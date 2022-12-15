One of the most common questions we've had is: "Do these people even like each other? They seem to constantly taunt and be toxic to each other." I actually think this is a fair question, so I'd like to address it. A while ago, a friend told me about her emotionally abusive boyfriend who'd embarrass her in public via small pranks. She was genuinely hurt by that, but my husband does the same thing to me constantly and I find it hilarious. In fact, we consider successfully annoying each other a "win," which is why I've asked my artist Nohra Johnston to draw most of the last panel as one person looking annoyed or angry.

In reality, we do make that face, but then we burst out in laughter together! It all depends on the dynamics of the couple. If I were the type of person who didn't enjoy antics like that and I asked my husband to stop, yet he did it anyway for his own entertainment despite my discomfort, then that relationship would certainly be toxic. However, with an extremely playful couple like us, it's not an issue because we both enjoy it. It's like calling a couple who spank each other in bed "abusive." Well, if you don't like to be spanked but your partner spanks you against your will, then yeah, that is abusive, but calling all spankings "physical abuse" is just not fair.