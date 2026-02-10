ADVERTISEMENT

Dave McElfatrick is an Irish cartoonist from County Derry whose work has become instantly recognizable online thanks to its deceptively simple style and razor-sharp humor. He is one of the co-creators of the long-running webcomic "Cyanide & Happiness" and the creator of "Boids," a series that distills dark thoughts, social absurdities, and pop culture commentary into minimal yet striking one-panel jokes.

Beyond his own comics, McElfatrick has also been involved in the creative side of "Eddsworld," further cementing his influence within internet cartoon culture. Across all of his projects, his strength lies in pairing childlike visuals with bold, often uncomfortable ideas, creating comedy that is immediate, memorable, and uniquely his own.

