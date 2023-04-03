We are so lucky to live at a time when memes have become an inseparable part of our online culture. These funny, relatable, and sometimes viral images are all you need on a gloomy day or an easy way to cheer up a friend instead of trying to recite an anecdote you have read in the newspaper earlier. Therefore, we are always happy to share some meme content with you, Pandas.

Recently, we found a Facebook page called Uncomfortable Memes, and oh boy, you just have to see them. They are funny, they are weird, and definitely, a bit uncomfortable. So get right to it and let us know in the comments which one you will save to your image folder for a time in need.

More info: Facebook