We’re thrilled to bring you the latest comic strips from Ryan Kramer! Longtime Bored Panda readers might recognize his work from our earlier features, but if not, you’re in for a treat. Ryan is one of the minds behind ‘Toonhole’ – a comic series he started with his friends John, Chris, and Mike back in their college days. Together, they’ve built a collection of witty, offbeat, and downright hilarious cartoons that fans can’t get enough of.

So, scroll down and enjoy Ryan’s newest creations. Whether it’s the clever punchlines, the quirky characters, or the unexpected twists, these comics are guaranteed to brighten your day and maybe even make you see everyday life in a funnier light.

