Today's highlight is James P., also known as "But a jape" on his social media platforms. He's recognized for his colorful and humorous comics, often depicting whimsical and absurd situations that bring laughter to his audience.

What's fascinating about James is his artistic journey. Unlike many artists who find a style and stick to it, James continually experiments with different styles, aligning them with the themes of his work. He believes that matching the art style to the comic's subject enhances the impact of his jokes and themes. For instance, when creating comics that poke fun at anime, he adopts anime-style art to make the parody clear to the reader.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | butajape.com | tapas.io | webtoons.com