
    kaycharmaine03 avatar
    CKB
    CKB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really want more information on this story!

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    My Friend Regularly Orders Lunch From City Greens And Asks The Delivery Person To Text So She Can Let Them Into The Lobby To Get Her Food And Tip Them

    Text message exchange showing a delivery driver refusing a tip due to their morals about where the money comes from.

    Yesterday, the delivery person just left her food in a public lobby and sent this text.

    Whitzerland Report

    12points
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kindergarden? ICE? where does the friend work?edit: reddit: Departement of Homeland security

    8
    8points
    reply
    View more comments
    #12

    Just Had This Wonderful Gem Of A Driver

    Delivery driver message humorously compares food delivery to a turbulent flight with terrible seats and bad food taste.

    Brokenflowerpetal Report

    12points
    POST
    #13

    Bruh, My Favorite Driver Delivered Me Panda Express An Hour Ago And Then Texted Me This

    Text message exchange showing a delivery driver and customer discussing sauces and a funny comment about toilets and Solomon.

    sububhandari Report

    11points
    POST
    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah they did, it was called a chamber pot, and the richest guy in the world had plenty of people to empty it for him.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #14

    He Thought It Was Funny

    Text message exchange between delivery driver and customer about avoiding ringing bell due to big dog, funny delivery messages.

    the_pretender_nz Report

    11points
    POST
    #15

    Fix

    Text message exchange showing a delivery driver informing the restaurant is closed, funny messages from delivery drivers.

    decentbirthday Report

    11points
    POST
    #16

    DoorDash Driver Asking If I Want My Food?

    Text messages from a delivery driver thanking for the tip and asking if the customer wants their food, funny delivery driver message.

    I always pre-tip the highest amount on every order. I tipped $10.50, and I get this message asking me if I want my food?

    Kind_Data_3528 Report

    11points
    POST
    View more comments
    #17

    Fix

    Text conversation with a delivery driver showing a bitten piece of fried chicken and a funny message about taking a bite.

    decentbirthday Report

    10points
    POST
    #18

    He's A Batman

    Text message from delivery driver joking about running red lights to deliver hot and fresh food quickly for DoorDash.

    MemesMeccha Report

    10points
    POST
    #19

    Order Delivery From Petco And Driver Text Me This. Now I’m All For Tipping But Why Is This Person Making It Seem Like 1.5 Miles Is Worth Some Grand Tip

    Text message from DoorDash delivery driver humorously requesting tips after driving 1.5 miles, highlighting funny delivery driver messages.

    deemarie926 Report

    10points
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well you should give them something

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    DoorDash Driver Sent This. Thought It Was So Cute

    Delivery driver Scott texts updates with a funny meme and an estimated time of arrival for a food order.

    NoInternet62 Report

    10points
    POST
    #21

    My Order Got Delivered To The Abyss

    Text message from a delivery driver saying order was dropped off with a photo to show where it was left.

    ediemert Report

    10points
    POST
    #22

    Is This Automated?

    Text message from delivery driver humorously assuring a Chick-fil-A order is in safe hands and will be delivered shortly.

    I genuinely have never received this sort of text from a dasher. I'm not mad at it, but is it automated or something? I hope it’s not because I replied, “Thanks, twin.”

    GeneLimp1612 Report

    10points
    POST
    #23

    The Message From The Pizza Guy From Domino’s After Dropping Off My Order From Justeat Takeaway. There Wasn’t Any Conflict

    Text message from delivery driver warning to be careful and stating they know the address, showing funny delivery driver messages.

    Particular_Brush2854 Report

    10points
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well at least they don't know my address

    0
    0points
    reply
    #24

    Oddest Proof Of Delivery I’ve Ever Seen

    Text message from delivery driver showing a photo of the dropped off food on a car seat with delivery driver notes.

    Treeman1979 Report

    10points
    POST
    #25

    I Drunk Texted My Pizza Delivery Guy Last Night, I Think We're In Love Now

    Funny text message exchange between delivery driver and customer about pizza and drinks during delivery.

    skyeducharme Report

    9points
    POST
    #26

    Fix

    Text message from delivery driver using funny superhero Bitmojis saying on my way and I'm here with order update.

    sabrinashlynn Report

    9points
    POST
    #27

    You Get Down To Get The Food

    Text messages from a delivery driver repeatedly saying you get down to get the food in a humorous context.

    StressKluge Report

    9points
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't tell me how to get down

    1
    1point
    reply
    #28

    Fix

    Funny text from delivery drivers about breaking laws to deliver food fast in DoorDash order conversations.

    decentbirthday Report

    9points
    POST
    #29

    Delivery Driver Texted Me After Dropping Off My Food. Am I Being Too Nice?

    Text message exchange showing a funny delivery driver interaction about texting a pizza customer’s number.

    So I ordered some midnight Domino's and the driver used my order to find my name and phone number to text me. He seemed about my age and I got the vibes that he just didn't realize how creepy this can come off, but does this happen often? And should I have gone about it differently?

    Safe-Raccoon9340 Report

    9points
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You could have got pizzas for life, girl! Or at least for the life of the relationship...

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #30

    Robbi, The Best Delivery Driver I’ve Ever Texted

    Chat screen with delivery driver Robbi sending a funny message using Baby Yoda meme about waiting at the restaurant.

    Alpine_Actual Report

    9points
    POST
    #31

    Got This Text From My DoorDash Driver. I’m Rather Confused?

    Text message from a delivery driver refusing an order due to low pay and rainy weather, part of funny delivery messages.

    I made an order via the Pizza Hut app. I got a text saying they’re sending my order via DoorDash, though I don’t have DoorDash, but I didn’t think much of it. So I got this text about 20 minutes after I placed my order. This guy sounds a bit upset. I’m not sure what he means by me paying one dollar for the food to arrive?

    Revenacious Report

    9points
    POST
    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably the default amount it showed

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #32

    My Roommate Tried To Get An IKEA Delivery To Our Apartment. They Called And Refused To, Saying She’d Have To Grab The Bookcase From Their Truck And Drive It To Our House

    Text message from a delivery driver apologizing and asking to see a movie after the delivery.

    After irritatedly doing so in her PJs and barely speaking to delivery guys, she got this message today.

    roxypotter13 Report

    9points
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uh, is 'irritatedly' a word? Asking for a friend. /s

    0
    0points
    reply
    #33

    My Husband And The Grocery Delivery Guy’s Text Convo Today. We Have No Clue Why He Was Asking This

    Text message exchange on a phone screen showing a funny conversation with a grocery delivery driver.

    101dnj Report

    9points
    POST
    #34

    How Do I Report McDonald's Delivery Guy?

    Screenshot of a funny delivery driver message conversation showing humorous and casual text exchanges.

    n4jd Report

    9points
    POST
    View more comments
    #35

    Would A Grubhub Driver Pretend To Be A Restaurant Delivery Person For More Tips?

    Text message from delivery driver explaining 25-minute wait time and requesting cash tips for guaranteed delivery.

    ThwartingLizards Report

    8points
    POST
    valerieconnery avatar
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure. However, a lot of restaurants don't give the drivers their well earned tips.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #36

    Nice Driver

    Screenshot of funny delivery driver message styled as a Star Trek log describing food pickup and delivery mission.

    Roundlizard Report

    8points
    POST
    #37

    Thats Just Crazy. At Least He Shot His Shot, I Respect That

    Text message exchange showing a delivery driver humorously asking if the customer is single to avoid awkwardness.

    hutaoies Report

    8points
    POST
    #38

    My Friend In Delhi Just Received This Text From Her Pizza Delivery Guy

    Funny delivery driver text message thanking customer and wishing them to enjoy their food in a casual tone.

    Tauji Report

    8points
    POST
    #39

    My Friend Tried Grocery Delivery And Received This Text After Placing Her Requests

    Text message conversation showing a funny clarification from an Instacart shopper, part of delivery drivers messages.

    Kerzmere Report

    8points
    POST
    alishanatzel avatar
    Ashlisha
    Ashlisha
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Having ordered a single banana rather than a bunch many times, this is appreciated.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #40

    Dasher Propositioned Myself And My Partner During And After A Delivery

    Text message exchange showing a funny conversation between a delivery driver and customer about order updates.

    This happened almost a year ago. This guy was weird from the jump. He showed up for the delivery shirtless, which I thought was odd. I had requested contactless delivery, but he insisted that I meet him downstairs. When I went downstairs to meet him, he said, “You’re so beautiful.” Mind you, I looked like absolute garbage, so this was odd in itself. I said, "Thank you," and "Thanks for the delivery," and started to head back inside. He stopped me and asked if I was single, and I said, “No, I’m hanging out with my partner; she’s just upstairs.”

    He then asked if my partner and I wanted any “company,” and I was completely thrown off. I said, “No thanks, but have a good night,” and basically ran back up the stairs. As I was telling my partner what happened, I received the texts.

    I immediately reached out to DoorDash, and their solution was that he would be blocked from delivering to me again during his review period. I seem to remember that the customer support specialist implied that his account could be removed, but I don’t have the messages anymore. Super weird stuff.

    womblesdreamhouse Report

    7points
    POST
    #41

    Overly Friendly Driver

    Texts from a delivery driver explaining steps to keep orders fresh with electric freezer and timely updates.

    I’ve been a DoorDasher before, but this was absolutely too much! The text that said, “I’m so glad you got me as your dasher,” really turned me off. Quite frankly, this is how you get me not to tip.

    Personal-Study-4841 Report

    7points
    POST
    #42

    Found This “Lovely” Text Exchange With A Delivery Driver While Cleaning Out My Photos

    Text messages from a delivery driver humorously asking a customer personal questions during a food delivery conversation.

    Ironically, this was the only year I was single in college. Not quite sure why I agreed to him asking me a question in the first place. Pretty sure I blocked the number after responding.

    goonoll Report

    7points
    POST
    #43

    Never Using DoorDash Again

    Delivery driver leaving food order at the door with a funny message in a home delivery text notification.

    chrisaileo Report

    6points
    POST
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your juicy àss needs to get your dog!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #44

    Fix

    Screenshot of a funny message exchange between a delivery driver and customer about doorbell instructions.

    WhatDanielDo Report

    6points
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... people actually talk to their delivery drivers like that? That person is lucky they didn't get their food spat on.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments

