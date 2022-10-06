146 Times People Forgot Something And Faced Hilariously Awful Consequences (New Pics)
Forgetting things can be annoying. From the little things like heading into a room and suddenly standing there aimlessly to the big ones like noticing how meaningful dates, details, and tasks gradually slip from your memory. We’ve all been there. And we all know that watching your memory go downhill can be concerning, irritating, and downright scary.
But if this makes you feel worried, fear not! The good news is that it's just how our minds work. And apparently, it can lead to some pretty amusing situations, too. Because when our neurons go into brain.exe has stopped working mode, our silly forgetful selves end up in a variety of side-splitting scenarios that make us face reality. And then lead to utter hilarity.
Below, our team at Bored Panda has wrapped up a list of the funniest and most relatable pictures where people face the ridiculous results of their scatterbrained approach. So sit back, buckle up, and get ready to laugh as you scroll through this wild rollercoaster ride. Be sure to upvote your favorite pics, and let us know if you've ever experienced anything similar in the comments!
Forgot To Give Him His "Go" Command For Food. Poor Wee Pudding Sat There For About Ten Minutes And Didn’t Make A Peep
Forgetting A Special Day
Forgot I Had A Dentist Appointment And Didn't Have Time To Change. They Think I Am Crazy In The Waiting Room
If I looked like that, I would dress like that every day. Dude is ripped.
Their Flight Left 2 Hours Ago
My Mom Swore She Already Made Me A Waffle, But We Couldn’t Find It. So She Made Another One And I Grabbed A Fork
Went In Our Supply Closet. Looks Like We Forgot To Give These Out
Someone On The Ferry Forgot To Put Handbrake On
....and not any small thing at all on the deck to prevent things from rolling straight off? Bad design as well..
When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office
Well, mark it as "Svalbard reply to Ice Hotel Jukkasjärvi" and rent the room for exorbitant prices!
I Picked The Ladder Up Forgetting The Paint Was On Top
Glad it wasnt a bucket of paint, that could have really hurt your head!
Drew This For My BF This Morning And Forgot About It. Scared The Poop Out Of Myself
I Keep Forgetting This Soap Dispenser Is Motion Activated So Every Time I Go And Pick Up Trash, I Risk Getting Soap On My Head. Today Was The Day
There Were 12 Minutes Left In The Washing Cycle When I Saw This
Forgot Spaghetti With Mushrooms In The Microwave For A Week. Now It's A Floofly Ball Of Mold
Don’t Forget Your Seatbelt
“I Think I Left A Window Open Last Night, Not Sure”
Put Them In The Oven On Purpose To Hide Them From Kids. Forgot About Them
Well, better then the lady here in Sweden who stored hairspray and such in her oven. It blew out the whole wall and caused structural damage to the whole house, sure the neighbours wasnt happy..
Uhh, Excuse Me Officer, But It Looks Like You Forgot Something
Forgot To Tell The Wife I Uncrossed The Plugs. Guess Who Doesn’t Have A Ready Dinner Now
We Got Our Doors Painted During A Remodel And The Painters Forgot To Put The Plastic Covering On The Ground
My Wife Forgot To Leave For Me The Car Seat To Take Our Son To The Babysitter's House. This Is The Picture I Sent When She Asked How I Was Going To Get Him There
I then turned off my phone for the next 4 hours.
No. If this is not just trollig it is really cruel. Stupic s**t like this has happened for real, sometimes with fatal results. If your wife knows you meant it as a joke she will not call you, if you really expect her to call it is so mean. Besides the bad prank, she doesnt know if phone is off because you have had a real accident or not. Had my hubby pulled this stunt I would have called the police asking them to check him up. And prob the hospitals as well. At arrival home he would find the divorce papers ready to sign. That lack of respects is a huge red flag. And by posting this others can get the same prank idea.
Forgot My Plastic Spatula In The Oven While Heating Up My Lasagna
Been there, done that. Bonus to this is how great your home smells for days after this mistake.
Remove Your Ice Tray To Get Unlimited Ice
Walked To Work In A Thunderstorm, But My Boss Forgot To Tell Me We All Have Today Off
NYC Fireworks - Guy Films For 15 Mins But Forgets To Hit "Record"
I Got A Panoramic Xray Of My Teeth The Other Day. The Dentist Forgot To Have Me Remove My Glasses
My Step Dad Keeps Forgetting To Take The Boiled Eggs Out Of The Freezer When They’ve Cooled Down
Pull the ice tray out of the freezer and it'll never happen again.
My Brother Tried To Dye His Brand New Nikes In Coffee And Forgot About Them For A Month
The Employer Forgot To Delete The Final Line "If It's Still Too Long Let Me Know"
Put Both On This Morning To Get Wife’s Opinion. Forgot To Change Before I Left And Was At Work All Day Like This
I Forgot To Turn The Heating On In The Morning. Came Home To This
At My Apartments, You Need A Key Fob For Entry. Only Problem Is I Forgot The Key Inside. I Walked Out And Let The Door Shut Behind Me Before Realizing He Wasn’t Outside Yet
Now we wait.
Last Year I Forgot To Get Batteries For My Niece’s Toy So This Year She Got Me This
A Family Member Forgot To Turn Off The Sink Light Overnight
Umm, you have bigger problems than just lights being left on...
