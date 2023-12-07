ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, everyone. This is Joy from Alloy (Alex+Joy) Comics.

The artwork is done by the talented Nohra Johnston, who goes by Deenosars on IG and Twitter. Thank you for your support on our 4 previous posts (part 1, part 2, part 3, part 4), which were all featured on the homepage of Bored Panda!

Here are some more comics that chronicle our married life, our demon nugget's growth, and how he slowly drives my husband and I to madness. Please follow Alloy Comics on Facebook, Instagram, and Webtoons to view almost 300 comics in chronological order. We also launched our Patreon recently. Perks include weekly updates of our shenanigans, photos from our family life, and for our VIP patrons to request a CAMEO in our comics!

A little background: I'm originally from Taiwan, and I'm a math/science teacher by day and a comedian/screenwriter by night. My much-younger part-Jewish "white devil" boy toy Alex has a job too boring to mention, but I love him anyway. Despite our one-foot height difference and half-inch nose difference, we found happiness in Austin, TX. Our son "Pork Bun" is now 4, but these comics are from age 2 to 3.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | webtoons.com