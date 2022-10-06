Forgetting things can be annoying. From the little things like heading into a room and suddenly standing there aimlessly to the big ones like noticing how meaningful dates, details, and tasks gradually slip from your memory. We’ve all been there. And we all know that watching your memory go downhill can be concerning, irritating, and downright scary.

But if this makes you feel worried, fear not! The good news is that it's just how our minds work. And apparently, it can lead to some pretty amusing situations, too. Because when our neurons go into brain.exe has stopped working mode, our silly forgetful selves end up in a variety of side-splitting scenarios that make us face reality. And then lead to utter hilarity.

Below, our team at Bored Panda has wrapped up a list of the funniest and most relatable pictures where people face the ridiculous results of their scatterbrained approach. So sit back, buckle up, and get ready to laugh as you scroll through this wild rollercoaster ride. Be sure to upvote your favorite pics, and let us know if you've ever experienced anything similar in the comments!

Psst! More of the same goodness can be found in our previous piece on this feature right here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Forgot To Give Him His "Go" Command For Food. Poor Wee Pudding Sat There For About Ten Minutes And Didn’t Make A Peep

Forgot To Give Him His "Go" Command For Food. Poor Wee Pudding Sat There For About Ten Minutes And Didn’t Make A Peep

Herwiththetwodogs Report

33points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
36 minutes ago

GOOD BOY!

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Forgetting A Special Day

Forgetting A Special Day

jessbowie Report

33points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Hahaha, this made me LOL. The "Indeed" is hilarious.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Forgot I Had A Dentist Appointment And Didn't Have Time To Change. They Think I Am Crazy In The Waiting Room

Forgot I Had A Dentist Appointment And Didn't Have Time To Change. They Think I Am Crazy In The Waiting Room

Possibly_ Report

31points
POST
Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
Community Member
33 minutes ago

If I looked like that, I would dress like that every day. Dude is ripped.

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#4

Their Flight Left 2 Hours Ago

Their Flight Left 2 Hours Ago

czmax Report

29points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Their flight may be gone, but they are not. There has to be a way to turn it in, have their name called or something.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#5

My Mom Swore She Already Made Me A Waffle, But We Couldn’t Find It. So She Made Another One And I Grabbed A Fork

My Mom Swore She Already Made Me A Waffle, But We Couldn’t Find It. So She Made Another One And I Grabbed A Fork

FrustratedLemonPrint Report

28points
POST
Rilmar
Rilmar
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Extra waffle!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#6

Went In Our Supply Closet. Looks Like We Forgot To Give These Out

Went In Our Supply Closet. Looks Like We Forgot To Give These Out

inventorofinternet Report

28points
POST
Lee Macro
Lee Macro
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Oh the irony

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#7

Someone On The Ferry Forgot To Put Handbrake On

Someone On The Ferry Forgot To Put Handbrake On

User348844 Report

28points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
15 minutes ago

....and not any small thing at all on the deck to prevent things from rolling straight off? Bad design as well..

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office

When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office

Kjakan Report

27points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Well, mark it as "Svalbard reply to Ice Hotel Jukkasjärvi" and rent the room for exorbitant prices!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#9

I Picked The Ladder Up Forgetting The Paint Was On Top

I Picked The Ladder Up Forgetting The Paint Was On Top

tiger_qween Report

26points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Glad it wasnt a bucket of paint, that could have really hurt your head!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Drew This For My BF This Morning And Forgot About It. Scared The Poop Out Of Myself

Drew This For My BF This Morning And Forgot About It. Scared The Poop Out Of Myself

EclipseCaste Report

26points
POST
Jono
Jono
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Karma and nasty 🤢😂

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

I Keep Forgetting This Soap Dispenser Is Motion Activated So Every Time I Go And Pick Up Trash, I Risk Getting Soap On My Head. Today Was The Day

I Keep Forgetting This Soap Dispenser Is Motion Activated So Every Time I Go And Pick Up Trash, I Risk Getting Soap On My Head. Today Was The Day

