It's Tuesday again and that means that we survived yet another Monday. But how do you get through this day, you may ask? Well, how about some comics? Yeah, we thought so!

Today, we want to share some of Tyler Martin's illustrations. He is a cartoonist who creates Puddlemunch comics exposing the mundane through absurd humor. In his last interview, Tyler explained that with Puddlemunch, he pokes fun at how complicated we make our otherwise simple existence. "We are silly and we know it. We also have some dark realities: if we don't laugh, we'll cry."

