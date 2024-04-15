ADVERTISEMENT

Selling an item online that you no longer find a use for might seem like a mundane part of life, but that’s not particularly true when it comes to mirrors. It turns out that taking a picture of a reflective object without capturing a funny reflection is nearly impossible. 

As a result, many hilarious pictures of people trying to sell their mirrors keep popping up online. Some have even given up on figuring out how to get out of the way and decided to embrace it, making the process of buying and selling that much more enjoyable for everyone. We’ve collected a list of some of the best (un)intentional accidents, all you have to do to find them is scroll down!

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with commercial photographer Ken Lamb, who kindly agreed to provide us with some pointers for photographing mirrors or any reflective objects, for that matter.

#1

I Was Taking A Picture Of A Mirror To Sell It

I Was Taking A Picture Of A Mirror To Sell It

snerdie Report

#2

I Don’t Need This Mirror Anymore (The Dog Isn't Included)

I Don’t Need This Mirror Anymore (The Dog Isn't Included)

Alexandro Perez Report

#3

Found On The "Web"

Found On The "Web"

qazesxedcrfvtgbyhnuj Report

Photographer Ken Lamb tells Bored Panda that he’s no stranger to using mirrors in his photography. "Typically, I use small-sized cosmetic mirrors or a mirror roughly 6" in diameter where I am not photographing the mirror but rather using it to bounce light into a very specific spot on a product or into a small still-life scene. In this use-case the most challenging part is having a mirror the correct size and concave versus convex to focus light exactly where I want.”
#4

Angry Dog Is Angry At Mirror

Angry Dog Is Angry At Mirror

reddit.com Report

#5

This Is Cute

This Is Cute

Anne Danner Report

#6

That's One Way To Hide Your Identity

That's One Way To Hide Your Identity

reddit.com Report

The concave mentioned by Lamb is a surface that is curved inward like a bowl, while the convex is curved outward like a sphere, so it's thicker in the middle and thinner at its edges. The concave diffuses the light and allows for a broader field of view, while the convex focuses light at one focal point and can bring faraway objects into focus, which results in magnified and clearer images.

#7

That’s Creative

That’s Creative

Bacillus Thuringiensis Report

#8

Found On Facebook Marketplace

Found On Facebook Marketplace

Craireee Report

#9

This Is The Way To Sell A Mirror

This Is The Way To Sell A Mirror

galactic_flibble Report

It seems that not only online mirror sellers are struggling to avoid unwanted reflections, but so are professional photographers. Lamb explains that it’s just the basic laws of light and reflection. To explain this better, he kindly shared with us his recent observation of a known brand. “I recently saw a photograph by a large-name brand for some chrome-plated stainless steel cookware, and we could see in the reflection not only the camera and various things in the studio but also the assistant wearing a red shirt holding a piece of whiteboard for fill light. This is a completely amateur mistake.”
#10

I'm Relieved That The Masked Guy Is Not Included

I'm Relieved That The Masked Guy Is Not Included

facebook.com Report

#11

Facebook Marketplace Never Ceases To Impress Me

Facebook Marketplace Never Ceases To Impress Me

Timely-Ad9330 Report

karenkrause avatar
Karen Krause
Karen Krause
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay Jr., I need you to hold the sign, but I don't want you in the picture.

#12

When You Need To Use The Restroom But This Mirror Won't Sell Itself

When You Need To Use The Restroom But This Mirror Won't Sell Itself

Jivon Rodriguez Report

He further explains how to avoid it, “The key to photographing reflective objects is to remember the basic Angle of Incidence = Angle of Reflection rule. Think of the point of view of the subject, what does IT see?

In the example of a chrome kettle, it will see almost everything in the studio because it is most likely round in shape. An example of a knife blade is easier because it only sees one plane of reflection. The angle of the reflective surface to the camera is the same angle where you need to place a piece of white card—this is what is seen from the object’s perspective relative to the camera."
#13

Flying Lady

Flying Lady

Evelyn Zeigler Report

#14

What A Great Demonstration

What A Great Demonstration

ET0987654321 Report

#15

Good Boy Helps Sell Mirror

Good Boy Helps Sell Mirror

scodal Report

He also encourages anyone who photographs to think about lighting, what they wear, and how they position themselves. “Then, as far as lighting goes, we light the white card, not the object. This will provide a nice soft gradient as it is reflected by the camera. 

Another tip is to only wear black clothing when photographing reflective objects, or any studio work for that matter. Last, pay attention and do the work in Post. If you can position the camera and reflection of yourself in the black or darkest area of reflection, you can simply paint out the details of that reflection in Photoshop.”

#16

When I First Saw This, I Thought It Was An Artist Doing An Edgy Self Portrait

When I First Saw This, I Thought It Was An Artist Doing An Edgy Self Portrait

craigslist_mirrors Report

#17

Dogs For Scale

Dogs For Scale

jnpitcher Report

#18

Something From My Area

Something From My Area

Monica Cook Report

jack23458 avatar
Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
19 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This works really well as a scary triptych painting.

