Boss fights have long been one of the main features of video games from a multitude of genres. Some series, like Dark Souls or Monster Hunter, are known for their focus on making them particularly challenging and rewarding. But you don't need a computer to get into epic encounters.

There's a subreddit where users share images of things and beings they run into that, when taken out of context, look as menacing as a villain of a triple-A first-person shooter or RPG. Fittingly titled 'Boss Fight,' it also invites members to add creative and humorous titles to their posts.

So, we decided to collect the most popular ones and remind you that real life can be as exciting as a carefully crafted virtual world.