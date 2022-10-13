70 Dark Cartoons Showing This Icelandic Artist’s Grim Sense Of Humor (New Pics)
Comedy is a challenging art to master. The first hurdle is getting people to laugh at all, but the next challenge can be simultaneously making sure you don’t offend anyone or touch on sensitive topics. Well, we can’t always have our cake and eat it too. So if you’re only concerned about having a laugh and don’t mind a little dark humor, we’ve got the perfect article for you!
Down below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite cartoons from Icelandic comedian, writer and artist Hugleikur Dagsson. His sense of humor is as dark as an Icelandic winter, so I’ll warn you pandas now, not all of these jokes are for everyone. But if you’re interested in some cartoons that might make you feel a tad bit bad for laughing at them, you’re certainly in for a treat. Be sure to upvote all of your favorite drawings, and then if you’re looking for even more of Dagsson’s work, you can find Bored Panda’s previous articles featuring the hilarious artist here and here.
More info: Instagram | Dagsson.com
Hugleikur Dagsson is a master of writing, drawing and stand up comedy. He’s published “about 20 books” (according to his website), written 3 plays and 1 animated TV show and tours around performing comedy to audiences who can’t get enough of his dark humor and wit. Although some of these cartoons might make you raise your eyebrows, they are undeniably smart. And we think they’re pretty funny too. (Don't worry, we won't tell anyone you laughed at them too.) Earlier this year, my colleague Ieva wrote an article featuring Dagsson and was able to get in touch with him to discuss his work.
One thing he mentioned was how the personalities of Icelanders are informed and shaped by their country’s landscape, weather and language. “Therefore, we are harsh, unpredictable, and weird. As is our sense of humor,” he said. “Also, we’ve always been a bit desperate as a nation. We are constantly looking for validation from the rest of the world and I feel like that seeps into our comedy,” he explained. “I use comedy to cope with my own problems and the world’s problems alike. It’s very therapeutic to point at the horrors of life and laugh.”
They say it's not difficult to make splits - it's tricky to get up :P
Dagsson also told Bored Panda that a lot of his work comes from the necessity to keep creating. “If I don’t get ideas, I have to get a real job. Luckily, when you’ve been working as an artist for a long time, everything you think about becomes a potential project,” he explained. He noted that often he’ll get inspiration from the most everyday occurrences, like hearing a popular song or seeing a movie poster.
And despite all of the negatives that came from the Covid-19 pandemic, Dagsson was able to use this time to delve deeper into his work. “During the pandemic, I embraced my inner introvert and just started writing and drawing more than usual,” he said. “The timelessness of the lockdown made me think of all sorts of fun things. The one I’m most proud of is a card game called FCK CDL KLL which I created in a cabin in north Iceland. It sounds silly but is actually a very smart game. A real thinker.”
It's only appropriate that they're sliding towards the ocean
Dagsson is also currently planning a short stand up comedy tour to visit fellow Nordic country Finland. Many artists who enjoy drawing aren’t necessarily eager to get up on a stage in front of people, but Dagsson does it all. In an interview for the Italian website Lo Spazio Bianco (or The White Space), he told Andrea Turel Caccese that the difference between drawing cartoons and doing stand up is that he can do whatever he wants in his drawings. “Because I’m not dependent on an audience reaction like I am on stage,” he explained. “In the cartoons, my characters do the talking. On stage I’m the one doing the talking. I can hide behind my cartoons, but on stage all eyes are on me. So I can’t become as dark on stage. But I try to be as dark as I can get away with up there.”
I am more creeped out by the reindeer watching
Dagsson was also asked if he had received many complaints about his work, due to the nature of his subject matter. “Yes, but not nearly as many as I’d like,” he shared. “My British publishers removed three jokes from one of my books. One was about McDonald’s, one was about Scientology and one was about Muslims. The Muslim one wasn’t Islamophobic at all. It was actually a joke about the stupidity of Islamophobia, but the publishers didn’t want to take any chances. It was pretty soon after the whole Danish cartoonist death threat thingy.” Perhaps Dagsson won't be satisfied until he starts receiving death threats of his own! (Please, don't send him any. That was my own lame attempt at a joke.)
Sorry to be the party poop, because it's funny - but wrong on so many levels
They musk do this to those billionaire bezos and all their bransons and brandaughters
What does that even mean anymore? I feel like it's one more term that's totally misused and covers up real problems.
Oh I so want to know what he is doing. I count on you fellow pandas to come up with ideas!
I think that's fair. The reindeer was watching in the other cartoon
Oh, they didn't invite him? That's disappointing indeed
The asteroid is going to give you its heart, but the very next day you'll give it away
Not good with religions here... that's not a flying spaghetti monster, is it?
You don't want to know what he did to the jerk who wouldn't put her phone away.
This is a real book and a film, in case anyone's wondering.