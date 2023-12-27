ADVERTISEMENT

Dogmodog comics is back on Bored Panda, so get ready to giggle your way through another dose of weirdly amusing fun! Dogmo, the creative force behind these quirky cartoons, is a master of absurd and dark humor and unexpected twists that might make you snort with laughter. 

"I don’t really make comics that are relatable, or autobiographical in any way, so I think people react more to the unexpectedness," the artist told Bored Panda in a previous interview. "I make these webcomics as a way to cope with growing older, and to have a creative outlet in a world of 40-hour workweeks, and unending societal obligations."

Scroll down to discover humor in the most unexpected places, proving that laughter truly has no boundaries!

#1

A Comic About A Grandpa

#2

A Comic About Rescuing A Girl And A Dog

#3

A Comic About Going To Hell

#4

A Comic About A Sergeant Tibbs

#5

A Comic About Roleplay

#6

A Comic About Learning To Play Piano

#7

A Comic About A Pup

#8

A Comic About A Transformer Dog

#9

A Comic About A Toupee

#10

A Comic About Asking For Money

#11

A Comic About Being Rescued

#12

A Comic About A Painting Contest

#13

A Comic About Playing Cards

#14

A Comic About Superman

#15

A Comic About A Secret About Santa

#16

A Comic About A Big Back Pimple

#17

A Comic About Rolling A Window Down

#18

A Comic About An Ill Kid's Wish

#19

A Comic About A Painting

#20

A Comic About Being The Human Toilet

#21

A Comic About Running Over A Possum

#22

A Comic About A Dog Toilet

