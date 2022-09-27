It's Tuesday again and that means that we survived yet another Monday. But how do you get through this day, you may ask? Well, how about some comics? Yeah, we thought so!

Today, we want to share some of Tyler Martin's illustrations. He is a cartoonist who creates Puddlemunch comics exposing the mundane through absurd humor. In his last interview, Tyler explained that with Puddlemunch, he pokes fun at how complicated we make our otherwise simple existence. "We are silly and we know it. We also have some dark realities: if we don't laugh, we'll cry."

More info: Instagram | puddlemunch.threadless.com | Facebook | puddlemunch.tumblr.com | tapas.io | webtoons.com

#1

Buren
12 hours ago

He is way past his expiry date you monster

The artist has previously told us that he spent most of his time in high school in the art room. Later on, he started working in advertising and created a site where he posted his digital art and cartoon versions of rock bands.
#2

JoyfulZebra
12 hours ago

Smek

#3

ADHORTATOR
12 hours ago

Don't kill the vibe, Bro!

After that, more projects followed but eventually, the self-taught artist and graphic designer found himself developing platforms and websites for comics rather than creating them.

However, over time, Martin felt that something was missing. So it was then that he created Puddlemunch.
#4

CrazyCatLady
10 hours ago

Owww. I just got a paper cut under my nail yesterday lol

#5

Lizzy Abbey (she/they)
8 hours ago

oh mah gawd

If you haven't checked out our previous article featuring Tyler's work, you can do it here. Let us know what you think about these comics by upvoting your favorite ones. Don't forget to leave a comment!
#6

Penny Tent (she/her)
3 hours ago

Those big glasses might give them away, (nobody has glasses those big ;)

#7

Headless Roach
12 hours ago

I was about to say that it turned dark, but i guess it turned red with subtle pieces of green

#8

Young Minami Kotaro
9 hours ago

At least they really went to fantasy wonderland right? Right??

#9

Moose o ramma
8 hours ago

yumy, grape flavor Crystals

#10

Dane R
3 hours ago

I always get it stuck in my teeth

#11

censorshipsucks
10 hours ago

apparently if you pinch your skin apart with two fingers it traps their probosces in the hole, and they do indeed explode, because they can't pull out.

#12

Headless Roach
12 hours ago

Leave the veggies.

#13

But Nobody Came.
12 hours ago

oh thank goodness for the censorship, im sure we'd all have gotten so offended by a cartoon line obviously

#14

Headless Roach
12 hours ago

*deleting the last selfie taken to check that mole on my back*

#15

Dane R
3 hours ago

If only

#16

But Nobody Came.
12 hours ago

the ocean needs help though, its kinda f****d up right now

#17

The Red Snapper
8 hours ago

Kinda impressive, that he could amputate a leg, make a fire, have a meal, cut himself, shoot a bird with a nonexistence bow, kill a pig, sew his wound, halve coconuts, draw faces on coconuts and dance around like a maniac within twelve minutes

#18

Ray Heap
12 hours ago

2022, hold my beer!

#19

Dane R
3 hours ago

It’s all relative

#20

But Nobody Came.
12 hours ago

censoring crapping?? really??

#21

Charlies' Art
5 hours ago

this is me with my friends