Saladbbar Report

26points
POST
Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Rub it in. Shower done.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

There Were 12 Minutes Left In The Washing Cycle When I Saw This

There Were 12 Minutes Left In The Washing Cycle When I Saw This

No-Self7717 Report

26points
POST
Den Ver
Den Ver
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Throw it in the dryer.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Forgot Spaghetti With Mushrooms In The Microwave For A Week. Now It's A Floofly Ball Of Mold

Forgot Spaghetti With Mushrooms In The Microwave For A Week. Now It's A Floofly Ball Of Mold

yanbochen Report

25points
POST
Den Ver
Den Ver
Community Member
22 minutes ago

How did it taste?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Don’t Forget Your Seatbelt

Don’t Forget Your Seatbelt

reddit.com Report

25points
POST
Hooked
Hooked
Community Member
35 minutes ago

...and wear less make-up !

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#15

“I Think I Left A Window Open Last Night, Not Sure”

“I Think I Left A Window Open Last Night, Not Sure”

ValueMaverick Report

25points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
5 minutes ago

What gave it away?

0
0points
reply
#16

Put Them In The Oven On Purpose To Hide Them From Kids. Forgot About Them

Put Them In The Oven On Purpose To Hide Them From Kids. Forgot About Them

_Dahl_ Report

25points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Well, better then the lady here in Sweden who stored hairspray and such in her oven. It blew out the whole wall and caused structural damage to the whole house, sure the neighbours wasnt happy..

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

Uhh, Excuse Me Officer, But It Looks Like You Forgot Something

Uhh, Excuse Me Officer, But It Looks Like You Forgot Something

QuasarsRcool Report

24points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
18 minutes ago

When you gotta go, you gotta go..

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

Forgot To Tell The Wife I Uncrossed The Plugs. Guess Who Doesn’t Have A Ready Dinner Now

Forgot To Tell The Wife I Uncrossed The Plugs. Guess Who Doesn’t Have A Ready Dinner Now

jabroma Report

24points
POST
Lucas
Lucas
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Quick!! To the microwave!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#19

We Got Our Doors Painted During A Remodel And The Painters Forgot To Put The Plastic Covering On The Ground

We Got Our Doors Painted During A Remodel And The Painters Forgot To Put The Plastic Covering On The Ground

JosephKirwan Report

24points
POST
TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Well at least you get a " new " floor for free....

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

My Wife Forgot To Leave For Me The Car Seat To Take Our Son To The Babysitter's House. This Is The Picture I Sent When She Asked How I Was Going To Get Him There

My Wife Forgot To Leave For Me The Car Seat To Take Our Son To The Babysitter's House. This Is The Picture I Sent When She Asked How I Was Going To Get Him There

I then turned off my phone for the next 4 hours.

Big-D_OdoubleG Report

23points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
20 minutes ago

No. If this is not just trollig it is really cruel. Stupic s**t like this has happened for real, sometimes with fatal results. If your wife knows you meant it as a joke she will not call you, if you really expect her to call it is so mean. Besides the bad prank, she doesnt know if phone is off because you have had a real accident or not. Had my hubby pulled this stunt I would have called the police asking them to check him up. And prob the hospitals as well. At arrival home he would find the divorce papers ready to sign. That lack of respects is a huge red flag. And by posting this others can get the same prank idea.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#21

Forgot My Plastic Spatula In The Oven While Heating Up My Lasagna

Forgot My Plastic Spatula In The Oven While Heating Up My Lasagna

jonek1999 Report

23points
POST
Inigo Montoya
Inigo Montoya
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Been there, done that. Bonus to this is how great your home smells for days after this mistake.

1
1point
reply
#22

Remove Your Ice Tray To Get Unlimited Ice

Remove Your Ice Tray To Get Unlimited Ice

Zombilicious Report

22points
POST
Lee Macro
Lee Macro
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Ice ice baby

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#23

Walked To Work In A Thunderstorm, But My Boss Forgot To Tell Me We All Have Today Off

Walked To Work In A Thunderstorm, But My Boss Forgot To Tell Me We All Have Today Off

Radiskull97 Report

22points
POST
Jono
Jono
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Forgot? Are you sure?

