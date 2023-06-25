It is believed that cognitive abilities are the thing that distinguishes a human being from an animal. That seems to make sense, considering there are definitely animal species with way better physical abilities, including those faster, stronger, or with way more heightened senses.

This universal theory aside, the descriptions of what makes us human would likely differ from person to person. And if I was to come up with one based on the pictures on the list, it would likely be something along the lines of “doing one’s best, often encountering something unexpected”.

Some of the situations in these pictures are indeed quite perplexing, but that might also be due to lack of context and the factor of surprise. For instance, a group of Ronald McDonalds in a parking lot might make more sense when you know that they’re shooting an ad in the area; however, without any context, it simply looks like a very confusing dream.