Say whatever you will, but if a person can laugh about being in a rough situation, that is a sign of persistence, determination and strong will.

And, so, being a Millennial who can laugh at their current social, cultural, financial, and probably also physical state is good for everyone. To some degree. But let's focus on the positives.

Besides being a time of celebration and cheer, Christmas is also a time when Millennials look back at the year and channel their inner ho-ho-holarious sense of humor in the form of these X posts that are darn right relatable.

#1

christinajhuynh Report

#2

millindebt Report

#3

ByYourLogic Report

david2074
David
David
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Googled because I wanted the ERB to be real. Disappointed but I did find Violent Night which I have not seen.

You know things are sad if you look up Millennial problems online and you are greeted with search results for lists of problems. No, not Wikipedia lists, but top 10 lists of the most common challenges that a generation is facing. Yeah, yeah, I know, it’s how the search algorithm works, supply and demand of media today, bla bla bla. But you see what the brevity of the situation is, right?
#4

JeffBallingall Report

#5

The__RedDot Report

leighannebrown-pedersen
LeighAnne Brown-Pedersen
LeighAnne Brown-Pedersen
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Got the cat a Christmas present. He played with the tab on the box for 15 min and hasn’t touched the toys!

#6

Northernlion Report

It goes without saying that times are tough for Millennials and, really, nobody and nothing is making it any better.

Those who pursued further education at college—over 35%—likely ended up with student debt that weighs on them more than the burden of knowledge. The average student loan for one person is just a couple of hundred dollars shy of $33,000.

#7

lkherman Report

micheldurinx
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finally I see the alleged cause of my financial downfall! I had expected mashed not sliced.

#8

CARM1Monoxide Report

#9

jessiejess1228 Report

cindyjbrick
Cindy Brick
Cindy Brick
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or what you should spend! We were there...and a LOT of others.

Well, student loans aren’t all that big of a deal if you have a job, right? Yes. If you have one, that is.

While nobody is safe from being unemployed, the pandemic made sure it is a lot worse, all the while wages in many places linger at a level that hasn’t changed in 14 years now and the job environment is less than desirable in many places.
#10

Mizzimie Report

#11

ComfortablySmug Report

talialeacock
WordNerdTali
WordNerdTali
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m the eldest daughter. I already helped her raise her kids. She’s gonna have to accept that as a retroactive gift and leave my uterus alone.

#12

a_benjamin Report

Speaking of the former, 63% of Millennials would have a hard time paying $500 in unexpected costs, and that’s even when they would likely be working two jobs.

And, the latter, 1 in 5 Millennials have changed jobs in recent years because they just can’t see themselves there if their career comes to a halt and the boss shows little to no care for them.
#13

orionsfannypack Report

#14

EwdatsGROSS Report

#15

_lizharvey Report

david2074
David
David
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is amusing that Liz thinks all the stores were magically closed when boomers were younger.

Oh, it doesn’t stop there. The housing market, remember? A popular topic these days, but one that can’t be overstated.

Back in 1940, the median home value in the US was nearly $3,000. 40 years later, it was a bit over $47,000 and by 2000, it skyrocketed to nearly $120,000. Adjusted for inflation, the 1940s home was roughly $30,000 compared to the 120K version in 2000. And it kept on growing since then.
#16

Buffalojilll Report

olivianixiekwek
Your Local Weeb
Your Local Weeb
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My classmates kept singing: last rizzmas i gave you my gyatt for the very next day he got fanum tax.

#17

alicegoldfuss Report

#18

Mz__Breeze Report

rodger-coghlan
Zaach
Zaach
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How to make the world's deadliest killer huggable

It doesn’t help that the sociopolitical climate that folks live in these days equates to living in the shadow of a person who not only doesn’t get it, but also seems to refuse to get it. And as much as you try to move out of the cold, cold shade, the shadow just keeps on moving with you, like that incessant cloud from that one Super Mario game. And we can’t seem to find that invincibility star anywhere.
#19

NotRollergirl Report

#20

ElineMuijres Report

lawrenceandrew
lawrence Andrew
lawrence Andrew
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your parents spent that time teaching their parents bow to use the vcr.

