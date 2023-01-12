Duolingo is a free language-learning app whose mascot is the eccentric green owl. Duo's genius is never ending, from the easy "Salut!" in French to the more difficult "Tekisuto o nyūryoku" in Japanese. Duolingo is great for language learning and very funny too! Some sentences are able to be used 24/7, like the ones below.
 
All screenshots and downloads are from Duolingo.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Duolingo Has Decided To Remind Us About Politics That Many Many Of Us Would Prefer To Forget

Duolingo Has Decided To Remind Us About Politics That Many Many Of Us Would Prefer To Forget

Report

1point
Silvermidnight
POST
#2

Great Life Of Owen

Great Life Of Owen

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#3

Bathroom Habits

Bathroom Habits

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#4

Translate This:

Translate This:

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#5

Duolingo Complementing Thyself

Duolingo Complementing Thyself

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#6

Duolingo Getting Personal -

Duolingo Getting Personal -

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#7

I Have No Doubts About This One

I Have No Doubts About This One

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#8

Are You Ready?

Are You Ready?

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#9

Plain Dark

Plain Dark

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#10

Normal Marriage

Normal Marriage

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#11

Ice Cream With Mustard

Ice Cream With Mustard

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#12

Horse Fairy Dentistry

Horse Fairy Dentistry

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#13

Love Knows No Bounds

Love Knows No Bounds

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#14

What Happens When You Go To Africa?

What Happens When You Go To Africa?

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#15

The Painful Truth

The Painful Truth

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#16

Extra Special Effects, I See

Extra Special Effects, I See

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#17

The Truth

The Truth

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#18

What Happens When You Don't Know What To Say:

What Happens When You Don't Know What To Say:

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#19

Vampirism?

Vampirism?

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#20

Comfort Food

Comfort Food

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#21

You Must Choose!

You Must Choose!

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#22

Duolingo For Duolingo

Duolingo For Duolingo

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#23

A Sensible Question

A Sensible Question

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#24

Death vs. Love

Death vs. Love

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#25

Onion The Ruler Of The World

Onion The Ruler Of The World

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#26

Below Is A Sentence That Will Explain To You How To Tune Out People You Do Not Want To Hear

Below Is A Sentence That Will Explain To You How To Tune Out People You Do Not Want To Hear

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#27

Replace The Name "Owen" With Any Other Name In The Sentence Below

Replace The Name "Owen" With Any Other Name In The Sentence Below

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#28

Not A Sentence - A Plea

Not A Sentence - A Plea

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#29

A Contradiction

A Contradiction

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST
#30

Has This Happened To You?

Has This Happened To You?

Report

0points
Silvermidnight
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish