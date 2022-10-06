Psst! More of the same goodness can be found in our previous piece on this feature right here .

Below, our team at Bored Panda has wrapped up a list of the funniest and most relatable pictures where people face the ridiculous results of their scatterbrained approach. So sit back, buckle up, and get ready to laugh as you scroll through this wild rollercoaster ride. Be sure to upvote your favorite pics, and let us know if you've ever experienced anything similar in the comments!

But if this makes you feel worried, fear not! The good news is that it's just how our minds work. And apparently, it can lead to some pretty amusing situations, too. Because when our neurons go into brain.exe has stopped working mode, our silly forgetful selves end up in a variety of side-splitting scenarios that make us face reality. And then lead to utter hilarity.

Forgetting things can be annoying. From the little things like heading into a room and suddenly standing there aimlessly to the big ones like noticing how meaningful dates, details, and tasks gradually slip from your memory. We’ve all been there. And we all know that watching your memory go downhill can be concerning, irritating, and downright scary.

#1 Forgot To Give Him His "Go" Command For Food. Poor Wee Pudding Sat There For About Ten Minutes And Didn’t Make A Peep

#2 Forgetting A Special Day

#3 Forgot I Had A Dentist Appointment And Didn't Have Time To Change. They Think I Am Crazy In The Waiting Room

#4 Their Flight Left 2 Hours Ago

#5 My Mom Swore She Already Made Me A Waffle, But We Couldn’t Find It. So She Made Another One And I Grabbed A Fork

#6 Went In Our Supply Closet. Looks Like We Forgot To Give These Out

#7 Someone On The Ferry Forgot To Put Handbrake On

#8 When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office

#9 I Picked The Ladder Up Forgetting The Paint Was On Top

#10 Drew This For My BF This Morning And Forgot About It. Scared The Poop Out Of Myself

#11 I Keep Forgetting This Soap Dispenser Is Motion Activated So Every Time I Go And Pick Up Trash, I Risk Getting Soap On My Head. Today Was The Day

#12 There Were 12 Minutes Left In The Washing Cycle When I Saw This

#13 Forgot Spaghetti With Mushrooms In The Microwave For A Week. Now It's A Floofly Ball Of Mold

#14 Don’t Forget Your Seatbelt

#15 “I Think I Left A Window Open Last Night, Not Sure”

#16 Put Them In The Oven On Purpose To Hide Them From Kids. Forgot About Them

#17 Uhh, Excuse Me Officer, But It Looks Like You Forgot Something

#18 Forgot To Tell The Wife I Uncrossed The Plugs. Guess Who Doesn’t Have A Ready Dinner Now

#19 We Got Our Doors Painted During A Remodel And The Painters Forgot To Put The Plastic Covering On The Ground

#20 My Wife Forgot To Leave For Me The Car Seat To Take Our Son To The Babysitter's House. This Is The Picture I Sent When She Asked How I Was Going To Get Him There I then turned off my phone for the next 4 hours.



#21 Forgot My Plastic Spatula In The Oven While Heating Up My Lasagna

#22 Remove Your Ice Tray To Get Unlimited Ice

#23 Walked To Work In A Thunderstorm, But My Boss Forgot To Tell Me We All Have Today Off

#24 NYC Fireworks - Guy Films For 15 Mins But Forgets To Hit "Record"

#25 I Got A Panoramic Xray Of My Teeth The Other Day. The Dentist Forgot To Have Me Remove My Glasses

#26 My Step Dad Keeps Forgetting To Take The Boiled Eggs Out Of The Freezer When They’ve Cooled Down

#27 My Brother Tried To Dye His Brand New Nikes In Coffee And Forgot About Them For A Month

#28 The Employer Forgot To Delete The Final Line "If It's Still Too Long Let Me Know"

#29 Put Both On This Morning To Get Wife’s Opinion. Forgot To Change Before I Left And Was At Work All Day Like This

#30 I Forgot To Turn The Heating On In The Morning. Came Home To This

#31 At My Apartments, You Need A Key Fob For Entry. Only Problem Is I Forgot The Key Inside. I Walked Out And Let The Door Shut Behind Me Before Realizing He Wasn’t Outside Yet Now we wait.