0
0points
reply
#24

NYC Fireworks - Guy Films For 15 Mins But Forgets To Hit "Record"

NYC Fireworks - Guy Films For 15 Mins But Forgets To Hit "Record"

vanderpumptools Report

22points
POST
Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Why bother filming fireworks? They won't turn out as well on your camera; you probably won't watch the video; and (most importantly) you'll miss the live, in-the-moment display.

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

I Got A Panoramic Xray Of My Teeth The Other Day. The Dentist Forgot To Have Me Remove My Glasses

I Got A Panoramic Xray Of My Teeth The Other Day. The Dentist Forgot To Have Me Remove My Glasses

maggiemoocorgipoo Report

22points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
34 minutes ago

What nice teeth you have!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#26

My Step Dad Keeps Forgetting To Take The Boiled Eggs Out Of The Freezer When They’ve Cooled Down

My Step Dad Keeps Forgetting To Take The Boiled Eggs Out Of The Freezer When They’ve Cooled Down

Bitten469 Report

22points
POST
Inigo Montoya
Inigo Montoya
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Pull the ice tray out of the freezer and it'll never happen again.

1
1point
reply
#27

My Brother Tried To Dye His Brand New Nikes In Coffee And Forgot About Them For A Month

My Brother Tried To Dye His Brand New Nikes In Coffee And Forgot About Them For A Month

reddit.com Report

22points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Why would anyone buy expensive shoes and then ruin it this way and forget about it

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#28

The Employer Forgot To Delete The Final Line "If It's Still Too Long Let Me Know"

The Employer Forgot To Delete The Final Line "If It's Still Too Long Let Me Know"

BryanRoberts72 Report

22points
POST
Dill
Dill
Community Member
1 minute ago

It's definitely still too long!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#29

Put Both On This Morning To Get Wife’s Opinion. Forgot To Change Before I Left And Was At Work All Day Like This

Put Both On This Morning To Get Wife’s Opinion. Forgot To Change Before I Left And Was At Work All Day Like This

feltonpbeaver Report

21points
POST
NAVYA PRASAD
NAVYA PRASAD
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Right one

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

I Forgot To Turn The Heating On In The Morning. Came Home To This

I Forgot To Turn The Heating On In The Morning. Came Home To This

Pascirex Report

21points
POST
Quinten_Atwell
Quinten_Atwell
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I sense a murderous intent from this picture...

1
1point
reply
#31

At My Apartments, You Need A Key Fob For Entry. Only Problem Is I Forgot The Key Inside. I Walked Out And Let The Door Shut Behind Me Before Realizing He Wasn’t Outside Yet

At My Apartments, You Need A Key Fob For Entry. Only Problem Is I Forgot The Key Inside. I Walked Out And Let The Door Shut Behind Me Before Realizing He Wasn’t Outside Yet

Now we wait.

AlannaWest Report

20points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Dog in/out first, especially elevators

0
0points
reply
#32

Last Year I Forgot To Get Batteries For My Niece’s Toy So This Year She Got Me This

Last Year I Forgot To Get Batteries For My Niece’s Toy So This Year She Got Me This

panoparker Report

19points
POST
#33

A Family Member Forgot To Turn Off The Sink Light Overnight

A Family Member Forgot To Turn Off The Sink Light Overnight

natkrab Report

19points
POST
Inigo Montoya
Inigo Montoya
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Umm, you have bigger problems than just lights being left on...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#34

Left Beer In A Cooler Outside. Wife Found It

Left Beer In A Cooler Outside. Wife Found It

kd9dux Report

19points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
12 minutes ago

I am sure it is really cold, at least!

