It is amazing how 4-panel comics can make us laugh, think, and even shed a tear if done right.

This time, we are happy to share cartoons created by Leighton Luckey, creator of Trying Times Comics. Leighton's artwork usually revolves around his life experiences that other people can relate to. But he also illustrates some more bizarre ideas as well, such as fruits using an avocado's seed as a ball.

That being said, it's time to kick back and relax with the newest comics made by this artist, and let us know in the comments which one was your favorite!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | tryingtimescomics.com