When photographing a mirror, Lamb believes its reflection can be used as an advantage. “Let’s say a person is shooting a large wall-sized mirror to be used as home decor, say in a living room. The mirror itself is not that interesting, but what it reflects can be interesting. Use this to an emotional advantage.”
#19

People Selling Mirrors Are The Best

People Selling Mirrors Are The Best

wafflegallery Report

#20

Done The Right Way

Done The Right Way

Latter-Afternoon7448 Report

#21

Psst Behind You

Psst Behind You

DarthVaderino Report

For more professionally creative photography, he suggests, “Perhaps in the reflection of the mirror we see a couple nearly off camera right who is dancing or a family celebrating a birthday or zoom in close and is a person dressed up before attending a luxury event. Or perhaps in a dressing mirror placed in a bedroom.

The scene of the bedroom and where the mirror is placed stay constant; then, photograph the different scenes it is reflecting to show the persistence of time because a mirror this size is generally only bought once in a lifetime. A simple mirror could tell an amazing story, should you allow it to do so.”
#22

That's A Nice Outfit

That's A Nice Outfit

TuxMcBash Report

#23

I Just Came Across This On My Facebook Marketplace

I Just Came Across This On My Facebook Marketplace

Maryam Elizabeth Clay Report

#24

If I Can’t See You, You Can’t See Me

If I Can’t See You, You Can’t See Me

Pete Hamilton Report

Thanks to photographer Lamb, we are now truly equipped to photograph mirrors and all sorts of reflecting surfaces. All it takes is a couple of basic rules, a light, and a finessed angle.

And if the brilliant photography on this list leaves you wanting more, you can head on over and check out nature captured in mirror reflections or mirrors being transformed into unique works of art.

#25

But How Did The Ghost Take The Picture Though?

But How Did The Ghost Take The Picture Though?

Alsbet Report

#26

Smile

Smile

Bella Huddleston Report

#27

Mirror For Sale. But Does It Come With The Giant Foot Boots?

Mirror For Sale. But Does It Come With The Giant Foot Boots?

just_leave_it Report

lasagne_of_death avatar
lasagne of death
lasagne of death
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those are their actual feet. The mirror slants around the edge, making it look like that (I think)

#28

Marketplace Mirror For Sale

Marketplace Mirror For Sale

Major_Thom13 Report

karen_m_wylie avatar
Senjo Krane
Senjo Krane
Community Member
15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

freaky how each mirror has a different reflection. I would have thought you would have one but broken up..

#29

Found In The Wild

Found In The Wild

instant_soop Report

#30

Spotted On eBay

Spotted On eBay

FormerZebra Report

#31

Even Ghosts Are Selling Their Stuff Nowadays

Even Ghosts Are Selling Their Stuff Nowadays

Anoushka Gonsalves Report

#32

Feline Photographer

Feline Photographer

Nice-Fishlifters Report

#33

I Would Picture That Face Every Time I Looked In The Mirror

I Would Picture That Face Every Time I Looked In The Mirror

Samantha Knapp Report

#34

It’s A Two-Person Job

It’s A Two-Person Job

Foolwithaguitar Report

swade715 avatar
nomnomborkbork
nomnomborkbork
Community Member
13 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One to hold the phone, one to push the shutter, both faces out of picture. I wonder how long it took to achieve perfect alignment!

#35

Poor Kermit

Poor Kermit

JacobInHisRoom Report

#36

This Is Art

This Is Art

SellingAMirror Report

#37

Michael Is Selling Mirrors Now

Michael Is Selling Mirrors Now

Memekingdk Report

#38

She Definitely Thought She Was Safe

She Definitely Thought She Was Safe

yodobaggins Report

#39

I Can’t Wait 30 Seconds For The Naked Person To Get Out Of The Reflection, I Need To Get This Mirror Sold

I Can’t Wait 30 Seconds For The Naked Person To Get Out Of The Reflection, I Need To Get This Mirror Sold

starelae Report

#40

What An Interesting Collection

What An Interesting Collection

Maxthesax Report

jackburton_2 avatar
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

not sure for the mirror but i would definitely not sleep in this room

#41

Creative

Creative

craigslist_mirrors Report

#42

Majestic

Majestic

Iain Finnigan Report

#43

Looks Evil

Looks Evil

Pekaspekas123 Report

#44

Assuming Cat Is Not Included

Assuming Cat Is Not Included

Zandler Bishop Report

#45

I'll Be Your Mirror

I'll Be Your Mirror

EmotionalSnail_ Report

#46

Big Brain Marketing

Big Brain Marketing

reddit.com Report

lasagne_of_death avatar
lasagne of death
lasagne of death
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, at least they're optimistic about their inevitable bad luck

#47

The Caption. The Flexing. Just OMG

The Caption. The Flexing. Just OMG

Khloe McGregor Report

#48

Dog Not Included

Dog Not Included

amperson0322 Report

#49

The Angle

The Angle

Pat Zwahl Report

#50

A Mirror That's Never Shy About Showing Off Your Best Angles

A Mirror That's Never Shy About Showing Off Your Best Angles

Nick McNamara Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

impressed with how the outer mirrors are so aligned!

