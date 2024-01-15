ADVERTISEMENT

Ali Solomon, a Queens, NY-based cartoonist and writer, resides with her husband, two daughters, and an extensive collection of comic books.

Solomon began her artistic journey creating a daily comic strip for The Cornell Daily Sun during her undergraduate years. Since 2018, she has been a regular contributor to the New Yorker, with her work also featured in publications like McSweeney's Internet Tendency, the Washington Post, The Believer, and WIRED. Apart from her cartooning career, Ali also dedicates her time to teaching art at a middle school in New York City.

#1

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#2

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#3

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#4

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#5

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

mphalter avatar
Sans Serif
Sans Serif
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“You know how to whistle don’t ya, Steve? Just put your lips together and blow.”

#6

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#7

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#8

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#9

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#10

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#11

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#12

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#13

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#14

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#15

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

destinys1stmate avatar
Frank Russell
Frank Russell
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Adjusted for inflation, gas prices today are lower than they've ever been since 1978. You could look it up. https://www.usinflationcalculator.com/gasoline-prices-adjusted-for-inflation/

#16

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#17

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#18

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#19

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#20

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#21

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#22

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

mphalter avatar
Sans Serif
Sans Serif
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"... it doesn't take much to see that the problems of three little people don't amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world'

#23

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#24

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#25

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#26

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#27

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#28

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#29

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#30

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#31

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#32

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#33

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#34

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#35

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#36

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#37

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#38

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#39

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#40

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#41

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#42

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#43

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#44

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#45

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#46

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#47

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#48

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#49

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#50

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#51

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#52

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#53

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#54

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#55

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#56

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#57

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#58

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#59

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#60

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#61

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#62

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#63

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#64

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

#65

Ali Solomon Comics

alisolomain Report

