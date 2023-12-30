ADVERTISEMENT

When I see the word 'roommate’, I immediately associate it with college or university. Granted, I myself never had the privilege of living with roommates, only housemates. But I believe that the experience is similar. There's the sharing of a bathroom, hearing their sexscapades through the paper-thin walls, and the unclaimed pile of unwashed dishes from last month.

If you ever had to deal with roommates or housemates, you'll probably find this list relatable. We've picked the funniest pics about sharing a living space with a near stranger. Also, feel free to look for some ideas on how to deal with difficult roommates – some of the posters from this list are quite clever.

#1

My Roommate Celebrates Christmas, I Celebrate Hanukkah...we Decided To Build A Compromise

My Roommate Celebrates Christmas, I Celebrate Hanukkah...we Decided To Build A Compromise

mcsassy3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Our Cat Had All Four Roommates Feeding Him Each Day Because He Acted Like He Was Starving And We Didn’t Know That The Other Roommate Already Fed Him. This Was Our Solution, Hopefully He Will Slim Down A Bit

Our Cat Had All Four Roommates Feeding Him Each Day Because He Acted Like He Was Starving And We Didn't Know That The Other Roommate Already Fed Him. This Was Our Solution, Hopefully He Will Slim Down A Bit

emenememenem Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

My Roommate Fell Asleep At The Library So I Put 50 Shades Of Grey In Front Of Him

My Roommate Fell Asleep At The Library So I Put 50 Shades Of Grey In Front Of Him

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
stan_y234 avatar
LaserBrain
LaserBrain
Community Member
1 hour ago

Book lovers everywhere will be cringing not at the book choice, but at the fact that it's been left open and face down, damaging the spine.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Not everyone can afford a one-bedroom apartment and have the luxury of living alone. Especially not in this economy. We've prepared some tips for you on how to find the right match for a roommate. Below, there's also advice on what to do when arguments and conflicts arise between your roommate and you.

As in most situations that involve people, communication is key. Learning conflict resolution is a useful skill that will probably be necessary later on in life. That's especially useful for college and university students who are living with strangers for the first time in their lives.
#4

Old Roommate Punched A Hole In The Door. New Roommate Fixed It

Old Roommate Punched A Hole In The Door. New Roommate Fixed It

morbidhoagie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
irinaira-ira avatar
DarkGlassSphere
DarkGlassSphere
Community Member
1 hour ago

No more calendars on the walls! 👌 (I'm not the one, who make holes in the walls)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

The Effect Of Tinder On Roommate Relations

The Effect Of Tinder On Roommate Relations

palegeo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

My Roommate And I Sent Out Our New Holiday Card. My Dad Thinks I Am Gay Now

My Roommate And I Sent Out Our New Holiday Card. My Dad Thinks I Am Gay Now

mdip0215 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Jana Valentine, assistant dean of residential life and community standards at Bryant University in Rhode Island told U.S. News that living in a dorm equips you with conflict resolution skills for the future. 

"It's inevitable whether you're in a roommate relationship, a group project, in a student organization, or on a team," she said. "We want to provide students with the skills to work through things that they can then take and have with them."
#7

My Roommate Put This On Our Fridge

My Roommate Put This On Our Fridge

pestoner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Used To Pay My Rent To My Roommate In A Funny Way Each Month. One Month I Went To The Bank And Got It All In Ones

Used To Pay My Rent To My Roommate In A Funny Way Each Month. One Month I Went To The Bank And Got It All In Ones

CoryVictorious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#9

My Friends Roommates Never Do The Dishes And Were Drinking Her Alcohol. She Found A Solution

My Friends Roommates Never Do The Dishes And Were Drinking Her Alcohol. She Found A Solution

emzieees Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST

In this day and age, it's possible to do a sort of background check on your roommate prior to agreeing to live together. But you can't trust social media blindly, Monique Bates, director of residential life at Longwood University in Virginia, told U.S. News.

"[Don't] assume that how that person presents themselves to be on social media is who they actually are." She suggests meeting with the person a few times before deciding whether to be roommates.
#10

My Roommate Eats Food In The Shower

My Roommate Eats Food In The Shower

babymunchrr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

I Got A Mannequin. My Roommates Are Going To Love It

I Got A Mannequin. My Roommates Are Going To Love It

SeattleiteSatellite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

My Roommate Has A Way With Words

My Roommate Has A Way With Words

nutfastnick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST

Jana Valentine also noted that opting to live with friends might not be the best idea. "Sometimes your best friends don't make the best roommates. And sometimes a really good roommate is a great person to live with, but maybe you're not best friends outside of the living situation. And that's okay too."
#13

I Don't Know Where My Roommate Finds These Refrigerator Magnets

I Don't Know Where My Roommate Finds These Refrigerator Magnets

Dante_Padfoot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
asher-finn09 avatar
Fynne
Fynne
Community Member
59 minutes ago

It’s all fun and games until pizzas start appearing on your roof

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

I Was Worried I Wouldn't Get Along With My Roommate, But Then I Walked Into The Room And Saw This

I Was Worried I Wouldn't Get Along With My Roommate, But Then I Walked Into The Room And Saw This

Mister_Freeman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

I Like To Surprise My Roommate

I Like To Surprise My Roommate

mikejones84 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST

Living with a roommate in college or university can be extra hard because it might be the other person's first time living on their own. Heather Mayone, LCAT, licensed clinical art therapist and director of NYC’s Tribeca Therapy, told SELF that different people come with different understandings of what it means to take care of a shared space.

