Comedy is a challenging art to master. The first hurdle is getting people to laugh at all, but the next challenge can be simultaneously making sure you don’t offend anyone or touch on sensitive topics. Well, we can’t always have our cake and eat it too. So if you’re only concerned about having a laugh and don’t mind a little dark humor, we’ve got the perfect article for you!

Down below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite cartoons from Icelandic comedian, writer and artist Hugleikur Dagsson. His sense of humor is as dark as an Icelandic winter, so I’ll warn you pandas now, not all of these jokes are for everyone. But if you’re interested in some cartoons that might make you feel a tad bit bad for laughing at them, you’re certainly in for a treat. Be sure to upvote all of your favorite drawings, and then if you’re looking for even more of Dagsson’s work, you can find Bored Panda’s previous articles featuring the hilarious artist here and here

More info: Instagram | Dagsson.com

#1

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
53 minutes ago

There's more men in the right picture, actually

1
1point
reply
#2

Sketches By Dagsson

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well, he has to check it twice

3
3points
reply
#3

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
49 minutes ago

You Only Live Online

0
0points
Hugleikur Dagsson is a master of writing, drawing and stand up comedy. He’s published “about 20 books” (according to his website), written 3 plays and 1 animated TV show and tours around performing comedy to audiences who can’t get enough of his dark humor and wit. Although some of these cartoons might make you raise your eyebrows, they are undeniably smart. And we think they’re pretty funny too. (Don't worry, we won't tell anyone you laughed at them too.) Earlier this year, my colleague Ieva wrote an article featuring Dagsson and was able to get in touch with him to discuss his work.

One thing he mentioned was how the personalities of Icelanders are informed and shaped by their country’s landscape, weather and language. “Therefore, we are harsh, unpredictable, and weird. As is our sense of humor,” he said. “Also, we’ve always been a bit desperate as a nation. We are constantly looking for validation from the rest of the world and I feel like that seeps into our comedy,” he explained. “I use comedy to cope with my own problems and the world’s problems alike. It’s very therapeutic to point at the horrors of life and laugh.”
#4

Sketches By Dagsson

TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
57 minutes ago

lmao, Snata has unortodox fetishes it seems

2
2points
#5

Sketches By Dagsson

#6

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
51 minutes ago

They say it's not difficult to make splits - it's tricky to get up :P

0
0points
Dagsson also told Bored Panda that a lot of his work comes from the necessity to keep creating. “If I don’t get ideas, I have to get a real job. Luckily, when you’ve been working as an artist for a long time, everything you think about becomes a potential project,” he explained. He noted that often he’ll get inspiration from the most everyday occurrences, like hearing a popular song or seeing a movie poster.

And despite all of the negatives that came from the Covid-19 pandemic, Dagsson was able to use this time to delve deeper into his work. “During the pandemic, I embraced my inner introvert and just started writing and drawing more than usual,” he said. “The timelessness of the lockdown made me think of all sorts of fun things. The one I’m most proud of is a card game called FCK CDL KLL which I created in a cabin in north Iceland. It sounds silly but is actually a very smart game. A real thinker.”
#7

Sketches By Dagsson

#8

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
47 minutes ago

The whole concept of Miss *Anything* is seriously fu

2
2points
#9

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
46 minutes ago

It's only appropriate that they're sliding towards the ocean

0
0points
Dagsson is also currently planning a short stand up comedy tour to visit fellow Nordic country Finland. Many artists who enjoy drawing aren’t necessarily eager to get up on a stage in front of people, but Dagsson does it all. In an interview for the Italian website Lo Spazio Bianco (or The White Space), he told Andrea Turel Caccese that the difference between drawing cartoons and doing stand up is that he can do whatever he wants in his drawings. “Because I’m not dependent on an audience reaction like I am on stage,” he explained. “In the cartoons, my characters do the talking. On stage I’m the one doing the talking. I can hide behind my cartoons, but on stage all eyes are on me. So I can’t become as dark on stage. But I try to be as dark as I can get away with up there.”
#10

Sketches By Dagsson

Mila du Toit
Mila du Toit
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Whe-where's the brush part... 👁️👄👁️

0
0points
#11

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Will spit it out with hairballs later

0
0points
#12

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
39 minutes ago (edited)

