Dogmodog comics is back on Bored Panda, so get ready to giggle your way through another dose of weirdly amusing fun! Dogmo, the creative force behind these quirky cartoons, is a master of absurd and dark humor and unexpected twists that might make you snort with laughter.

"I don’t really make comics that are relatable, or autobiographical in any way, so I think people react more to the unexpectedness," the artist told Bored Panda in a previous interview. "I make these webcomics as a way to cope with growing older, and to have a creative outlet in a world of 40-hour workweeks, and unending societal obligations."

Scroll down to discover humor in the most unexpected places, proving that laughter truly has no boundaries!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | patreon.com | youtube.com