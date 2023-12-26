ADVERTISEMENT

Puppies, kitties, parrots, squirrels, and other critters, just like people, come in all forms and sizes. However, one particular shape has earned itself almost a cult-like status on the internet.

There's a subreddit called 'Round Animals' and its 35K members, who dub themselves 'spherical beasts,' absolutely adore these endearing creatures. They share pictures that capture the charm of these round companions, and clicking through the images, we thought that you'd enjoy them too.

So open your hearts and continue scrolling to enter this digital sanctuary and meet its inhabitants.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Geometric Near-Perfection

Geometric Near-Perfection Shares stats

inflammammal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Big Boi Hops

Big Boi Hops Shares stats

Zeebuoy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

The Takahē Is A Flightless Bird Native To New Zealand That Was Once Thought Extinct

The Takahē Is A Flightless Bird Native To New Zealand That Was Once Thought Extinct Shares stats

kat_fud Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

University Of Michigan Squirrel

University Of Michigan Squirrel Shares stats

stoeri546 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Round Doggo

Round Doggo Shares stats

ya_seen998 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

A Smol Boll

A Smol Boll Shares stats

kalasnaps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Winter

Winter Shares stats

GlennisMclain Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Shares stats

Erk522 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
sharonll_2000 avatar
S Bow
S Bow
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The slight imperfections of ear and leg just add to the perfection

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

No Talk Me. I'm Angry

No Talk Me. I'm Angry Shares stats

David-Cop-A-Feel_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Sphere

Sphere Shares stats

Hyraxlord Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Perfectly Round, As All Things Should Be

Perfectly Round, As All Things Should Be Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

He Looks Like He's Wearing A Little Necktie

He Looks Like He's Wearing A Little Necktie Shares stats

FrankSonata Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Guys Look At This Furry Ping-Pong Ball I Saw On Twitter 😭

Guys Look At This Furry Ping-Pong Ball I Saw On Twitter 😭 Shares stats

runlikehell_ , ThamKhaiMeng Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

The Perfect Circle

The Perfect Circle Shares stats

cupofsakura Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

This Cross-Eyed Cat Laying On A Watermelon

This Cross-Eyed Cat Laying On A Watermelon Shares stats

nighteeeeey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Not Perfectly Round, But She’s Trying Her Best

Not Perfectly Round, But She’s Trying Her Best Shares stats

GamerLuck Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Round Bearded Roundling (Panurus Biarmicus), Being Round

Round Bearded Roundling (Panurus Biarmicus), Being Round Shares stats

Buzzkill_13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Bunny

Bunny Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Wasabi, A Pekingese, Winner Of Best In Show At The Westminster Dog Show

Wasabi, A Pekingese, Winner Of Best In Show At The Westminster Dog Show Shares stats

Meridian122 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Corgi Cap

Corgi Cap Shares stats

GretelNoHans Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Gaze Long Enough Into The Abyss, Eventually The Abyss Gazes Back

Gaze Long Enough Into The Abyss, Eventually The Abyss Gazes Back Shares stats

you-can-face-it Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Round Haircuts! :)

Round Haircuts! :) Shares stats

sopadebombillas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
matheus_cml95 avatar
Matthews
Matthews
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine being home alone with those. Cuteness overload!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Melon Cat

Melon Cat Shares stats

Electronic_Bamboo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Creamy Roundie!!!

Creamy Roundie!!! Shares stats

tiredofthis52 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

She Ate Last Night And Is In Full Orb Mode Now

She Ate Last Night And Is In Full Orb Mode Now Shares stats

Fabian-Aralia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Round Little Dude

Round Little Dude Shares stats

Wildlife-outside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Oval

Oval Shares stats

boredchuvak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Liquid Friend

Liquid Friend Shares stats

thisisthedollarstore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Say Hi To Gertrudis

Say Hi To Gertrudis Shares stats

yeols182 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Just Some Round Pigs!

