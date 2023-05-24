126 Genius Stupid Puns From PunHub (New Pics)
Psychologists Michael Apter and Mizi Desselles propose that in order for anything to be perceived as funny, we must be in a playful state of mind. In this "para-telic" state, we can let go of any concerns (like the fear of appearing dumb because we're laughing at a stupid joke) and simply experience things "in the moment." So I don't know what gets you into the golden retriever mood, but you might want to prepare yourself for this one!
PunHub is an online project spanning across different social media platforms with the goal of sharing the daddest dad jokes you can imagine. And it's doing a pretty good job if you ask me! Its creator, Conor, pairs wordplay with stock photo edits, creating a feed of hilariously absurd situations and exchanges, and even though we've already written about his work, the guy has been really busy since our last publication so we thought that you need to see his latest gags.
LOL why does the soldier looks like he's crying tho
Oh yeah, hold my beer! "New Zealand plane crashes twice in one day" https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/australasia/new-zealand-plane-crashes-twice-in-one-day-9052215.html
So that makes me take me to dinner, 1st?
You see her reaction? That's a keeper, she knows and appreciates his stupid humor lol
I'm guessing it was wearing a suit and looked depressed.
Chocolate chips should be legal tender. Just don't keep them in your wallet.
"Mean" = "A mean in math is the average of a data set, found by adding all numbers together and then dividing the sum of the numbers by the number of numbers."