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

I Asked My Son What He Wanted From Taco Bell. He Said He Wanted Nothing. Now He's Crying Uncontrollably Because He "Forgot That Taco Bell Has Tacos"

I Asked My Son What He Wanted From Taco Bell. He Said He Wanted Nothing. Now He's Crying Uncontrollably Because He "Forgot That Taco Bell Has Tacos"

NuevoJerz Report

19points
POST
Den Ver
Den Ver
Community Member
14 minutes ago

That girl's expression is going to be a meme some day.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#36

Friend Forgot He Had Bear Mace In His Car After Camping Over The Weekend, And The Hot Sun Turned It Into A Spice Missile

Friend Forgot He Had Bear Mace In His Car After Camping Over The Weekend, And The Hot Sun Turned It Into A Spice Missile

It shattered the windshield and coated the inside in no-no foam.

californiagovernor Report

18points
POST
Inigo Montoya
Inigo Montoya
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Spice missile, I like it.

0
0points
reply
#37

I Forgot To Take The Old Coffee Pod Out Of The Coffee Maker Before Making Cup Noodles

I Forgot To Take The Old Coffee Pod Out Of The Coffee Maker Before Making Cup Noodles

superleo42 Report

18points
POST
Tenacious Squirrel
Tenacious Squirrel
Community Member
31 minutes ago

I was confused as to why on earth someone would choose to use a coffee machine just for hot water for their noodles. Then I realised it must be because they don’t have a kettle.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

My Father Forgot To Tell Me The Renovations Would Be Taking The Stairs Out Today

My Father Forgot To Tell Me The Renovations Would Be Taking The Stairs Out Today

reddit.com Report

18points
POST
Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
Community Member
30 minutes ago

I see no stairs, just two slides.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#39

I Totally Forgot That Having "Now Playing" As A Face On Your Apple Watch Isn’t Just For Music, But Just The Last "Media" You Might Have Watched That Day

I Totally Forgot That Having "Now Playing" As A Face On Your Apple Watch Isn’t Just For Music, But Just The Last "Media" You Might Have Watched That Day

It’s the new watch, too, the one that doesn’t turn off the screen. Cringe for me and the amount of customers who likely saw this today.

BalboBigggins Report

18points
POST
Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Well, f**k o'clock!

0
0points
reply
#40

My Brother Drove His Car Inside The Garage With The Only Garage Door Opener In It, Shut The Door, And Forgot That The Keypad Hadn’t Been Programmed Yet

My Brother Drove His Car Inside The Garage With The Only Garage Door Opener In It, Shut The Door, And Forgot That The Keypad Hadn’t Been Programmed Yet

My brother bought his first house yesterday. We spent over an hour breaking into his own garage.

SUCCsess-story Report

18points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Is there no other entrance to the garage. Mine has a door at the back so I can get in without having to go round to the front of it

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#41

Forgot To Switch Back From His Fake Account After Complimenting Himself

Forgot To Switch Back From His Fake Account After Complimenting Himself

stutteringjohnm , twitter.com Report

18points
POST
Inigo Montoya
Inigo Montoya
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Why do people do this?

0
0points
reply
#42

My Mom Set Her Oven To Self Not Remembering That She Had Silicone Rack Guards In There

My Mom Set Her Oven To Self Not Remembering That She Had Silicone Rack Guards In There

Fun fact - heated high enough silicone vaporizers do this to your oven AND families coming out for Thanksgiving today.

ElvenQueen1 Report

18points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
24 minutes ago

1. I thought silicone should be heat resistant. 2. This looks like my fridge in the eighties

0
0points
reply
#43

Guy’s Neighbors Left Their Car Windows Open Overnight

Guy’s Neighbors Left Their Car Windows Open Overnight

Shouldaville Report

18points
POST
Inigo Montoya
Inigo Montoya
Community Member
14 minutes ago

I'll take this over rain any day. Just hit it with a leaf blower while it's still cold.

