We all make mistakes in life. Luckily, most of them remain in the past and come back only as memories, occasionally visiting us when we lay in bed on a random Tuesday night. Most, but not all of them.

A few can get so woven into our everyday life that there's no escaping them, only accepting. The Instagram account 'Failed Tattoo' is full of such regrets.

Whether it was the idea or the execution, this fun social media project is full of designs that most of us wouldn't want permanently inked on our bodies.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

12points
POST
#2

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

9points
POST
#3

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

8points
POST
#4

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

8points
POST
#5

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

8points
POST
#7

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

7points
POST
Tabula Rasa
Tabula Rasa
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kinda funny...but ewww lol

0
0points
reply
#8

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

7points
POST
#9

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

7points
POST
#10

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

7points
POST
Tabula Rasa
Tabula Rasa
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel so bad for people who want a tattoo of a loved one just to have it turn out so horribly... :(

0
0points
reply
#11

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

7points
POST
Tabula Rasa
Tabula Rasa
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that an upside-down piggy snout on the wolf..?

0
0points
reply
#12

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

7points
POST
#13

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

7points
POST
Tabula Rasa
Tabula Rasa
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What in the AF..!?!! That's definitely one of the worst I've seen so far.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#14

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

7points
POST
#15

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

7points
POST
#17

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That lion does not have a forehead, he has a fivehead.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#18

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

7points
POST
#19

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

7points
POST
#20

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

7points
POST
#21

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

7points
POST
#22

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What does that flag mean? Other than it being a red flag, just like the rest of him.

0
0points
reply
#23

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
#24

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
#25

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't this what a tattoo looks like during its removal? Does not belong here?

0
0points
reply
#26

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
#27

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
Tabula Rasa
Tabula Rasa
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG! Was that carved into her arm..?!?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#28

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
#29

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
#30

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
#31

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
#32

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
#33

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
#34

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
#35

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
#36

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
#37

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
#38

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
#39

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
#40

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
#42

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
#43

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
#44

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
#45

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
#46

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
#47

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

6points
POST
#48

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
#49

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
#50

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
#52

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#53

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
#54

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
#55

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
#56

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
#57

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
#58

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
#59

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
#60

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
#62

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
#63

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
#64

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
#65

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
#66

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
#67

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
#68

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
#69

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
#70

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
#72

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST
#73

Funny-Failed-Tattoo-Pictures

failed.tatt Report

5points
POST