#32 Last Year I Forgot To Get Batteries For My Niece’s Toy So This Year She Got Me This

#33 A Family Member Forgot To Turn Off The Sink Light Overnight

#34 Left Beer In A Cooler Outside. Wife Found It

#35 I Asked My Son What He Wanted From Taco Bell. He Said He Wanted Nothing. Now He's Crying Uncontrollably Because He "Forgot That Taco Bell Has Tacos"

#36 Friend Forgot He Had Bear Mace In His Car After Camping Over The Weekend, And The Hot Sun Turned It Into A Spice Missile It shattered the windshield and coated the inside in no-no foam.



#37 I Forgot To Take The Old Coffee Pod Out Of The Coffee Maker Before Making Cup Noodles

#38 My Father Forgot To Tell Me The Renovations Would Be Taking The Stairs Out Today

#39 I Totally Forgot That Having "Now Playing" As A Face On Your Apple Watch Isn’t Just For Music, But Just The Last "Media" You Might Have Watched That Day It’s the new watch, too, the one that doesn’t turn off the screen. Cringe for me and the amount of customers who likely saw this today.



#40 My Brother Drove His Car Inside The Garage With The Only Garage Door Opener In It, Shut The Door, And Forgot That The Keypad Hadn’t Been Programmed Yet My brother bought his first house yesterday. We spent over an hour breaking into his own garage.



#41 Forgot To Switch Back From His Fake Account After Complimenting Himself

#42 My Mom Set Her Oven To Self Not Remembering That She Had Silicone Rack Guards In There Fun fact - heated high enough silicone vaporizers do this to your oven AND families coming out for Thanksgiving today.



#43 Guy’s Neighbors Left Their Car Windows Open Overnight

#44 When You Come Home And Your House Doesn’t Smell Like Pot Roast. Fml

#45 Tried To Save Money By Having My Roommate Cut My Hair. She Forgot That She Took The Guard Off

#46 I Left My Snow Broom Leaning On My Car And Forgot About It. When I Drove Away, It Had Frozen To The Ground And Stayed Standing

#47 Forgetting About Your Pizza For 8 Hours. Burnt So Bad It Looks Like A Double-Chocolate Brownie

#48 Forgetting To Roll Up The Window All The Way

#49 My Parents Forgot To Pick Me Up After A Marching Band Competition, Waited Over An Hour And Half No Replies Had To Call A Police To Give Me A Ride Back Home

#50 My Friend Forgot To Check His Underwear Before Putting It On

#51 My Mom Checked A Bag She Was Originally Going To Carry On And Forgot What Was In The Outside Pocket

#52 I Forgot That I Don’t Have An Ounce Of Melanin In My Skin And I Fell Asleep On The Beach For 4 Hours

#53 After Setting Up My PS5, I Forgot I Had Set The PS4 Pro Against The Baseboard Heater And Left It There Overnight

#54 I Forgot This Pizza In The Oven About A Year Ago

#55 Someone Stole My Wireless Mouse Today But They Forgot To Take The Receiver

#56 "Friend" Put Some Beers In My Freezer And Forgot About Them

#57 My Mom Locked My Inhaler And Some Other Things In This Hotel Safe And Forgot The Code

#58 Dear Person That Drove Off With The Air Pump Still Attached To Your Wheel, You Forgot Your Teeth

#59 Sliced Homemade Sourdough Bread Topped With Creamy Light Brie Cheese. Preheat The Oven To 350 And Bake For 11 Hours. Enjoy

#60 Left A Sparkling Water In The Car During Winter In Minneapolis

#61 Forgot My Water Bottle In The Car

#62 Fixing A Toilet Leak. Installed The Toilet And Forgot About The Door. I'm An Idiot

#63 Throwback To When My Mom Forgot To Submit My Senior Baby Ad For The Yearbook And Asked My Dad To Do It

#64 When You Hide The Chocolate Bunnies On Top Of A Cabinet, But Forget The Radiator Heats Up That Corner Of The Room At Night

#65 Someone Forgot Their Car/House Keys

#66 It Was 60 And Sunny Yesterday. Forgot To Put The Top Down

#67 Somebody Forgot To Close The Door Of Their Truck Last Night

#68 I Was Boilling The Egg But I Forgot To Turn Off The Stove