Artist Puts Baby Spider-Man And Animals In The Funniest Scenarios (52 New Pics)
Hey, pandas, be prepared to melt after seeing what you're about to witness. It doesn't matter if you're Team Cats or Team Dogs; we've got something for all of you! Sweet puppies and fluffy kittens, accompanied by none other than... Spider-Man!
The images we'd like to share with you are part of the "Spidey Adventures" series created by Neung from Thailand. As the artist shared with us in our previous post: “I love Spider-Man because he is a unique hero. His virtue is a good example. The first movie that made me fall in love with the hero was Spider-Man 2002, played by Tobey Maguire. After watching this movie, I loved it and started collecting everything that was his. I'm a lover of cats and dogs too, so I put these two things together and I convey them here on this page."
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.