I am more creeped out by the reindeer watching

0
0points
Dagsson was also asked if he had received many complaints about his work, due to the nature of his subject matter. “Yes, but not nearly as many as I’d like,” he shared. “My British publishers removed three jokes from one of my books. One was about McDonald’s, one was about Scientology and one was about Muslims. The Muslim one wasn’t Islamophobic at all. It was actually a joke about the stupidity of Islamophobia, but the publishers didn’t want to take any chances. It was pretty soon after the whole Danish cartoonist death threat thingy.” Perhaps Dagsson won't be satisfied until he starts receiving death threats of his own! (Please, don't send him any. That was my own lame attempt at a joke.)
#13

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Pick the darkest one :D

0
0points
#14

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
44 minutes ago (edited)

Sorry to be the party poop, because it's funny - but wrong on so many levels

1
1point
#15

Sketches By Dagsson

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

The front dangling one is not s**t.

2
2points
#16

Sketches By Dagsson

#17

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
32 minutes ago

SANTA ROACH. THIS MUST BE HIGHER!!!

1
1point
#18

Sketches By Dagsson

crazy_stupid
crazy_stupid
Community Member
37 minutes ago

They musk do this to those billionaire bezos and all their bransons and brandaughters

1
1point
#19

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Sl*tshaming at its fruitest

0
0points
#20

Sketches By Dagsson

Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nah. Let him.

2
2points
#21

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
40 minutes ago

What does that even mean anymore? I feel like it's one more term that's totally misused and covers up real problems.

1
1point
#22

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Oh I so want to know what he is doing. I count on you fellow pandas to come up with ideas!

0
0points
#23

Sketches By Dagsson

#24

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
29 minutes ago

I think that's fair. The reindeer was watching in the other cartoon

1
1point
#25

Sketches By Dagsson

#26

Sketches By Dagsson

Panda Boi
Panda Boi
Community Member
27 minutes ago

The Thing!

0
0points
#27

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
25 minutes ago

...or is it just fantasy?

0
0points
#28

Sketches By Dagsson

#29

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
24 minutes ago

hihi

0
0points
#30

Sketches By Dagsson

ThatOtherPanda
ThatOtherPanda
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Awwwwww :(

1
1point
#31

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
22 minutes ago

And finally, Manager Of The Year award goes to...

0
0points
#32

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Cheers, guys

0
0points
#33

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Oh, they didn't invite him? That's disappointing indeed

0
0points
#34

Sketches By Dagsson

#35

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
29 minutes ago

I'm gonna need more swearing

0
0points
#36

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
27 minutes ago

The asteroid is going to give you its heart, but the very next day you'll give it away

0
0points
#37

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
26 minutes ago

What a pleasant exchange, my dears

0
0points
#38

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Not good with religions here... that's not a flying spaghetti monster, is it?

0
0points
#39

Sketches By Dagsson

#40

Sketches By Dagsson

Louise Dupont
Louise Dupont
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Sadly accurate

1
1point
#41

Sketches By Dagsson

#42

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Awwww

0
0points
#43

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
23 minutes ago

So much wrong here

1
1point
#44

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Oh no :(

0
0points
#45

Sketches By Dagsson

#46

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Critical Drinker, 'that you?

0
0points
#47

Sketches By Dagsson

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
34 minutes ago

You don't want to know what he did to the jerk who wouldn't put her phone away.

1
1point
#48

Sketches By Dagsson

Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
23 minutes ago

This is a real book and a film, in case anyone's wondering.

0
0points
#49

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Well, still a clear answer, right?

0
0points
#50

Sketches By Dagsson

#51

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
14 minutes ago

"Well, Clarice… have the lambs stopped screaming?"

0
0points
#52

Sketches By Dagsson

#53

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
13 minutes ago

It's called a stairway after all

0
0points
#54

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Hey, that's my everyday note-to-self!

0
0points
#55

Sketches By Dagsson

#56

Sketches By Dagsson

#57

Sketches By Dagsson

#58

Sketches By Dagsson

#59

Sketches By Dagsson

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
9 minutes ago

You may now buy more star wars lego sets

0
0points
#60

Sketches By Dagsson

#61

Sketches By Dagsson

#62

Sketches By Dagsson

#63

Sketches By Dagsson

#64

Sketches By Dagsson

#65

Sketches By Dagsson

#66

Sketches By Dagsson

#67

Sketches By Dagsson

#68

Sketches By Dagsson

#69

Sketches By Dagsson

#70

Sketches By Dagsson