Just Some Round Pigs! Shares stats

jumperlife Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Arctic Hares

Arctic Hares Shares stats

nighteeeeey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Chonkchilla

Chonkchilla Shares stats

donteattape Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

My Cat Has Really Mastered The Cinnamon Roll Position

My Cat Has Really Mastered The Cinnamon Roll Position Shares stats

ZestyBurrit0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
yaegerl007 avatar
Linda Lee
Linda Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes my socks come out of the wash like that. You might have to shake it out.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#34

Its Probably Been Posted But I Give You: The Bearded Reedling

Its Probably Been Posted But I Give You: The Bearded Reedling Shares stats

Gun_Butter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

R O U N D

R O U N D Shares stats

uoll-n Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Round Boi

Round Boi Shares stats

Bomby888 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

I Feel Like The Luckiest Human Alive To Photograph This

I Feel Like The Luckiest Human Alive To Photograph This Shares stats

soueikaku Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

A Very Round Duck I Encountered At The Weekend

A Very Round Duck I Encountered At The Weekend Shares stats

alex_of_doom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
junkateria_1 avatar
CuttlefishHierarchy
CuttlefishHierarchy
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ha! I wasn't born yesterday. That's bread with a duck head stuck to it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#39

Round Potato Ratto

Round Potato Ratto Shares stats

cubsywubsy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Duck Boi Round Boi

Duck Boi Round Boi Shares stats

Ceitil_Fantasy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

My Frog Baja Blast Looking Round

My Frog Baja Blast Looking Round Shares stats

Swampkilla Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

:○

:○ Shares stats

xparapluiex Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Squish

Squish Shares stats

MasterCaterpillar3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
yaegerl007 avatar
Linda Lee
Linda Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice handwriting; a mix between print and cursive. A lower case b can be difficult in cursive.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

Very Loud And Very Round

Very Loud And Very Round Shares stats

NotYourBuissnesMate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Round Hampter

Round Hampter Shares stats

jjiimmyyyyyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Puppy Donut - The Day She Arrived And Stole My Heart

Puppy Donut - The Day She Arrived And Stole My Heart Shares stats

YoureHavingAGiraffe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Biggus Boi

Biggus Boi Shares stats

Helpful_Assumption76 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Round Netherlands Dwarf Bunny

Round Netherlands Dwarf Bunny Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

One Lorge Echidna

One Lorge Echidna Shares stats

ReadThisInABadAccent Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Roun Bun

Roun Bun Shares stats

DOGE_in_the_dungeon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Doggie Curl ⚫️

Doggie Curl ⚫️ Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Been Told To Add My Baked Bean To The Page

Been Told To Add My Baked Bean To The Page Shares stats

gtlewington Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

I Present To You: Tiny

I Present To You: Tiny Shares stats

First-Interaction-13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Round Sophie

Round Sophie Shares stats

Emergency-Article-63 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Perfectly Round

Perfectly Round Shares stats

Puppybrother Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

I Think He Qualifies

I Think He Qualifies Shares stats

bartbartofficial Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Snoozle

Snoozle Shares stats

underweasl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

Assume The Cat Is A Sphere

Assume The Cat Is A Sphere Shares stats

r2bl3nd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Oddly Thicc Chinchilla

Oddly Thicc Chinchilla Shares stats

just-need-a-friend Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Echo Is A Ball

Echo Is A Ball Shares stats

gknewell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Raccoon Sleeping In A Tree

Raccoon Sleeping In A Tree Shares stats

Thelocust337 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Extra Round

Extra Round Shares stats

Kaze_Senshi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

🍞

🍞 Shares stats

dansta05 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Our School Pregnant School Project Mouse Is Quite Rotund

Our School Pregnant School Project Mouse Is Quite Rotund Shares stats

Giraffeless Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Round Chicken

Round Chicken Shares stats

ximbronze Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu