Working as a delivery person means dealing with heavy loads and sometimes difficult customers. But some cases are just too much—like the outrageous request shared by Redditor u/Aggressive_Candy_345 on r/InstacartShoppers.

One guy bought 168 bottles and 14 jugs of water and insisted that everything be carried up 17 flights of stairs. When the shopper raised concerns, the customer showed he wasn’t willing to compromise at all and threatened to file a formal complaint if the order was canceled. No tip, no sympathy, just pure arrogance.

Gig work is hard, and a huge reason for it are the customers

Image credits: Aggressive_Candy_345

As the story went viral, the Instacart shopper provided more information on the whole ordeal in the comments

People were absolutely appalled by the customoer

