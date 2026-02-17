ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Kramer is a cartoonist and one of the co-creators of Toonhole, a long-running comic project he started in college with friends John, Chris, and Mike. Known for its offbeat humor and unexpected twists, Toonhole has built a loyal audience through comics that take simple setups and push them into absurd or surprising territory.

Kramer’s approach leans toward expressive, cartoony visuals paired with sharp, unpredictable punchlines, often favoring minimal premises that escalate in strange and funny ways. His work often reflects a collaborative creative background while maintaining a distinct comedic voice that thrives on subverting everyday expectations.