"It’s such an intense thing to go from, in the majority of cases, living under your parents’ roof to living with a friend or complete stranger on your own."
#16

People Kept Leaving Poop Stains In Our Dormhouse Toilets So My Roommate Took The Situation In His Own Hands

People Kept Leaving Poop Stains In Our Dormhouse Toilets So My Roommate Took The Situation In His Own Hands

JoltTeaOn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Roommate Is Coming Home Any Second Now

Roommate Is Coming Home Any Second Now

-sUBzERoo- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

When Roommates Disagree

When Roommates Disagree

Z5555517 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST

Establishing ground rules early is key. Experts highly suggest writing up a roommate contract. Kat Cohen, CEO and Founder of college guidance company IvyWise, told CNBC Make It that it doesn't need to be an official document. "Learn more about his or her living preferences, what chores and responsibilities you will share, and how he or she feels about visitors."
#19

Roommate Sets His Goals Pretty Low

Roommate Sets His Goals Pretty Low

Duquette_Roxx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

My Roommates Dog Has No Sense Of Personal Space

My Roommates Dog Has No Sense Of Personal Space

Miss_Lame Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

My Roommate Keeps Bringing Girls Over So I Made A Survey

My Roommate Keeps Bringing Girls Over So I Made A Survey

themedicd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST

Martha Wessell, MSW, a clinical therapist in the Ohio State University Housing & Residence Education department, claims that her institution highly advises students to draw up a roommate agreement.

Topics to cover should include significant others, storing food, using each other's stuff, quiet hours. "This conversation is about trying to help each other think about mutual respect," Wessell told SELF.
#22

Felt Like My Roommate’s New Humidifier Needed Something…

Felt Like My Roommate's New Humidifier Needed Something…

raktoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Roommate Issues

Roommate Issues

thislittlelight Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

My Roommate Is Awesome

My Roommate Is Awesome

jigitz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST

The experts also say to keep realistic expectations. Many people imagine that their roommate will become their best friend. Kat Cohen told CNBC Make It that people should refrain from romanticizing the situation. "Instead of placing unrealistic expectations on the nature of this relationship, focus on fulfilling your responsibilities as a roommate by being considerate and conscientious."
#25

My Roommate

My Roommate

kpdunphy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Haven't Seen My Roommate In 5 Days. I Came Back To This On My Door Today

Haven't Seen My Roommate In 5 Days. I Came Back To This On My Door Today

notthegumdropbuttons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

I Bought An Off-Brand Box Of Corn Flakes Cereal And My Smart-A*s Roommate Sticks This Picture He Drew On The Box

I Bought An Off-Brand Box Of Corn Flakes Cereal And My Smart-A*s Roommate Sticks This Picture He Drew On The Box

slackerdan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST

Having an honest discussion about what's bothering you is also important. Don’t leave passive aggressive notes for your roommate. Katie Burns, academic advisor and college admissions counselor at IvyWise, a New York-based education consulting company, told U.S. News that letting anger fester can only escalate the conflict.

"When you're living in close quarters, it can be hard and tensions can be high. There's a lot of emotions that happen in college, but you can always work things out with good communication."

#28

My Roommate Took This Selfie With My Cat

My Roommate Took This Selfie With My Cat

TheBottomOfTheTop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

My Roommate Got A Food Saver. I Hate Him

My Roommate Got A Food Saver. I Hate Him

caffeinateintoxicate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
matildabrickweg avatar
not your average weirdo
not your average weirdo
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Try pulling the plastic down from the top of the scissors so it pierces through (idk how to explain it very well but yeah)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#30

My Roommate Says I Have No Taste In Art. Let's See What She Thinks Of This

My Roommate Says I Have No Taste In Art. Let's See What She Thinks Of This

candlejack303 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

If nothing seems to work, the best decision is to move out. Ashleigh Edelstein, LMFT, writes that mental health and safety are worth far more than sticking it out with a terrible roommate. If you've signed the lease recently, ask your landlord whether subletting is an option.

