50 Times People Tried To Sell A Mirror, But It Was Really The Reflection That Sold It (New Pics)Interview With Expert
Selling an item online that you no longer find a use for might seem like a mundane part of life, but that’s not particularly true when it comes to mirrors. It turns out that taking a picture of a reflective object without capturing a funny reflection is nearly impossible.
As a result, many hilarious pictures of people trying to sell their mirrors keep popping up online. Some have even given up on figuring out how to get out of the way and decided to embrace it, making the process of buying and selling that much more enjoyable for everyone. We’ve collected a list of some of the best (un)intentional accidents, all you have to do to find them is scroll down!
While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with commercial photographer Ken Lamb, who kindly agreed to provide us with some pointers for photographing mirrors or any reflective objects, for that matter.
This post may include affiliate links.
I Was Taking A Picture Of A Mirror To Sell It
I Don’t Need This Mirror Anymore (The Dog Isn't Included)
Found On The "Web"
Photographer Ken Lamb tells Bored Panda that he’s no stranger to using mirrors in his photography. "Typically, I use small-sized cosmetic mirrors or a mirror roughly 6" in diameter where I am not photographing the mirror but rather using it to bounce light into a very specific spot on a product or into a small still-life scene. In this use-case the most challenging part is having a mirror the correct size and concave versus convex to focus light exactly where I want.”
Angry Dog Is Angry At Mirror
This Is Cute
That's One Way To Hide Your Identity
The concave mentioned by Lamb is a surface that is curved inward like a bowl, while the convex is curved outward like a sphere, so it's thicker in the middle and thinner at its edges. The concave diffuses the light and allows for a broader field of view, while the convex focuses light at one focal point and can bring faraway objects into focus, which results in magnified and clearer images.
That’s Creative
Found On Facebook Marketplace
This Is The Way To Sell A Mirror
It seems that not only online mirror sellers are struggling to avoid unwanted reflections, but so are professional photographers. Lamb explains that it’s just the basic laws of light and reflection. To explain this better, he kindly shared with us his recent observation of a known brand. “I recently saw a photograph by a large-name brand for some chrome-plated stainless steel cookware, and we could see in the reflection not only the camera and various things in the studio but also the assistant wearing a red shirt holding a piece of whiteboard for fill light. This is a completely amateur mistake.”
I'm Relieved That The Masked Guy Is Not Included
Facebook Marketplace Never Ceases To Impress Me
Okay Jr., I need you to hold the sign, but I don't want you in the picture.
When You Need To Use The Restroom But This Mirror Won't Sell Itself
He further explains how to avoid it, “The key to photographing reflective objects is to remember the basic Angle of Incidence = Angle of Reflection rule. Think of the point of view of the subject, what does IT see?
In the example of a chrome kettle, it will see almost everything in the studio because it is most likely round in shape. An example of a knife blade is easier because it only sees one plane of reflection. The angle of the reflective surface to the camera is the same angle where you need to place a piece of white card—this is what is seen from the object’s perspective relative to the camera."
Flying Lady
What A Great Demonstration
Don't want to buy the mirror but can I buy the hoodie?
Good Boy Helps Sell Mirror
He also encourages anyone who photographs to think about lighting, what they wear, and how they position themselves. “Then, as far as lighting goes, we light the white card, not the object. This will provide a nice soft gradient as it is reflected by the camera.
Another tip is to only wear black clothing when photographing reflective objects, or any studio work for that matter. Last, pay attention and do the work in Post. If you can position the camera and reflection of yourself in the black or darkest area of reflection, you can simply paint out the details of that reflection in Photoshop.”
When I First Saw This, I Thought It Was An Artist Doing An Edgy Self Portrait
Dogs For Scale
Something From My Area
When photographing a mirror, Lamb believes its reflection can be used as an advantage. “Let’s say a person is shooting a large wall-sized mirror to be used as home decor, say in a living room. The mirror itself is not that interesting, but what it reflects can be interesting. Use this to an emotional advantage.”
People Selling Mirrors Are The Best
Done The Right Way
Psst Behind You
For more professionally creative photography, he suggests, “Perhaps in the reflection of the mirror we see a couple nearly off camera right who is dancing or a family celebrating a birthday or zoom in close and is a person dressed up before attending a luxury event. Or perhaps in a dressing mirror placed in a bedroom.
The scene of the bedroom and where the mirror is placed stay constant; then, photograph the different scenes it is reflecting to show the persistence of time because a mirror this size is generally only bought once in a lifetime. A simple mirror could tell an amazing story, should you allow it to do so.”
That's A Nice Outfit
I Just Came Across This On My Facebook Marketplace
If I Can’t See You, You Can’t See Me
Thanks to photographer Lamb, we are now truly equipped to photograph mirrors and all sorts of reflecting surfaces. All it takes is a couple of basic rules, a light, and a finessed angle.
And if the brilliant photography on this list leaves you wanting more, you can head on over and check out nature captured in mirror reflections or mirrors being transformed into unique works of art.
But How Did The Ghost Take The Picture Though?
Smile
Mirror For Sale. But Does It Come With The Giant Foot Boots?
Those are their actual feet. The mirror slants around the edge, making it look like that (I think)
Marketplace Mirror For Sale
freaky how each mirror has a different reflection. I would have thought you would have one but broken up..
Found In The Wild
Spotted On eBay
Even Ghosts Are Selling Their Stuff Nowadays
Feline Photographer
I Would Picture That Face Every Time I Looked In The Mirror
It’s A Two-Person Job
One to hold the phone, one to push the shutter, both faces out of picture. I wonder how long it took to achieve perfect alignment!
Poor Kermit
This Is Art
Michael Is Selling Mirrors Now
She Definitely Thought She Was Safe
I Can’t Wait 30 Seconds For The Naked Person To Get Out Of The Reflection, I Need To Get This Mirror Sold
What An Interesting Collection
not sure for the mirror but i would definitely not sleep in this room
Creative
Majestic
Looks Evil
Assuming Cat Is Not Included
I'll Be Your Mirror
Big Brain Marketing
Well, at least they're optimistic about their inevitable bad luck
The Caption. The Flexing. Just OMG
Dog Not Included
The Angle
A Mirror That's Never Shy About Showing Off Your Best Angles
Note: this post originally had 102 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
You May Also Like
Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk
Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?
“They Saw The Blood Leave My Body”: Woman Refuses To Tip 10% At Bridal Store
How do you feel about the practice of tipping at a bridal store?
17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It
Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?
Doesn’t anyone know how to crop a photo? Or maybe not face the mirror towards a heap of c**p? 😂😂
And do they even look at their pic before they post it??Load More Replies...
Doesn’t anyone know how to crop a photo? Or maybe not face the mirror towards a heap of c**p? 😂😂
And do they even look at their pic before they post it??Load More Replies...