In the age of streaming, going out to buy a CD or DVD might seem like an arcane undertaking. Most likely, you’ll be using something old and used. And more than that, it will probably mean you are looking for something obscure. Internet libraries are quite extensive, so those rare pieces of media that are not digitized are probably going to be pretty obscure. This could mean a trip to a flea market or one of those remaining DVD stores to peruse the aisles. As anyone who has done this in recent years, you will be struck by the amount of media out there that you likely had no idea existed.

In the US and Canada alone, there were 449 feature films released in 2022. Now, if that seems like a lot, consider that in 2018, that number was 873. Covid 19 had a pretty negative effect on the industry, as 2020 saw just 334 releases, still enough for you to watch a new film almost every single day. But these are just feature films, meaning they have to be at least forty or sixty minutes long. So once you add in short films, how-to videos, and everything in between, you have more content being created than a person can comfortably watch in a year.