Duolingo is a free language-learning app whose mascot is the eccentric green owl. Duo's genius is never ending, from the easy "Salut!" in French to the more difficult "Tekisuto o nyūryoku" in Japanese. Duolingo is great for language learning and very funny too! Some sentences are able to be used 24/7, like the ones below.



All screenshots and downloads are from Duolingo.