0
0points
reply
#44

When You Come Home And Your House Doesn’t Smell Like Pot Roast. Fml

When You Come Home And Your House Doesn’t Smell Like Pot Roast. Fml

HomerTigerBoo Report

18points
POST
#45

Tried To Save Money By Having My Roommate Cut My Hair. She Forgot That She Took The Guard Off

Tried To Save Money By Having My Roommate Cut My Hair. She Forgot That She Took The Guard Off

SirRinjez Report

18points
POST
Inigo Montoya
Inigo Montoya
Community Member
11 minutes ago

And what was the goal here? To set a record for fastest haircut or something? How do you make it all the way up to the top of your head before noticing that?

0
0points
reply
#46

I Left My Snow Broom Leaning On My Car And Forgot About It. When I Drove Away, It Had Frozen To The Ground And Stayed Standing

I Left My Snow Broom Leaning On My Car And Forgot About It. When I Drove Away, It Had Frozen To The Ground And Stayed Standing

Charles_W_Morgan Report

17points
POST
#47

Forgetting About Your Pizza For 8 Hours. Burnt So Bad It Looks Like A Double-Chocolate Brownie

Forgetting About Your Pizza For 8 Hours. Burnt So Bad It Looks Like A Double-Chocolate Brownie

daddysnakeboi Report

17points
POST
#48

Forgetting To Roll Up The Window All The Way

Forgetting To Roll Up The Window All The Way

Palifaith Report

17points
POST
TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Yea.... Some twat did that at a car wash, normaly i wouldn't care, the problem is the dude was washing MY car....

0
0points
reply
#49

My Parents Forgot To Pick Me Up After A Marching Band Competition, Waited Over An Hour And Half No Replies Had To Call A Police To Give Me A Ride Back Home

My Parents Forgot To Pick Me Up After A Marching Band Competition, Waited Over An Hour And Half No Replies Had To Call A Police To Give Me A Ride Back Home

retooq Report

17points
POST
#50

My Friend Forgot To Check His Underwear Before Putting It On

My Friend Forgot To Check His Underwear Before Putting It On

animasci_ Report

17points
POST
Emerald Joanna
Emerald Joanna
Community Member
17 minutes ago

If he forgot to check it, then when was this picture taken? Did he just "wear" the scorpion next to his bollocks all day?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#51

My Mom Checked A Bag She Was Originally Going To Carry On And Forgot What Was In The Outside Pocket

My Mom Checked A Bag She Was Originally Going To Carry On And Forgot What Was In The Outside Pocket

sempiternal24 Report

17points
POST
#52

I Forgot That I Don’t Have An Ounce Of Melanin In My Skin And I Fell Asleep On The Beach For 4 Hours

I Forgot That I Don’t Have An Ounce Of Melanin In My Skin And I Fell Asleep On The Beach For 4 Hours

cosmic-mermaid Report

17points
POST
TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Seen worst lolol, i had a friend that was not just white, She was " northen Irish " level white, só She whent to the beach in " porto santo " ( probably One of the best if not the best beach in Europe, its 9km of white sand beach and cristal clear blue water ), now this girl is preety much milk white goes to a beach like that and instead of protection, She aplies baby oil lol, got massive Burns, had to go to the hospital, and came bact to Madeira Bright pink ( because of the treatment they have her at the hospital for the Burns )

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#53

After Setting Up My PS5, I Forgot I Had Set The PS4 Pro Against The Baseboard Heater And Left It There Overnight

After Setting Up My PS5, I Forgot I Had Set The PS4 Pro Against The Baseboard Heater And Left It There Overnight

DoTheDishesDude Report

17points
POST
Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
18 minutes ago

PS0

1
1point
reply
#54

I Forgot This Pizza In The Oven About A Year Ago

I Forgot This Pizza In The Oven About A Year Ago

MamiPauk Report

17points
POST
Emerald Joanna
Emerald Joanna
Community Member
14 minutes ago

...does that mean the pizza has been sitting in the oven for a year?

