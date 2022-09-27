16Kviews
21 Comics With Dark Twists By Puddlemunch (New Pics)
16Kviews
It's Tuesday again and that means that we survived yet another Monday. But how do you get through this day, you may ask? Well, how about some comics? Yeah, we thought so!
Today, we want to share some of Tyler Martin's illustrations. He is a cartoonist who creates Puddlemunch comics exposing the mundane through absurd humor. In his last interview, Tyler explained that with Puddlemunch, he pokes fun at how complicated we make our otherwise simple existence. "We are silly and we know it. We also have some dark realities: if we don't laugh, we'll cry."
More info: Instagram | puddlemunch.threadless.com | Facebook | puddlemunch.tumblr.com | tapas.io | webtoons.com
This post may include affiliate links.
The artist has previously told us that he spent most of his time in high school in the art room. Later on, he started working in advertising and created a site where he posted his digital art and cartoon versions of rock bands.
After that, more projects followed but eventually, the self-taught artist and graphic designer found himself developing platforms and websites for comics rather than creating them.
However, over time, Martin felt that something was missing. So it was then that he created Puddlemunch.
Owww. I just got a paper cut under my nail yesterday lol
If you haven't checked out our previous article featuring Tyler's work, you can do it here. Let us know what you think about these comics by upvoting your favorite ones. Don't forget to leave a comment!
Those big glasses might give them away, (nobody has glasses those big ;)
I was about to say that it turned dark, but i guess it turned red with subtle pieces of green
At least they really went to fantasy wonderland right? Right??
apparently if you pinch your skin apart with two fingers it traps their probosces in the hole, and they do indeed explode, because they can't pull out.
oh thank goodness for the censorship, im sure we'd all have gotten so offended by a cartoon line obviously
*deleting the last selfie taken to check that mole on my back*
the ocean needs help though, its kinda f****d up right now
Kinda impressive, that he could amputate a leg, make a fire, have a meal, cut himself, shoot a bird with a nonexistence bow, kill a pig, sew his wound, halve coconuts, draw faces on coconuts and dance around like a maniac within twelve minutes