Left Beer In A Cooler Outside. Wife Found It
I Asked My Son What He Wanted From Taco Bell. He Said He Wanted Nothing. Now He's Crying Uncontrollably Because He "Forgot That Taco Bell Has Tacos"
Friend Forgot He Had Bear Mace In His Car After Camping Over The Weekend, And The Hot Sun Turned It Into A Spice Missile
It shattered the windshield and coated the inside in no-no foam.
I Forgot To Take The Old Coffee Pod Out Of The Coffee Maker Before Making Cup Noodles
I was confused as to why on earth someone would choose to use a coffee machine just for hot water for their noodles. Then I realised it must be because they don’t have a kettle.
My Father Forgot To Tell Me The Renovations Would Be Taking The Stairs Out Today
I Totally Forgot That Having "Now Playing" As A Face On Your Apple Watch Isn’t Just For Music, But Just The Last "Media" You Might Have Watched That Day
It’s the new watch, too, the one that doesn’t turn off the screen. Cringe for me and the amount of customers who likely saw this today.
My Brother Drove His Car Inside The Garage With The Only Garage Door Opener In It, Shut The Door, And Forgot That The Keypad Hadn’t Been Programmed Yet
My brother bought his first house yesterday. We spent over an hour breaking into his own garage.
Forgot To Switch Back From His Fake Account After Complimenting Himself
My Mom Set Her Oven To Self Not Remembering That She Had Silicone Rack Guards In There
Fun fact - heated high enough silicone vaporizers do this to your oven AND families coming out for Thanksgiving today.
Guy’s Neighbors Left Their Car Windows Open Overnight
I'll take this over rain any day. Just hit it with a leaf blower while it's still cold.
When You Come Home And Your House Doesn’t Smell Like Pot Roast. Fml
Tried To Save Money By Having My Roommate Cut My Hair. She Forgot That She Took The Guard Off
And what was the goal here? To set a record for fastest haircut or something? How do you make it all the way up to the top of your head before noticing that?
I Left My Snow Broom Leaning On My Car And Forgot About It. When I Drove Away, It Had Frozen To The Ground And Stayed Standing
Forgetting About Your Pizza For 8 Hours. Burnt So Bad It Looks Like A Double-Chocolate Brownie
Forgetting To Roll Up The Window All The Way
Yea.... Some twat did that at a car wash, normaly i wouldn't care, the problem is the dude was washing MY car....
My Parents Forgot To Pick Me Up After A Marching Band Competition, Waited Over An Hour And Half No Replies Had To Call A Police To Give Me A Ride Back Home
My Friend Forgot To Check His Underwear Before Putting It On
If he forgot to check it, then when was this picture taken? Did he just "wear" the scorpion next to his bollocks all day?
My Mom Checked A Bag She Was Originally Going To Carry On And Forgot What Was In The Outside Pocket
I Forgot That I Don’t Have An Ounce Of Melanin In My Skin And I Fell Asleep On The Beach For 4 Hours
Seen worst lolol, i had a friend that was not just white, She was " northen Irish " level white, só She whent to the beach in " porto santo " ( probably One of the best if not the best beach in Europe, its 9km of white sand beach and cristal clear blue water ), now this girl is preety much milk white goes to a beach like that and instead of protection, She aplies baby oil lol, got massive Burns, had to go to the hospital, and came bact to Madeira Bright pink ( because of the treatment they have her at the hospital for the Burns )
After Setting Up My PS5, I Forgot I Had Set The PS4 Pro Against The Baseboard Heater And Left It There Overnight
I Forgot This Pizza In The Oven About A Year Ago
...does that mean the pizza has been sitting in the oven for a year?
Someone Stole My Wireless Mouse Today But They Forgot To Take The Receiver
"Friend" Put Some Beers In My Freezer And Forgot About Them
My Mom Locked My Inhaler And Some Other Things In This Hotel Safe And Forgot The Code
Why in all the f***s would you lock a frikking astma inhaler in a f*****g safe???? As some One that hás astma this is One of the dumbest things i ever heard.
Dear Person That Drove Off With The Air Pump Still Attached To Your Wheel, You Forgot Your Teeth
Sliced Homemade Sourdough Bread Topped With Creamy Light Brie Cheese. Preheat The Oven To 350 And Bake For 11 Hours. Enjoy
Left A Sparkling Water In The Car During Winter In Minneapolis
Forgot My Water Bottle In The Car
Fixing A Toilet Leak. Installed The Toilet And Forgot About The Door. I'm An Idiot
Just pretend that you "needed to keep the door on that side to make room", bring your crowbar and move the door.
Throwback To When My Mom Forgot To Submit My Senior Baby Ad For The Yearbook And Asked My Dad To Do It
When You Hide The Chocolate Bunnies On Top Of A Cabinet, But Forget The Radiator Heats Up That Corner Of The Room At Night
Someone Forgot Their Car/House Keys
It Was 60 And Sunny Yesterday. Forgot To Put The Top Down
Lol, still not as funny as seeing a man in a 205 CTI ( its a convertíble ) getting out of the car with the Windows rolled down, the roof down, carrying 5 or 6 folders in his arms, and preety much do a contortion act to lock the car lol ( yea the 205 CTI does not have remote )