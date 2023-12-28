94 Of The Funniest Christmas Tweets This Year
Say whatever you will, but if a person can laugh about being in a rough situation, that is a sign of persistence, determination and strong will.
And, so, being a Millennial who can laugh at their current social, cultural, financial, and probably also physical state is good for everyone. To some degree. But let's focus on the positives.
Besides being a time of celebration and cheer, Christmas is also a time when Millennials look back at the year and channel their inner ho-ho-holarious sense of humor in the form of these X posts that are darn right relatable.
This post may include affiliate links.
You know things are sad if you look up Millennial problems online and you are greeted with search results for lists of problems. No, not Wikipedia lists, but top 10 lists of the most common challenges that a generation is facing. Yeah, yeah, I know, it’s how the search algorithm works, supply and demand of media today, bla bla bla. But you see what the brevity of the situation is, right?
Got the cat a Christmas present. He played with the tab on the box for 15 min and hasn’t touched the toys!
That's what we watched Christmas Eve. Tis classic.
It goes without saying that times are tough for Millennials and, really, nobody and nothing is making it any better.
Those who pursued further education at college—over 35%—likely ended up with student debt that weighs on them more than the burden of knowledge. The average student loan for one person is just a couple of hundred dollars shy of $33,000.
Finally I see the alleged cause of my financial downfall! I had expected mashed not sliced.
Or what you should spend! We were there...and a LOT of others.
Well, student loans aren’t all that big of a deal if you have a job, right? Yes. If you have one, that is.
While nobody is safe from being unemployed, the pandemic made sure it is a lot worse, all the while wages in many places linger at a level that hasn’t changed in 14 years now and the job environment is less than desirable in many places.
I’m the eldest daughter. I already helped her raise her kids. She’s gonna have to accept that as a retroactive gift and leave my uterus alone.
Speaking of the former, 63% of Millennials would have a hard time paying $500 in unexpected costs, and that’s even when they would likely be working two jobs.
And, the latter, 1 in 5 Millennials have changed jobs in recent years because they just can’t see themselves there if their career comes to a halt and the boss shows little to no care for them.
Oh, it doesn’t stop there. The housing market, remember? A popular topic these days, but one that can’t be overstated.
Back in 1940, the median home value in the US was nearly $3,000. 40 years later, it was a bit over $47,000 and by 2000, it skyrocketed to nearly $120,000. Adjusted for inflation, the 1940s home was roughly $30,000 compared to the 120K version in 2000. And it kept on growing since then.
My classmates kept singing: last rizzmas i gave you my gyatt for the very next day he got fanum tax.
It doesn’t help that the sociopolitical climate that folks live in these days equates to living in the shadow of a person who not only doesn’t get it, but also seems to refuse to get it. And as much as you try to move out of the cold, cold shade, the shadow just keeps on moving with you, like that incessant cloud from that one Super Mario game. And we can’t seem to find that invincibility star anywhere.
Your parents spent that time teaching their parents bow to use the vcr.
And so it piles up, causing a slew of mental health concerns. So much, in fact, that 20% of Millennials report depression related to their jobs.
However, not all is lost. Millennials have a great sense of humor, as is evident from this listicle, but also because therapy exists. Sure, it costs a bit, but once you figure that stuff out, everything else gets exponentially easier.
It’s all about seeking therapy on time, practicing self-care and building a support network to get you through the darker times.
While easier said than done, self-care is something that can be taken one step at a time and without getting too much in the way of the hustle of life.
Remember, regular exercise (taking that mental walk during lunch), eating healthy (healthier), and making sleep a priority can go a long way.
Once that is out of the way, start prioritizing relaxing activities, set goals, and focus on the positive aspects in life by practicing gratitude, staying connected with folks or maybe playing some Stardew Valley. The game does wonders.
I’m Gen X and wish I could back to the happier times of one minute ago before I knew Justin beiber has an Christmas album
So, Millennial or not, what are your thoughts on any of this? Share your thoughts and commentary in the comment section below!
And if you want more, why not check out another listicle of ours from last year that provides more Millennial Christmas content.
Christmas Vacation. I really dislike a Christmas Story. I'm not a big Will Ferrell fan, so ELF didn't interest me. I will admit that Zoey sang well in ELF.
As long as he gets out of the house before he starts farting, idc
“That was so cool of you to remember it! Next time I’m going to try [drink I was planning on getting].” Obvious disclaimer that I lean toward “it’s the thought that counts” on things like this.
Tell him sure -- he's welcome to bring it! (Otherwise... naaah.)
Just as long as you leave him one regular option, like on Air New Zealand
I've totally lost track of all the things people can be offended by. And this millenial/boomer-battle is really getting old.
As someone whose clients wanted all their end of year stuff by the 26th, this millennial did lie in until then.
POV: am from a part of the world where “upperclass” means “wealthy” and took a moment to understand what this person meant
My parents’ kitten made up for your share by destroying this year’s Christmas decor
*laughs in person with almost entirely right wing family, including people who are younger than me*
In my country we’re supposed to put the sunscreen on all of our bare skin because we have extra cancer here.
Do what you like. Even though I prefer more colors, yours looks good too.