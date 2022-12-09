Whether it be contagious, nervous, silent, canned, or full-on belly laughter, it’s good for the soul. As long as it’s well-timed. People don’t tend to appreciate laughter booming throughout the funeral parlor as they’re saying their last goodbyes to Aunt Gertrude.

However, the laughs that we get from the quirky marquee sign messages this restaurant continues to share are always welcome at Bored Panda. This isn’t the first time we’ve covered the ingenious hilarity of El Arroyo, a Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin, Texas, serving quality food and jokes since 1975.

Whilst you're diving into these delicious bits of hilarity, don't forget to chew and upvote your favorites.

