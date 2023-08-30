Hey, pandas, be prepared to melt after seeing what you're about to witness. It doesn't matter if you're Team Cats or Team Dogs; we've got something for all of you! Sweet puppies and fluffy kittens, accompanied by none other than... Spider-Man!

The images we'd like to share with you are part of the "Spidey Adventures" series created by Neung from Thailand. As the artist shared with us in our previous post: “I love Spider-Man because he is a unique hero. His virtue is a good example. The first movie that made me fall in love with the hero was Spider-Man 2002, played by Tobey Maguire. After watching this movie, I loved it and started collecting everything that was his. I'm a lover of cats and dogs too, so I put these two things together and I convey them here on this page."

More info: Facebook