#21

docjamesw Report

And so it piles up, causing a slew of mental health concerns. So much, in fact, that 20% of Millennials report depression related to their jobs.

However, not all is lost. Millennials have a great sense of humor, as is evident from this listicle, but also because therapy exists. Sure, it costs a bit, but once you figure that stuff out, everything else gets exponentially easier.
#22

youngvulgarian Report

#23

_Myrarose_ Report

#24

DaSkrambledEgg Report

It’s all about seeking therapy on time, practicing self-care and building a support network to get you through the darker times.

While easier said than done, self-care is something that can be taken one step at a time and without getting too much in the way of the hustle of life.
#25

emehlee Report

#26

michaelmiraflor Report

#27

mikesweeney Report

Remember, regular exercise (taking that mental walk during lunch), eating healthy (healthier), and making sleep a priority can go a long way.

Once that is out of the way, start prioritizing relaxing activities, set goals, and focus on the positive aspects in life by practicing gratitude, staying connected with folks or maybe playing some Stardew Valley. The game does wonders.
#28

melgirm Report

melaniediane
CanadianDimes
CanadianDimes
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m Gen X and wish I could back to the happier times of one minute ago before I knew Justin beiber has an Christmas album

#29

flamingtortugas Report

#30

hortichris Report

So, Millennial or not, what are your thoughts on any of this? Share your thoughts and commentary in the comment section below!

And if you want more, why not check out another listicle of ours from last year that provides more Millennial Christmas content.
#31

kaludiasays Report

#32

mytalk1071 Report

#33

dddrop_the_lace Report

#34

MichaelStahlke Report

ashfiend19
Ashley Conover
Ashley Conover
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Christmas Vacation. I really dislike a Christmas Story. I'm not a big Will Ferrell fan, so ELF didn't interest me. I will admit that Zoey sang well in ELF.

#35

rat_liker Report

#36

raanapbot Report

#37

ludludlud Report

#38

dilemmalord Report

#39

yellerzz Report

#40

envydatropic Report

eggsplosion420
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As long as he gets out of the house before he starts farting, idc

#41

goddammitsarah Report

eggsplosion420
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“That was so cool of you to remember it! Next time I’m going to try [drink I was planning on getting].” Obvious disclaimer that I lean toward “it’s the thought that counts” on things like this.

#42

SmittyBarstool Report

cindyjbrick
Cindy Brick
Cindy Brick
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tell him sure -- he's welcome to bring it! (Otherwise... naaah.)

#43

MelissaJPeltier Report

#44

ett87 Report

eggsplosion420
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just as long as you leave him one regular option, like on Air New Zealand

#45

capicornhope Report

#46

jessiejess1228 Report

#47

HeisenbergLab Report

#48

smokeismedicine Report

nickrinnert
From beyond the Banana Bread
From beyond the Banana Bread
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've totally lost track of all the things people can be offended by. And this millenial/boomer-battle is really getting old.

#49

SamspaJammers Report

#50

nolanisk Report

eggsplosion420
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As someone whose clients wanted all their end of year stuff by the 26th, this millennial did lie in until then.

#51

El_Kungzie Report

#52

Hen_rencubcoon Report

#53

Kyla_Lacey Report

eggsplosion420
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

POV: am from a part of the world where “upperclass” means “wealthy” and took a moment to understand what this person meant

#54

AstroHana0325 Report

#55

tentwentysixpm Report

#56

robcham Report

eggsplosion420
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My parents’ kitten made up for your share by destroying this year’s Christmas decor

#57

mister_blank Report

#58

DrKittyGirl Report

#59

rhinosoros Report

eggsplosion420
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*laughs in person with almost entirely right wing family, including people who are younger than me*

#60

_lola_bee Report

#61

AlaskanKate Report

#62

priyapappu Report

eggsplosion420
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my country we’re supposed to put the sunscreen on all of our bare skin because we have extra cancer here.

#63

MNaumu Report

#64

LuxAlptraum Report

#65

adamj_griff Report

ashfiend19
Ashley Conover
Ashley Conover
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do what you like. Even though I prefer more colors, yours looks good too.

#66