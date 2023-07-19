Clothing, one might say, is the best way to express yourself. And if that's true, slipping on an ironic slogan/graphic tee is a surefire way to let everyone know how many hecks you give about raising an eyebrow or two.

Cursed Shirts, then, is a true gem, offering a plethora of 'cursed' t-shirts that have been spotted in the wild. With a range of cheeky 'MAD' style graphics and daring R-rated slogans that would make any churchgoer blush, this vibrant community boasts an impressive membership of over 51,000 enthusiasts. Most importantly, it serves as a delightful reminder that few things come close to the joy of being blessed with the presence of a punny t-shirt that doesn't have the right to be that cool.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
1 hour ago

I like my women meaty so that’s a chance I’d definitely be willing to take ;)

#2

#3

TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
57 minutes ago

He’s Praying he finds Princess Peach

#4

TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
58 minutes ago

That’s one way to get him out of office 👍🏻

#5

Marno C.
Marno C.
Community Member
43 minutes ago

S/He hides it well. Kudos!

#6

PlatinumTheCat
PlatinumTheCat
Community Member
50 minutes ago

how do you post pictures? everything...1000-1.jpg everything-dies-teeturtle-1000x1000-1.jpg this is an even better version

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago

There is more pain in his face, than the t-shirt!

#15

#16

#17

HungryPanda
HungryPanda
Community Member
44 minutes ago

If you're gonna make a statement on a t-shirt, at least get your grammar right. Next, maybe don't compare your unhealthy relationship with food to children of crack addicts.

#18

#19

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

In Spain we say the BIL knows everything... just different cultures.

#20

#21

Cat lover
Cat lover
Community Member
1 minute ago

I kinda like this Minecraft thing

#22

#23

#24

Thyamath
Thyamath
Community Member
1 hour ago

Would be funnier with "F-R-E-N"! Also a candidate I'd wear, though I never watched the show.

#25

#26

#27

Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
46 minutes ago

I did wonder what the “the artist formerly known as Prince” changed his name to

#28

#29

️Crystal️
️Crystal️
Community Member
1 hour ago

The Jordan man doesn't live on earth map. He armspan just points shows up arrow on earth four practice and game day. Nike

#30

#31

Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
56 minutes ago

That’s why I have Prograssive Insurance

#32

#33

Dreaming Spirit
Dreaming Spirit
Community Member
58 minutes ago

There is a TV show in Poland "Farmer looking for a wife", this would be perfect for a contestant :D

#34

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago

Lol, I like this and I don't even drink

#35

JB
JB
Community Member
1 hour ago

looks like they all came for dinner

#36

#37

#38

Austin Sauce
Austin Sauce
Community Member
1 hour ago

I wanna be the holiest, like no one ever was

#39

#40

#41

DC
DC
Community Member
10 minutes ago

You diedn't. You have been unalived.

#42

#43

Aggressive Goose
Aggressive Goose
Community Member
49 minutes ago

He won’t be willing to get dirty

#44

HungryPanda
HungryPanda
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Can't wait to earn this one!

#45

️Crystal️
️Crystal️
Community Member
1 hour ago

I thought the back of the bike was a shark mouth🤣

#46

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
1 hour ago

I got my scissors with me, if you feel like.

#47

#48

DC
DC
Community Member
9 minutes ago

... lots of bladders ... wanna hope Alfred E never suffers from incontinence, then, because nothing could handle that much...

#49

#50

#51

️Crystal️
️Crystal️
Community Member
58 minutes ago

this is the flip side of my fitness motto which is "make a pretty corpse"

#52

Mørkesverd
Mørkesverd
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Looks to me like the back of a band t-shirt, probably something lyrical. Have a few examples myself.

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

David
David
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Looks like Grandma in that other post also made one for her granddaughter

#58

#59

Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
1 hour ago

Now we know where his "mind" is located...

#60

Funny-Cursed-Shirts