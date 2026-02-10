ADVERTISEMENT

Dave McElfatrick is an Irish cartoonist from County Derry whose work has become instantly recognizable online thanks to its deceptively simple style and razor-sharp humor. He is one of the co-creators of the long-running webcomic "Cyanide & Happiness" and the creator of "Boids," a series that distills dark thoughts, social absurdities, and pop culture commentary into minimal yet striking one-panel jokes.

Beyond his own comics, McElfatrick has also been involved in the creative side of "Eddsworld," further cementing his influence within internet cartoon culture. Across all of his projects, his strength lies in pairing childlike visuals with bold, often uncomfortable ideas, creating comedy that is immediate, memorable, and uniquely his own.

More info: Instagram

#1

Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick showing characters humorously struggling with tasks and coffee outperforming a worker.

    #2

    Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick shows a character with wild hair getting a haircut and feeling his aura is maxxed.

    #3

    Cartoon character plays arcade machine alone, highlighting humor and absurdity in daily life by cartoonist Dave McElfatrick.

    #4

    Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick showing a surreal, bold comic strip with absurd, dark humor and exaggerated characters.

    #5

    Cartoon by Dave Mcelfatrick showing two birds in a bold, absurd conversation about honesty and life expectancy.

    #6

    Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick showing birds in a comic strip using bold, absurd humor about everyday thoughts.

    #7

    Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick showing birds discussing joy, comparison, and Schadenfreude in a humorous comic style.

    #8

    Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick shows a bird working from home with cats as employee of the month in a humorous comic strip.

    #9

    Cartoonist Dave McElfatrick’s comic shows absurd workplace humor with characters discussing conflict and Nintendo DS.

    #10

    Cartoon by Dave Mcelfatrick showing a humorous dog reacting to a discriminatory sign in bold, absurd style.

    #11

    Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick shows colorful birds turning an absurd and bold everyday thought into a darkly humorous scene.

    #12

    Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick showing bold absurd humor with characters from a fairy tale scene in a comic style.

    #13

    Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick showing a bold, absurd comic scene with characters in a humorous confrontation.

    #14

    Comic strip by cartoonist Dave Mcelfatrick featuring absurd humor with a dinosaur, duck, and man in a suit.

    #15

    Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick showing bold, absurd laughs from everyday thoughts with colorful characters in multiple panels.

    #16

    Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick showing a character scrolling through a dating app with humorous 100% match results.

    #17

    Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick showing a stressed character reacting to dating app matches with intense emotion.

    #18

    Cartoonist Dave McElfatrick's comic strip featuring bold, absurd humor with expressive characters in a dark, dramatic scene.

    #19

    Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick showing characters with bold, absurd expressions revealing quirks and emotions in a dark setting.

    #20

    Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick featuring bold, absurd laughs through everyday thoughts in a dark, humorous comic style.

    #21

    Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick showing absurd characters in a VIP club spreading positivity and bold laughter.

    #22

    Cartoon comic by Dave McElfatrick showing a purple character escaping tentacle creatures with absurd humor.

    #23

    Cartoonist Dave McElfatrick’s comic featuring two birds discussing Hulk Hogan in a bold, absurd style.

    #24

    Cartoonist Dave McElfatrick's comic shows two characters discussing a quirky cosplay with absurd humor in a bold style.

    #25

    Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick showing a character in the shower with bold, absurd, and funny everyday thoughts.

    #26

    Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick showing absurd bird characters delivering bold and humorous everyday thoughts.

    #27

    Cartoon by Dave Mcelfatrick shows a character reacting to messages with bold, absurd humor in everyday thoughts.

    #28

    Cartoon by Dave Mcelfatrick depicting a character confronting inner self-doubt and emotional struggle in a bold style.

    #29

    Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick showing absurd, bold bird characters with dark humor and expressive faces in four panels.

    #30

    Comic by cartoonist Dave McElfatrick featuring bold, absurd characters humorously discussing playing near traffic risks.

    #31

    Cartoon by Dave Mcelfatrick showing a purple bird confronting inner self-doubt in a bold, absurd comic style.

    #32

    Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick showing stick figures and absurd robot humor in bold, everyday thoughts turned into laughs.

    #33

    Absurd cartoon by Dave McElfatrick showing a black creature hugging a large pink insect with a comic speech bubble.

    #34

    Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick showing birds in a comic strip turning everyday thoughts into absurd laughs.

    It could be worse. He might have handed him a mirror.

    #35

    Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick featuring birds discussing Ozzy Osbourne with bold, absurd humor and dark imagery.

    #36

    Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick showing a bird character in a bath with a humorous ghostly twist.

    #37

    Cartoon by Dave McElfatrick showing a whimsical character turning everyday thoughts into bold, absurd laughs.

