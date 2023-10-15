ADVERTISEMENT

Boss fights have long been one of the main features of video games from a multitude of genres. Some series, like Dark Souls or Monster Hunter, are known for their focus on making them particularly challenging and rewarding. But you don't need a computer to get into epic encounters.

There's a subreddit where users share images of things and beings they run into that, when taken out of context, look as menacing as a villain of a triple-A first-person shooter or RPG. Fittingly titled 'Boss Fight,' it also invites members to add creative and humorous titles to their posts.

So, we decided to collect the most popular ones and remind you that real life can be as exciting as a carefully crafted virtual world.

#1

Gertrude The Petty, Last Of Her Kind

big_papa_geek Report

#2

Fishatos, The Ghost Of The Ocean

tomassperanza Report

#3

Rocky, The Colossal

shat_0 Report

#4

The Birds Of War, Eternal Rivals

Matatat123 Report

#5

Reaper1868, Defender Of Cats, Can Finish You In 30 Minutes

scarecrow9281 Report

#6

The Mad Hatter, Serial Hat Thief

Retro_Gamez Report

#7

Twin Guardians Of The Dark Gate

[deleted] Report

#8

Dugstruction, Moles Of Destruction

Game_Boy07 Report

#9

Stealth Dog, Infiltrator Of Military Food Boxes

Kat_K7 Report

#10

Queen Jones, The Chosen One

GeneralGigan817 Report

#11

Mecharambe, The Legend Reborn

TheGraveKnight Report

#12

Artie And Punk, Twin Merchant Extraordinaires

FLwaterboy Report

#13

Infirmi: The One Forsaken By God

THatone_kid____ Report

glowworm2 avatar
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This kitty’s name was Jasper. His eyes had to be removed because of corneal ulcers due to FHV. Sadly, he passed away a while back.

#14

Lord Climatese The Brave, Slayer Of Finnish Natural Disasters

Xcmaster2 Report

#15

Kit'chen Krüe, Lords Of Fate

megalow_maniac Report

#16

The Mud Wizard

ForeskinStealer69 Report

#17

Joe, The People Follower

garmaxic Report

#18

Gamer Jesus The True Cheat Code

Yanastases Report

#19

Excaligator! Crowner Of Florida Men

touche1231231231 Report

#20

Joseph: The Native Madlad

just-jotaro Report

#21

The 500 Pound Spider, Currently Not Encountered By Any Users

goodmobileyes Report

#22

You Must Try And Smoke The Walking Flower To Win

miggy420 Report

#23

Jeff, The Origin

Awnedmadder13 Report

#24

Armoured Cat, Can Be Encountered At Party Events, Devourer Of Armadillos

hermetic_due Report

#25

Kin, Traveling Merchant

Nowisetunnel66 Report

#26

The Soiling Sisters

TheBigMacGaul Report

#27

Knickers, The Unkillable

ProPotato2003 Report

#28

Plant The Machete

No-Known-Alias Report

#29

Cameron, The Widemouth

j17f4v3msf Report

#30

Flight 777, Mechanical God Of The Storm

ContributionOk4879 Report

#31

Eugeny Grandson Of The God Of Sweaters

fadearmy4991 Report

#32

Eric "Bigfoot" Kilburn

dustofoblivion123 Report

#33

Johnny Kim, Changer Of Careers And Protege Of Johnny Sins

DarkStryderBC Report

#34

The Ticket Master, You Better Have Your Ticket

ColossalMcDaddy Report

#35

Jöhn, The Faithful And Dedicated

qqq3ww2e1 Report

#36

Fɾσʂƚყ, Bringer Of Hypothermia, Herald Of The Holiday Season

Robloxislander1 Report

#37

Hedgedog, Make Sure To Approach Quietly To Not Startle

Mrboi464 Report

#38

Shark Lava And Boy Girl, The Inverted Heroes

DerMagicSheep Report

#39

Jennifer Harrison, Killer Of Pope

blauerSchlumpf_ Report

ezekielrhymes1 avatar
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This reminds me of the time a carnival troupe played Megalovania for Pope Francis.

#40

The Michelin Man, Defensive Form

fqre Report

#41

Burnt Toast The Slayer Of Gators

average-arsonist Report

hogeterprose avatar
Breadcrumb.
Breadcrumb.
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

F**k your rat problems this kitty doesn't mess around when it comes to doing his due diligence.

#42

The Silent Man: Blocker Of Traffic, Infinite Chaos

Kindle_G Report

#43

Säłmõ, Eater Of Bread, Crasher Of Games

Low_Dream_1481 Report

#44

Cthulemon, When Life Gives You Lemons. Make Sacrifices

touche1231231231 Report

#45

Götz Of The Iron Hand. The Thot Slayer

spicy_d3ku Report

#46

Corey & Craig, The Indomitables

abreastsecrete Report

#47

The Last Of The Eastern Pigeons

edwardwenmouth Report

#48

Arnold, Guardian Of The Front Page

cdefr2003 Report

#49

Joe Biden, The Shrieker

National-Coast-9560 Report

#50

Moom Slayer, Escaper Of Slaughterhouses

Mildlydepressedplant Report

#51

Warrior Of Allah, Maxed Out Strength And Faith

[deleted] Report

#52

Black Angus The Horny

ErrieBRO Report

#53

The Ancient Evils

bts_is_gay_lmao Report

#54

The Experiment Number 1°

raposadegelo Report

#55

Magnus, The Magnet Seeker

Tentmancer Report

#56

Asudem, Soul Bearing Gorgon

WillNewbie Report

#57

Ai Waifu The Tyrant Of Relationships

supersexystylish69 Report

#58

Chef Rush, Chief Chef Of The White House

Asian_in_the_tree Report

#59

Ducky The Gate Killer There’s No Gate He Can’t Get Through

johnosland Report

#60

Kate, There Can Only Be One

Anangrywookiee Report

#61

The Holy Bomber

Untrulybelly Report

#62

Wendy The Plagued

TheBeanMan612 Report

#63

Titanus Frodra, The Titan Of Steel

Espurrplays Report

#64

Blackops Nun, Faith Defender

worstobscure Report

#65

Goby, Devourer Of Plastics. Normally A Friendly Npc That Disposes Waste, But When Angered Targets And Consumes All Plastic-Based Inventory

goodmobileyes Report

#66

Blu And Redd, Twin Senators Of Time

CBRONoobTraderLolz Report

#67

Sgt. Vickers, Bearer Of The Kinghammer

-FluffyUnicorn Report

#68

Tim Misny, The Ball Licker Of Ohio

Other_Combination136 Report

#69

Dot To Dot Man, Bringer Of Skinwalker

Affectionate_Ad3131 Report

#70

Pestilence, The Seductive

jacknet123 Report

#71

The Mime Offensive, The Enraged Street Performers

Nacreousration Report

#72

Everyone You Have Killed: Revengeance

ErrieBRO Report

#73

Gran’ma, Lvl 50 Advanced Cyborg

suchDevil50 Report

#74

Wither, Lvl 50

Remezin Report

#75

Isaac, The Technomancer

Ben_Naladan Report

#76

Waldo: The Hunted Becomes The Hunter

