Humans are wired to look for explanations. We grow up driving our parents insane with the question "Why?" and it stays with us when we become adults, too.

Only we give our old folks a break and turn to the internet whenever we need help to decipher the meaning of a symbol in a poem or understand the unexpected twist at the end of a sci-fi movie.

But the Twitter account 'Images That Require More Context' rejects our natural urge for meaning and instead offers the opposite. As the name suggests, it shares random pictures that raise more questions than they provide answers and shamelessly offers no descriptions.

More info: Twitter