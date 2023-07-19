93 ‘Cursed Shirts’ That Speak For Themselves (New Pics)
Clothing, one might say, is the best way to express yourself. And if that's true, slipping on an ironic slogan/graphic tee is a surefire way to let everyone know how many hecks you give about raising an eyebrow or two.
Cursed Shirts, then, is a true gem, offering a plethora of 'cursed' t-shirts that have been spotted in the wild. With a range of cheeky 'MAD' style graphics and daring R-rated slogans that would make any churchgoer blush, this vibrant community boasts an impressive membership of over 51,000 enthusiasts. Most importantly, it serves as a delightful reminder that few things come close to the joy of being blessed with the presence of a punny t-shirt that doesn't have the right to be that cool.
how do you post pictures? everything...1000-1.jpg this is an even better version
If you're gonna make a statement on a t-shirt, at least get your grammar right. Next, maybe don't compare your unhealthy relationship with food to children of crack addicts.
In Spain we say the BIL knows everything... just different cultures.
There is a TV show in Poland "Farmer looking for a wife", this would be perfect for a contestant :D
Looks to me like the back of a band t-shirt, probably something lyrical. Have a few examples myself.