Joseph Nowak, popularly known as Nowak Draws on Instagram, has garnered a substantial following of over 14,900 with his unique brand of humor encapsulated in single-panel comics.

These comics are his way of showing his ability to distill humor and relatable observations about everyday life into a compact and efficient format (one panel), often featuring exaggerated characters, objects, and settings to amplify the comedic effect.

With a focus on simplicity and expressiveness, Nowak’s artistic style varies but consistently serves to enhance the overall comedic impact of his work. Whether the humor is lighthearted, clever, or absurd, his comics are designed to offer a good laugh.