0
0points
reply
#55

Someone Stole My Wireless Mouse Today But They Forgot To Take The Receiver

Someone Stole My Wireless Mouse Today But They Forgot To Take The Receiver

Oshwat_02 Report

17points
POST
#56

"Friend" Put Some Beers In My Freezer And Forgot About Them

"Friend" Put Some Beers In My Freezer And Forgot About Them

jorgeuhs Report

17points
POST
#57

My Mom Locked My Inhaler And Some Other Things In This Hotel Safe And Forgot The Code

My Mom Locked My Inhaler And Some Other Things In This Hotel Safe And Forgot The Code

Jack-Burke Report

17points
POST
TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Why in all the f***s would you lock a frikking astma inhaler in a f*****g safe???? As some One that hás astma this is One of the dumbest things i ever heard.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#58

Dear Person That Drove Off With The Air Pump Still Attached To Your Wheel, You Forgot Your Teeth

Dear Person That Drove Off With The Air Pump Still Attached To Your Wheel, You Forgot Your Teeth

jseabrooke Report

17points
POST
#59

Sliced Homemade Sourdough Bread Topped With Creamy Light Brie Cheese. Preheat The Oven To 350 And Bake For 11 Hours. Enjoy

Sliced Homemade Sourdough Bread Topped With Creamy Light Brie Cheese. Preheat The Oven To 350 And Bake For 11 Hours. Enjoy

nick122221 Report

17points
POST
Inigo Montoya
Inigo Montoya
Community Member
1 minute ago

Looks delicious.

0
0points
reply
#60

Left A Sparkling Water In The Car During Winter In Minneapolis

Left A Sparkling Water In The Car During Winter In Minneapolis

ghrarhg Report

17points
POST
Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Serves you right for buying sparkling water!

0
0points
reply
#61

Forgot My Water Bottle In The Car

Forgot My Water Bottle In The Car

ms-e-mo Report

17points
POST
#62

Fixing A Toilet Leak. Installed The Toilet And Forgot About The Door. I'm An Idiot

Fixing A Toilet Leak. Installed The Toilet And Forgot About The Door. I'm An Idiot

Dreyyy Report

17points
POST
Šimon Špaček
Šimon Špaček
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Just pretend that you "needed to keep the door on that side to make room", bring your crowbar and move the door.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#63

Throwback To When My Mom Forgot To Submit My Senior Baby Ad For The Yearbook And Asked My Dad To Do It

Throwback To When My Mom Forgot To Submit My Senior Baby Ad For The Yearbook And Asked My Dad To Do It

JestarAuthor Report

16points
POST
#64

When You Hide The Chocolate Bunnies On Top Of A Cabinet, But Forget The Radiator Heats Up That Corner Of The Room At Night

When You Hide The Chocolate Bunnies On Top Of A Cabinet, But Forget The Radiator Heats Up That Corner Of The Room At Night

Threewisemonkey Report

16points
POST
#65

Someone Forgot Their Car/House Keys

Someone Forgot Their Car/House Keys

mavelol123 Report

16points
POST
#66

It Was 60 And Sunny Yesterday. Forgot To Put The Top Down

It Was 60 And Sunny Yesterday. Forgot To Put The Top Down

JollyFaithlessness3 Report

16points
POST
TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Lol, still not as funny as seeing a man in a 205 CTI ( its a convertíble ) getting out of the car with the Windows rolled down, the roof down, carrying 5 or 6 folders in his arms, and preety much do a contortion act to lock the car lol ( yea the 205 CTI does not have remote )

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#67

Somebody Forgot To Close The Door Of Their Truck Last Night

Somebody Forgot To Close The Door Of Their Truck Last Night

Jimmyboon Report

16points
POST
#68

I Was Boilling The Egg But I Forgot To Turn Off The Stove

I Was Boilling The Egg But I Forgot To Turn Off The Stove

Intelligent_Ad7273 Report

16points
POST
Jono
Jono
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Is it an alien egg? 😲

0
0points
reply
#69

Forgot My Wallet And Really Needed Gas. I Had To Be That Guy, $11 In Quarters

Forgot My Wallet And Really Needed Gas. I Had To Be That Guy, $11 In Quarters