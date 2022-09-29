“You Live Next To Us And We Don’t Like You”: 30 Times People Had Funny, Weird Or Crazy Neighbors
You don’t need to be best friends with your neighbor. In fact, you don’t need to be friends at all. But nevertheless, while living in a community with others, we still have to get along on preferably as good terms as possible, because it’s easier and makes us all many times happier.
The truth is, this is not exactly what happens all the time. We often hear stories about neighbors that range from slightly weird, fun, quirky to notoriously difficult.
This parody Twitter account “Messed Up Nextdoor” is dedicated to sharing precisely such cases, when people who live right next to us never cease to surprise us.
Flattered
Expert
Why Do Cats Hate Me?
While you don’t need to be BFFs with your neighbor, it doesn’t mean you should be enemies. Quite on the contrary, being on good and friendly terms with the people next door is something we should all take care of, no matter how sometimes challenging it may be.
At the same time, it often happens that we live right next to someone we’d much rather not. And if you have ever been in that situation, you know how nerve-wracking it can be. Whether it’s the loud neighbor with screaming moms, fighting spouses, horn honkers and tire-squealing drivers, loud music fanatics and late-night partiers, or property fanatics with neighbors trimming boundary trees and sending you the bill, the challenge is the same. How do you handle those lunatics?
Oceans 1
Farting In My Mailbox
1000% Written By A Coyote
If you’re already in a situation where avoiding living next to a nasty neighbor is too late, there are a few strategies to think of. First, you may want to call ahead and pick a time to talk with them. Meeting on the sidewalk or on the property line is the safest place. Second, try not be too accusing, instead let them know how much the problem bothers you and try to find a solution that would work for both of you.
Squirrels Begging For Money
How do you know it specifically wants $5? Surely a burrito would settle the matter
Is It A Lawn Chair?
valid question. I'm typing this message on my lawn chair right now
Free Gas?
Also, make sure to do your homework and gather all information about local noise and disturbance ordinances. If you cannot meet the neighbor face to face, another option is writing a personal letter. It’s also smart to talk with other neighbors to see if they have experienced the same nuisance caused by the bad neighbor. If they are unhappy with the situation too, they may be happy to help you in finding a solution.
Ya Hate To See It
All Cops Are Buttholes
Psa
However, if you are on good terms with your neighbor, there's always a practical element that’s beneficial for both of you. When you’re away on vacation and something happens inside your home, you want your neighbor to be the one person to help out and tell you everything including taking care of the house. If you have pets that are especially important.
Sometimes it’s all about being kind for the sake of being kind, but other times we may genuinely develop a friendship with a person next door. If that happens, life just brought a friend living right next to you. And could you ask for more?
Taken 4
If you are looking for ransom I can tell you I don't have money, but what I do have are a very particular set of skills. Skills I have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you....
Girl, Why Are You Apologizing For A Frog. Let’s Stop Apologizing For Things!
Help!
Nextdoor Right Back To Nextdooring
Arrest This Person
to be honest, it's kinda justified if the dog was barking nonstop at three a.m., otherwise yes nobody curses at the dogs
Perfect Except For Pee
Stay Out!
We Will Not Sleep Until She’s Home Safe
Ok
Space Laser Parts
Oh It’s Just My Son Who Doesn’t Speak To Me Anymore
Nature vs. Nurture
Weird Squirrel Activity!
Chicken Bears?!
Thanksgiving
Bat Lips
Someone Is Pissed At Their Neighbor
What A Mystery
Ravens and crows can sound like folks "doing stuff" so yell "shut the f**K up and close yer winder".
