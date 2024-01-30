ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we are happy to present you with another very talented comic artist, recognized by his blue-toned artwork. No wonder the comics are called "ok blue comics."

As the artist described his work, these cartoons are: "quirky relationship comics about me and Mrs. Blue, in blue." Besides relationship themes, you will also find some artwork from the "okcat" series featuring felines in hilariously absurd scenarios, obviously also drawn in signature blue colors.

So, without further ado, let's hop into the post and let us know which comic was your favorite!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | tumblr.com | Facebook