You don’t need to be best friends with your neighbor. In fact, you don’t need to be friends at all. But nevertheless, while living in a community with others, we still have to get along on preferably as good terms as possible, because it’s easier and makes us all many times happier.

The truth is, this is not exactly what happens all the time. We often hear stories about neighbors that range from slightly weird, fun, quirky to notoriously difficult.

This parody Twitter account “Messed Up Nextdoor” is dedicated to sharing precisely such cases, when people who live right next to us never cease to surprise us.

#1

Flattered

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
7 hours ago

In the Karen’s defense, who’s first thought would be, ‘Well look at that! A chicken must be on the loose and that person must be luring them with Kale!’ No, I’d be like who is on my property? Although I am glad to hear Zelda is safe.

#2

Expert

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
8 hours ago

I want this person to break any upcoming bad news to me.

#3

Why Do Cats Hate Me?

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Minath
Minath
Community Member
6 hours ago

You have to completely ignore them and possibly even swear at them.

While you don’t need to be BFFs with your neighbor, it doesn’t mean you should be enemies. Quite on the contrary, being on good and friendly terms with the people next door is something we should all take care of, no matter how sometimes challenging it may be.

At the same time, it often happens that we live right next to someone we’d much rather not. And if you have ever been in that situation, you know how nerve-wracking it can be. Whether it’s the loud neighbor with screaming moms, fighting spouses, horn honkers and tire-squealing drivers, loud music fanatics and late-night partiers, or property fanatics with neighbors trimming boundary trees and sending you the bill, the challenge is the same. How do you handle those lunatics?
#4

Oceans 1

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Dani Pret
Dani Pret
Community Member
8 hours ago

I understand this annoyance. People steal and then sell

#5

Farting In My Mailbox

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
8 hours ago

The brown eye sees all! None shall escape the wrath of the Flatulent Phantom!

#6

1000% Written By A Coyote

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Miocha
Miocha
Community Member
8 hours ago

At this point I feel some empathy toward coyotes

If you’re already in a situation where avoiding living next to a nasty neighbor is too late, there are a few strategies to think of. First, you may want to call ahead and pick a time to talk with them. Meeting on the sidewalk or on the property line is the safest place. Second, try not be too accusing, instead let them know how much the problem bothers you and try to find a solution that would work for both of you.
#7

Squirrels Begging For Money

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
8 hours ago

How do you know it specifically wants $5? Surely a burrito would settle the matter

#8

Is It A Lawn Chair?

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
8 hours ago

valid question. I'm typing this message on my lawn chair right now

#9

Free Gas?

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

$cagsy
$cagsy
Community Member
8 hours ago

Good job they blanked out those usernames, otherwise Besty Bryans and Kellon Crawford might have had their anonymity compromised. They sure dodged a bullet there.

Also, make sure to do your homework and gather all information about local noise and disturbance ordinances. If you cannot meet the neighbor face to face, another option is writing a personal letter. It’s also smart to talk with other neighbors to see if they have experienced the same nuisance caused by the bad neighbor. If they are unhappy with the situation too, they may be happy to help you in finding a solution.
#10

Ya Hate To See It

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
8 hours ago

Look how close those peacocks are to each other! And they're not even wearing a mask.

#11

All Cops Are Buttholes

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
7 hours ago

They should just change the ‘Are’ to ‘Have’ and it’ll be a learning opportunity

#12

Psa

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Carole
Carole
Community Member
6 hours ago

Ngl John seems like a fun guy!

However, if you are on good terms with your neighbor, there's always a practical element that’s beneficial for both of you. When you’re away on vacation and something happens inside your home, you want your neighbor to be the one person to help out and tell you everything including taking care of the house. If you have pets that are especially important.

Sometimes it’s all about being kind for the sake of being kind, but other times we may genuinely develop a friendship with a person next door. If that happens, life just brought a friend living right next to you. And could you ask for more?
#13

Taken 4

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Sharkbait1313
Sharkbait1313
Community Member
8 hours ago (edited)

If you are looking for ransom I can tell you I don't have money, but what I do have are a very particular set of skills. Skills I have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you....

#14

Girl, Why Are You Apologizing For A Frog. Let’s Stop Apologizing For Things!

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
8 hours ago

This person is apologizing to their neighbor about frogs in the world, meanwhile mine is blasting techno at 1 am.

#15

Help!

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

But Nobody Came.
But Nobody Came.
Community Member
8 hours ago

how to get an eye infection:

#16

Nextdoor Right Back To Nextdooring

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

cwa92464
cwa92464
Community Member
4 hours ago

We both know I'm not coming back

#17

Arrest This Person

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

But Nobody Came.
But Nobody Came.
Community Member
8 hours ago

to be honest, it's kinda justified if the dog was barking nonstop at three a.m., otherwise yes nobody curses at the dogs

#18

Perfect Except For Pee

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
8 hours ago

Take my money

#19

Stay Out!

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Stacey Rae
Stacey Rae
Community Member
8 hours ago

Ew

#20

We Will Not Sleep Until She’s Home Safe

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
8 hours ago

Lettuce pray

#21

Ok

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

But Nobody Came.
But Nobody Came.
Community Member
8 hours ago

time to run far, far away, kids

#22

Space Laser Parts

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
8 hours ago

Yes! I want a space laser. Soon the world will be mine to control! 😈

#23

Oh It’s Just My Son Who Doesn’t Speak To Me Anymore

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
8 hours ago

Just turn off the internet. Should clear it out

#24

Nature vs. Nurture

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
8 hours ago

Trigger warning a little bit late there

#25

Weird Squirrel Activity!

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
7 hours ago

Is it because the squirrel wants five dollar?

#26

Chicken Bears?!

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
7 hours ago

What did I just read? Let’s get the fam together to dress up a dead bird carcasses…

#27

Thanksgiving

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

But Nobody Came.
But Nobody Came.
Community Member
8 hours ago

.thanks i guess

#28

Bat Lips

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

MacFrog
MacFrog
Community Member
5 hours ago (edited)

Larks' tongues! Wrens' livers! Chaffinch brains! Jaguars' earlobes! Wolf nipple chips!

#29

Someone Is Pissed At Their Neighbor

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Pieter LeGrande
Pieter LeGrande
Community Member
5 hours ago

Sage advice.

#30

What A Mystery

FkdUpNxtdoor Report

Pieter LeGrande
Pieter LeGrande
Community Member
5 hours ago

Ravens and crows can sound like folks "doing stuff" so yell "shut the f**K up and close yer winder".