If moving isn't financially doable at the moment, look for apartments with $0 deposits. Put together a budget and a savings plan – perhaps it's not doable now, but it will be something to look forward to.
#31

Told My Roommate She Could Be In Charge Of Picking The Shower Curtain

Told My Roommate She Could Be In Charge Of Picking The Shower Curtain

emzieees Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

We Made A Snowman For Our Roommate

We Made A Snowman For Our Roommate

pistols_for_pandas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

My Drunk Roommate Was "Saving It For Later"

My Drunk Roommate Was "Saving It For Later"

green_spandex Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

I Moved Into My Girlfriend's Apartment Today And Her Roommate Baked Me A Cake

I Moved Into My Girlfriend's Apartment Today And Her Roommate Baked Me A Cake

largerthanlogic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

My Roommates Potatoes…

My Roommates Potatoes…

Pretty_Track_7505 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

An Actual Text Conversation Between My Roommate And Me After She Woke Me Up At 4am

An Actual Text Conversation Between My Roommate And Me After She Woke Me Up At 4am

Hour-Function-7435 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

My Friend's Roommate Is English - He Came Home Yesterday To Find This Party In His Bathtub

My Friend's Roommate Is English - He Came Home Yesterday To Find This Party In His Bathtub

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

My Roommates And I Play A Game Where We Hide A John Cena Action Figure Around The House. He Went Missing For A Week Until Today

My Roommates And I Play A Game Where We Hide A John Cena Action Figure Around The House. He Went Missing For A Week Until Today

SmoothWay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

I Put Googly Eyes On My Roommate’s X-Ray

I Put Googly Eyes On My Roommate's X-Ray

Guygan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

So My Roommate Went Out Of Town

So My Roommate Went Out Of Town

my_nutz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

My Roommates And I Write Erotic Fridge Poetry When We Get Drunk

My Roommates And I Write Erotic Fridge Poetry When We Get Drunk

couramment Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
acutor avatar
Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
15 minutes ago

We used to do this with ‘normal’ poetry magnets at work. We switched to WFH before anyone got into trouble.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

My Roommate Left On A Cruise For A Week, Right Before All These Snowstorms. I Decided To Play A Little Prank On Him

My Roommate Left On A Cruise For A Week, Right Before All These Snowstorms. I Decided To Play A Little Prank On Him

leparr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Thanks For The Idea. Roommate Comes Home From Vacation Tomorrow

Thanks For The Idea. Roommate Comes Home From Vacation Tomorrow

WhatChewieSmelled Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

I Am Done Asking My Roommate What His Deal Is

I Am Done Asking My Roommate What His Deal Is

tmishkoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
paulmarks avatar
Skid Marks
Skid Marks
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Yeah! Who likes the Cincinnati Bengals? That's just weird.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

Roommate Got Drunk Last Night And I Woke Up To This In The Kitchen This Morning

Roommate Got Drunk Last Night And I Woke Up To This In The Kitchen This Morning

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Someone Ate My Roommates Pringle’s

Someone Ate My Roommates Pringle's

PLUSsignenergy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Roommate Throws Away Dishes So He Won’t Have To Do Them (I Bought All Our Dishes And Silverware)

Roommate Throws Away Dishes So He Won't Have To Do Them (I Bought All Our Dishes And Silverware)

bjarbeau Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

My Roommate Places All Her Trash She Plans To “Recycle” On The Kitchen Floor, Yet Will Leave It There For Weeks Until Someone Else Takes It Out

My Roommate Places All Her Trash She Plans To "Recycle" On The Kitchen Floor, Yet Will Leave It There For Weeks Until Someone Else Takes It Out

Hot_Salamander3795 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Is Roommate Shaming A Thing?

Is Roommate Shaming A Thing?

Lewgold Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

My Roommate Just Leaves $500 Laying On The Ground Like It's Nothing

My Roommate Just Leaves $500 Laying On The Ground Like It's Nothing

Kaerius Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
dragnore01 avatar
Ka Se
Ka Se
Community Member
19 minutes ago

500? Must be the US because in lots of other countries it costs 50-100, maybe 200$.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#51

I Was Born With Out An Ear. So For Christmas My Roommates Got Me This

I Was Born With Out An Ear. So For Christmas My Roommates Got Me This

Zenofsloth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

My Roommate Bites Her Butter Then Drops It On The Pan When She Cooks

My Roommate Bites Her Butter Then Drops It On The Pan When She Cooks

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

My Roommate Uses My Towels To Wipe Her Makeup Off

My Roommate Uses My Towels To Wipe Her Makeup Off

shortylikeamelody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Roommates Struggle Meal From Hell

Roommates Struggle Meal From Hell

Trenbologna_Sando Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

This Is The Toilet Paper My Roommate Bought. I'm Better Off Wishing The Poop Away

This Is The Toilet Paper My Roommate Bought. I'm Better Off Wishing The Poop Away

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

My Roommate Thinks I Should Pay For Things I Had No Idea They Were Buying

My Roommate Thinks I Should Pay For Things I Had No Idea They Were Buying

Fml2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

My Roommate Has Been Using My Toothbrush

My Roommate Has Been Using My Toothbrush

XNoOneLovesYouX Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST