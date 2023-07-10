Nils Jacobi, self-described as a "catographer", is back on Bored Panda! He is known for capturing unique and quirky photographs of cats and today we want to share some of his funny pictures of felines crossing a paper wall.

Jacobi began his photography journey in 2011 upon completing his studies in industrial design. After exploring various areas of photography, he made a decision to focus on working with cats due to the increased attention his cat photos received compared to his other work.

