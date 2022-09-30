Artists often tend to go through a few art phases trying to find the style they could call their own, interestingly enough, James spends a lot of time trying out various styles just so he could directly relate them to the topic of his current ideas.

"One of the things I enjoy doing with my comic is experimenting with the art style whenever I can - I feel like certain jokes and themes land much harder with the appropriate visual aesthetic. So when I have comics that lampoon anime tropes, I try to emulate anime art styles to the best of my ability so the reader can immediately tell, 'Oh, this is an anime parody.' The issue comes when I have to balance effectively emulating an art style I’m less familiar with having to keep up with my twice-a-week comic production schedule.

I’ve had a lot of comic ideas just sitting on the backburners of my mind because I imagine them with much more elaborate and intensive visuals than I currently have the time (or skill) to produce. For example, there are a number of ideas I have that depend on a 'painterly' style in order to evoke a children’s story/fairy tale kind of feeling, but I’ve had very limited experience working with paint (I just find the medium very messy and prefer cleaner work spaces) and learning how to reproduce that style through digital means is an entire effort in and of itself.

I’m not solely an artist, so it’s pretty hard finding time to learn a completely new art style while balancing the rest of my life’s responsibilities. But if I ever find enough success to be able to depend on my art work alone, I would love to devote more time to actually expanding that skill."