If you’re a fan of the sitcom The Office, you might imagine working in an actual office to be full of shenanigans and birthday parties. However, anyone who has real-life experience with a job like this knows that it can be much less exciting. 40 hours a week sitting at a desk and slaving away to earn your employer as much money as possible is not many people’s dream, but someone’s gotta do it! In fact, many of us have to do it. So if you’re all too familiar with the struggle of working a corporate job, this list goes out to you, pandas. The Corporate Humor Instagram account has amassed over 27k followers by sharing over 460 hilarious and painfully relatable memes, so we hope you enjoy checking them out.

And lucky for us, the last time Bored Panda featured Corporate Humor, about a year ago, we were able to get in touch with the account’s creator to have a chat about how the page was born. The founder shared that they started the successful Instagram page at the beginning of the pandemic, as they were getting burnt out and needed a way to vent. “I always thought humor and sarcasm was a good way to relieve some of the stress, so I started making my first memes,” they explained.