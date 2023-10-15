This Online Group Is Dedicated To Times When Someone Or Something Reached ‘Boss’ Level (80 New Pics)
Boss fights have long been one of the main features of video games from a multitude of genres. Some series, like Dark Souls or Monster Hunter, are known for their focus on making them particularly challenging and rewarding. But you don't need a computer to get into epic encounters.
There's a subreddit where users share images of things and beings they run into that, when taken out of context, look as menacing as a villain of a triple-A first-person shooter or RPG. Fittingly titled 'Boss Fight,' it also invites members to add creative and humorous titles to their posts.
So, we decided to collect the most popular ones and remind you that real life can be as exciting as a carefully crafted virtual world.
This post may include affiliate links.
Gertrude The Petty, Last Of Her Kind
Rocky, The Colossal
The Birds Of War, Eternal Rivals
Reaper1868, Defender Of Cats, Can Finish You In 30 Minutes
The Mad Hatter, Serial Hat Thief
Twin Guardians Of The Dark Gate
Dugstruction, Moles Of Destruction
Stealth Dog, Infiltrator Of Military Food Boxes
Queen Jones, The Chosen One
Mecharambe, The Legend Reborn
Artie And Punk, Twin Merchant Extraordinaires
Infirmi: The One Forsaken By God
Lord Climatese The Brave, Slayer Of Finnish Natural Disasters
Kit'chen Krüe, Lords Of Fate
The Mud Wizard
Joe, The People Follower
Gamer Jesus The True Cheat Code
Excaligator! Crowner Of Florida Men
Joseph: The Native Madlad
The 500 Pound Spider, Currently Not Encountered By Any Users
You Must Try And Smoke The Walking Flower To Win
Jeff, The Origin
Armoured Cat, Can Be Encountered At Party Events, Devourer Of Armadillos
Kin, Traveling Merchant
The Soiling Sisters
Knickers, The Unkillable
Plant The Machete
Cameron, The Widemouth
Flight 777, Mechanical God Of The Storm
Eugeny Grandson Of The God Of Sweaters
Eric "Bigfoot" Kilburn
Johnny Kim, Changer Of Careers And Protege Of Johnny Sins
The Ticket Master, You Better Have Your Ticket
Jöhn, The Faithful And Dedicated
Fɾσʂƚყ, Bringer Of Hypothermia, Herald Of The Holiday Season
Hedgedog, Make Sure To Approach Quietly To Not Startle
Shark Lava And Boy Girl, The Inverted Heroes
Jennifer Harrison, Killer Of Pope
This reminds me of the time a carnival troupe played Megalovania for Pope Francis.
The Michelin Man, Defensive Form
Burnt Toast The Slayer Of Gators
F**k your rat problems this kitty doesn't mess around when it comes to doing his due diligence.