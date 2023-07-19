Clothing, one might say, is the best way to express yourself. And if that's true, slipping on an ironic slogan/graphic tee is a surefire way to let everyone know how many hecks you give about raising an eyebrow or two.

Cursed Shirts, then, is a true gem, offering a plethora of 'cursed' t-shirts that have been spotted in the wild. With a range of cheeky 'MAD' style graphics and daring R-rated slogans that would make any churchgoer blush, this vibrant community boasts an impressive membership of over 51,000 enthusiasts. Most importantly, it serves as a delightful reminder that few things come close to the joy of being blessed with the presence of a punny t-shirt that doesn't have the right to be that cool.