80 Of The Roundest Animals To Make Your Heart Flutter
Puppies, kitties, parrots, squirrels, and other critters, just like people, come in all forms and sizes. However, one particular shape has earned itself almost a cult-like status on the internet.
There's a subreddit called 'Round Animals' and its 35K members, who dub themselves 'spherical beasts,' absolutely adore these endearing creatures. They share pictures that capture the charm of these round companions, and clicking through the images, we thought that you'd enjoy them too.
So open your hearts and continue scrolling to enter this digital sanctuary and meet its inhabitants.
This post may include affiliate links.
Geometric Near-Perfection
The Takahē Is A Flightless Bird Native To New Zealand That Was Once Thought Extinct
University Of Michigan Squirrel
Round Doggo
A Smol Boll
Winter
No Talk Me. I'm Angry
Sphere
Perfectly Round, As All Things Should Be
He Looks Like He's Wearing A Little Necktie
Guys Look At This Furry Ping-Pong Ball I Saw On Twitter 😭
The Perfect Circle
This Cross-Eyed Cat Laying On A Watermelon
Not Perfectly Round, But She’s Trying Her Best
Round Bearded Roundling (Panurus Biarmicus), Being Round
Bunny
Wasabi, A Pekingese, Winner Of Best In Show At The Westminster Dog Show
Corgi Cap
Gaze Long Enough Into The Abyss, Eventually The Abyss Gazes Back
Round Haircuts! :)
Melon Cat
Creamy Roundie!!!
She Ate Last Night And Is In Full Orb Mode Now
Round Little Dude
Oval
Just Some Round Pigs!
Arctic Hares
Chonkchilla
My Cat Has Really Mastered The Cinnamon Roll Position
Its Probably Been Posted But I Give You: The Bearded Reedling
R O U N D
Round Boi
I Feel Like The Luckiest Human Alive To Photograph This
A Very Round Duck I Encountered At The Weekend
Ha! I wasn't born yesterday. That's bread with a duck head stuck to it.