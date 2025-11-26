“Be There In About 5 Mins. Nom Nom Nom”: 44 Funny Messages From Actual Delivery Drivers
The pandemic ushered in a new way to buy food. Nowadays, many people order dinner and groceries through apps instead of going out. In fact, 28.2% of Americans say they use food delivery apps at least once a week. Sometimes, delivery workers can pass for comedians with how witty they get when communicating with customers.
Bored Panda has found the funniest and weirdest interactions between delivery drivers and and their customers, and we've put them here in one place for you to enjoy. Truly, who hasn't received a text from their delivery person that says they've been arrested or got a confirmation photo of their delivery with their kitty in it?
To My Driver On 28 July, Thank You For This Gem Of A Drop Off Photo
This happens at my house with GrubHub and Amazon delivery.
Gone
Why Does The Delivery Guy Sound So Stressed
Messages Between Wife And DD Driver Who Saw Our “Congrats It’s A Girl” Yard Sign
Wish I Could Have Tipped More
Delivery Driver Made Us Laugh
My Postmates Driver Muster Texted Me Nom Nom Nom
My Uber Eats Delivery Driver Decided To Be Smart
That's Some Dedication Right There
My Friend Regularly Orders Lunch From City Greens And Asks The Delivery Person To Text So She Can Let Them Into The Lobby To Get Her Food And Tip Them
Yesterday, the delivery person just left her food in a public lobby and sent this text.
Kindergarden? ICE? where does the friend work?edit: reddit: Departement of Homeland security
Just Had This Wonderful Gem Of A Driver
Bruh, My Favorite Driver Delivered Me Panda Express An Hour Ago And Then Texted Me This
Yeah they did, it was called a chamber pot, and the richest guy in the world had plenty of people to empty it for him.
Fix
DoorDash Driver Asking If I Want My Food?
I always pre-tip the highest amount on every order. I tipped $10.50, and I get this message asking me if I want my food?
He's A Batman
Order Delivery From Petco And Driver Text Me This. Now I’m All For Tipping But Why Is This Person Making It Seem Like 1.5 Miles Is Worth Some Grand Tip
DoorDash Driver Sent This. Thought It Was So Cute
My Order Got Delivered To The Abyss
Is This Automated?
I genuinely have never received this sort of text from a dasher. I'm not mad at it, but is it automated or something? I hope it’s not because I replied, “Thanks, twin.”
The Message From The Pizza Guy From Domino’s After Dropping Off My Order From Justeat Takeaway. There Wasn’t Any Conflict
Oddest Proof Of Delivery I’ve Ever Seen
I Drunk Texted My Pizza Delivery Guy Last Night, I Think We're In Love Now
Fix
You Get Down To Get The Food
Fix
Delivery Driver Texted Me After Dropping Off My Food. Am I Being Too Nice?
So I ordered some midnight Domino's and the driver used my order to find my name and phone number to text me. He seemed about my age and I got the vibes that he just didn't realize how creepy this can come off, but does this happen often? And should I have gone about it differently?
Robbi, The Best Delivery Driver I’ve Ever Texted
Got This Text From My DoorDash Driver. I’m Rather Confused?
I made an order via the Pizza Hut app. I got a text saying they’re sending my order via DoorDash, though I don’t have DoorDash, but I didn’t think much of it. So I got this text about 20 minutes after I placed my order. This guy sounds a bit upset. I’m not sure what he means by me paying one dollar for the food to arrive?
My Roommate Tried To Get An IKEA Delivery To Our Apartment. They Called And Refused To, Saying She’d Have To Grab The Bookcase From Their Truck And Drive It To Our House
After irritatedly doing so in her PJs and barely speaking to delivery guys, she got this message today.
My Husband And The Grocery Delivery Guy’s Text Convo Today. We Have No Clue Why He Was Asking This
How Do I Report McDonald's Delivery Guy?
Would A Grubhub Driver Pretend To Be A Restaurant Delivery Person For More Tips?
Nice Driver
Thats Just Crazy. At Least He Shot His Shot, I Respect That
My Friend In Delhi Just Received This Text From Her Pizza Delivery Guy
My Friend Tried Grocery Delivery And Received This Text After Placing Her Requests
Dasher Propositioned Myself And My Partner During And After A Delivery
This happened almost a year ago. This guy was weird from the jump. He showed up for the delivery shirtless, which I thought was odd. I had requested contactless delivery, but he insisted that I meet him downstairs. When I went downstairs to meet him, he said, “You’re so beautiful.” Mind you, I looked like absolute garbage, so this was odd in itself. I said, "Thank you," and "Thanks for the delivery," and started to head back inside. He stopped me and asked if I was single, and I said, “No, I’m hanging out with my partner; she’s just upstairs.”
He then asked if my partner and I wanted any “company,” and I was completely thrown off. I said, “No thanks, but have a good night,” and basically ran back up the stairs. As I was telling my partner what happened, I received the texts.
I immediately reached out to DoorDash, and their solution was that he would be blocked from delivering to me again during his review period. I seem to remember that the customer support specialist implied that his account could be removed, but I don’t have the messages anymore. Super weird stuff.
Overly Friendly Driver
I’ve been a DoorDasher before, but this was absolutely too much! The text that said, “I’m so glad you got me as your dasher,” really turned me off. Quite frankly, this is how you get me not to tip.
Found This “Lovely” Text Exchange With A Delivery Driver While Cleaning Out My Photos
Ironically, this was the only year I was single in college. Not quite sure why I agreed to him asking me a question in the first place. Pretty sure I blocked the number after responding.