35 Hilariously Titled Fake DVD’s By “Obvious Plant”
Sometimes a choice of font or stock image can really throw you off when it comes to browsing the CD or DVD aisle of a store. Nice, common typefaces will lure you into a feeling of relaxation until your brain processes the potentially unhinged title and text. If it’s your first time, don’t worry, and don’t be confused, these are simply fake items put there for the amusement of someone.
The “Obvious Plant” Instagram account creates and showcases the weirdest and most surprising CD and DVD covers people might encounter at their local store. Scroll through and enjoy the madness. So be sure to upvote the ones that you might almost fall for and comment your thoughts below.
More info: Instagram
In the age of streaming, going out to buy a CD or DVD might seem like an arcane undertaking. Most likely, you’ll be using something old and used. And more than that, it will probably mean you are looking for something obscure. Internet libraries are quite extensive, so those rare pieces of media that are not digitized are probably going to be pretty obscure. This could mean a trip to a flea market or one of those remaining DVD stores to peruse the aisles. As anyone who has done this in recent years, you will be struck by the amount of media out there that you likely had no idea existed.
In the US and Canada alone, there were 449 feature films released in 2022. Now, if that seems like a lot, consider that in 2018, that number was 873. Covid 19 had a pretty negative effect on the industry, as 2020 saw just 334 releases, still enough for you to watch a new film almost every single day. But these are just feature films, meaning they have to be at least forty or sixty minutes long. So once you add in short films, how-to videos, and everything in between, you have more content being created than a person can comfortably watch in a year.
Step 1 - go buy cigarettes and milk Step 2 - stay in the line for the next 35 years and come back saying "hey kiddos!"
What might make this “worse” is that home films, direct-to-DVD, and how-to videos are unlikely to have any internet presence, particularly if they were released before the ‘net was widely used. As a result, the main way to learn about a truly underground film is by word-of-mouth or to encounter it in a store. Now, the examples here all hail from the “Obvious Plant” Instagram account, but there is an ocean of weird media out there already.
After all, there are “real” films with such colorful titles as “Born Into Mafia” and “Shark Exorcist,” so some of the (unreal) options here seem tame in comparison. While large-budget releases will have curated fonts for text, meticulously designed visuals and a focused-grouped title, small, independently created DVDs have no such limitation. Autor-directors can go wild with strange choices, unusual colors, and grammar-defying titles. As a result, who can really say what is real or fake? Well, generally, it’s possible, but there are enough strange creations out there to keep many of us guessing.
This is how I play scary games like the new resident evil remakes, I go on YouTube and watch somebody else play them so I don't have to
On the flip side, what would one need to begin creating their own “obvious plants”? Well, an idea first of all. These creations appear much like parodies of other media, so the initial form should be understandable to a first-time viewer. For example, “Abandoning your family, made easy!” is pretty clearly a parody video straight out of the pre-internet era. For younger readers, before one could look up a YouTube tutorial, you could actually buy VHS tapes and even DVDs that would show you how to change a car’s oil, or, allegedly, how to abandon your family.
It’s important to also use the language of the medium you hope to parody. “Made Easy,” is a perfect example; you'll find it on hundreds if not thousands of other DVDs and VHS tapes. Consider other forms like “in ten easy steps,” or somewhat unusual grammar, such as “the joy of father!” Altogether, the text on the item should be close enough to real, if amateurish, with a subject that is truly bizarre. Good topics include incredibly niche situations, like how to teach a gorilla to land an airplane to become more morbid, like the aforementioned ditching of one’s family.
Visual design is also an important part of tricking the average viewer. They need to feel comfortable seeing all the nice, common, curated fonts and symbols. Forget innovation, you need to be tacky, uninspired, and comfortable. This way, the whiplash of an absolutely unhinged topic will bowl the viewer over when it’s “encircled” by the trappings of a semi-professional how-to video or home film. If these CDs and DVDs have left you feeling inspired for more, Bored Panda has got you covered, check out our other articles here and here.
So, why is he aiming for the trucks? I don't think he knows how to play. Get a better actor.
For better fingering (don't downvote please or else I will curse you with extra finger)
I have the sequel to this, 'Surprise back rub 3, the prison years - including bonus pick up the soap level'
The only way this could be better is if Hawk signed it and someone took a picture of him holding it
Think that's bad? We had to learn to play the buls**t recorder in school. That was the worst.
Obvious Plant is my favorite
